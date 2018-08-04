BorgataPoker.com has announced a new promotion for all its New Jersey players. Players who enter the Daily $109 buy-in guaranteed tournaments at 7pm will be rewarded with free entry into a re-entry tournament, named the Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational that will take place later this year.

Between August 1 and September 30 all New Jersey players on BorgataPoker.com who enter the Daily $109 buy-in guaranteed tournaments at 7pm will accrue points that can earn them a place in the Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational that takes place on October 1.

To qualify for the Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational, players must have played in at least 10 daily $109 buy-in tournaments. For players that enter 25 daily $109 buy-in tournaments during the promotional period, they will earn two entries into the Invitational, and for players that play in 40 daily tournaments, three entries into the invitational will be rewarded. Multiple entries can be used to re-enter the tournament.

The Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational will reward the top seventy-five players with free entry into forthcoming Daily $109 buy-in tournaments—the first place player will win 30 entries into the tournaments. Tournament dollars are also being given away. The total value of prizes that will be awarded will be more than $15,000.

New Jersey Reload Bonus

In addition, this summer the Borgata is also running the biggest reload bonus that New Jersey has ever seen.

All players need to do to take advantage of the reload bonus is deposit up to $500 within the allotted dates in August, and Borgata will match it by 100% via their online rewards program. Players will have 15 days to clear the bonus.

Reward points known as iRPs are accrued when playing real money poker. Players can then redeem points for in-store purchases as well as using points to enter tournaments.

There are only two opt-in dates left for the $2500 Summer Reload Bonus, so players need to get in quick.

Dates and Bonus Codes For $2500 Reload Bonus:

Opt-in Dates Bonus Code August 12 – 17 RELOAD818 August 26 – 31 RELOAD818A

Borgata Summer Poker Open

It has been quite the summer in New Jersey with the Borgata Summer Poker Open just finishing up. Greg Nerenberg took down the n:29923-1-million-guaranteed-borgata-summer-poker-open-championship:$1,000,000 Guaranteed Championship along with $365,062 in prize money.

In total, there were 627 entries in the Championship surpassing the total number of entries from last year’s Championship. Some of the more famous people to enter the tournament included Brian Altman, Andy Frankenberger, David Paredes, 2015 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Joe McKeehen, and four-time WPT champ Darren Elias. 63 players shared in the $1,520,475 prize pool.

Tournament of Champions

During the Summer Poker Open, Borgata ran a special Tournament of Champions as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.

The invitation-only event was open to all past main event Championship winners. The winner-take-all $25,000 tournament was won by 2013 Summer Poker Open Champion Chalie Hook, who agreed to split the prize with the final three players. The final six also got seats in the Summer Open Championship event.

The Oktoberfest Freeroll Invitational promotion runs from August 1 to September 30. The Oktoberfest Invitational tournament will take place on October 1.