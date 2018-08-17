Borgata’s flagship series, the Borgata Poker Open returns for its September edition, and this time over $6.5 million will be given away making it one of the most attractive tournament action of the year in the Garden State.

The premiere live tournament series starts on September 4 and will run for two weeks with 23 main events and 19 secondary events. The biggest attraction of the series is, of course, the Borgata Poker Open Championship Event which will be a part of XVII season of the prestigious live tournament series, the World Poker Tour.

Like every year, the WPT Borgata Championship Event will carry a $3500 buy-in and will boast a massive $3 million guaranteed prize pool. The final table of this event will be live-streamed on September 21.

Highlights of the Borgata Poker Open

The Borgata Poker Open will kick off with a $1.5 million guaranteed $600 Borgata Deepstack event which will have multiple starting flights every day, and the tournament will play down to a winner on September 8. Another featured tournament of the series is Event #13 Almighty Stack NLHE, which boasts a guarantee of $1 million and will also give players multiple chances to enter the tournament.

The series will feature buy-ins ranging from $230 to $3500 and will offer plenty of variety of formats and variants such as Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo, H.O.R.S.E. Players can choose to enter bounty tournaments, six-max tournaments, a Super Survivor tournament where one in every ten players will win $5000, and the classic Old School tournament which will have no re-entries. There will also be a Ladies Event, Seniors Event, and a Charity Event.

Qualifiers, Satellites and Secondary Events

Online qualifiers and satellites to Borgata Poker Open are already underway. Players can win their seats to land-based entry for as little as $5. Qualifiers are running four times a day every day from now until the start of the main event. At 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm daily (all times EDT), the Borgata online poker room is running a $5 qualifier that gives away two guaranteed seats to a $45 satellite.

The $45 satellites guarantee one seat (worth $600) directly to the $1.5 million guaranteed BPO kick-off event. Players who win more than one entry online will only be able to use them for re-entry purposes. These satellites are running every day at 7:30 pm and will run until September 5.

Furthermore, from September 6 through September 15, Borgata will be running $45 buy-in qualifiers to Super Satellites at 7:30 pm. Every $45 qualifier will guarantee one seat to $400 Super Satellite which will award at least 1 seat to the $3 million guaranteed WPT Borgata Poker Open Championship worth $3500. These Super Satellites will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from September 8 until September 16 at 7:40 pm.

Secondary Events which will be comprised of offline qualifiers and other live side events that will begin a day earlier than the main events, i.e., September 3. Buy-ins will range from $120 to $750 and players who wish to qualify for main events can play these secondary events. There will also be a few low buy-ins side events with no guarantees.

Borgata Summer Heater

Borgata Casino is currently running a $180 buy-in $200K Borgata Summer Heater promotion which kicked off on August 13. Summer Heater is a six-day No Limit Hold’em tournament with a format called Big Blind Ante that has been gaining a lot of traction in live tournaments lately. In this format, the player who is in the big blind pays antes for all the players at the table.

Players wishing to play this tournament can still enter through its multiple starting flights that will run until Friday. Players receive 20,000 tournament chips and can re-enter multiple times after getting eliminated. Day 2 proceeds on August 18 from Level 17.