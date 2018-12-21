Just in time for the holiday season, the Borgata online poker room has launched more leaderboard promotions for its New Jersey players.

A leaderboard promotion exclusive only to Sit & Go players started on December 17 and runs over the next five weeks. During that time the room is giving away $2000 in prizes every week.

Each week the room is running two leaderboards: One for low-stakes players that pays out $500 and the other for high-stakes players giving away $1500 every week. To be eligible for the Low leaderboard, players will need to play Sit & Gos with buy-ins of $5 or lower. The top 20 players will be paid every week with the first-place finishers receiving $100 TD$ (tournament money).

Sit & Gos with buy-ins of more than $5 are eligible for the High leaderboard. In this leaderboard too, the top 20 players are paid every week, and the player who tops the leaderboard each week wins $300 TD$. Every player that makes the top 20 is guaranteed to win at least $20 TD$.

The leaderboard ranking formula is based on the tournament buy-in and the amount the player wins. The formula and other details of the promotion are mentioned here.

The Sit & Go Leaderboard promotion runs through January 27, 2019.

Online Tournament Leaderboard

The Borgata Poker room is also running an online tournament leaderboard (OLTLB). The MTT leaderboard is rewarding over $11,000, which is shared among top 100 places via online tournament tickets and tournament money.

The winner of the leaderboard wins two seats to a $215 Sunday $40K guaranteed tournament, one seat to a $109 Daily $10K guaranteed tournament, a $55 buy-in online entry and a further $500 TD$ (tournament money)—all worth $1094 in prizes. Similarly, second place gets online tournament tickets and cash prizes worth $794; third wins $739, etc. The player who finishes in 100th place is awarded $25 TD$.

All the MTT tournaments except for satellites and freerolls are eligible for this leaderboard. Every time players make cash in the tournament, they are awarded Tournament Leaderboard Bonus Points (TLBP). Points are awarded based on the buy-in amount of the tournament, the number of entries, and the position in which the player finishes in the money.

The leaderboard ranking formula has been designed “to reward participation and performance”, it was stated on the website. The formula and other details of the promotion can be found here.

The MTT Leaderboard promotion runs through December 31, 2018.

100% Reload Bonus up to $250 is Back

In addition, this week the Borgata online poker room is also running a 100% Reload Bonus up to $250.

To qualify for this special reload bonus, players will need to deposit up to $250 using the code RELOADB1218 and Borgata will match it by 100% via their online rewards program. However, the offer is only available this week from December 21 to December 25.

Reward points (known as iRPs) are accrued when playing real money poker. Points are awarded every time a player plays a real money cash game or tournament. The reload bonus will be released in 10% increments of the amount deposited by the player. For example, if a player deposits $50, they will receive ten slabs of $5 each.

To release a 10% portion of the bonus, players much earn ten times the amount of the slab in rewards points, i.e., 50 iRPS. Players will have 10 days to clear the bonus.

More details on the reload bonus can be found here.