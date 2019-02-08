The tournament action is back at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City as the casino announces two tournament series scheduled to take place this month.

First up, is the return of the very popular Almighty Stack event from February 16 to 19. The tournament boasts a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool. Right at it heels follows the DeepStacks Challenge tournament series. The series takes place from February 20 to March 1.

For those wanting to play from the comfort of their home, there is good news for them too. BorgataPoker.com is running a daily bonus for Sit & Go players as well as reload bonus offers giving players the chance to earn up to $200 every Sunday this whole month.

Daily Sit-N-Go Bonus (February 1-28)

Throughout the month of February, Sit & Go players at Borgata will be rewarded up to $20 for playing in any Sit & Go tournament (heads-up or 6-max). To get rewarded, players will have to play in STT tournaments which will allow them to earn iRPs (reward points). Players will be rewarded depending on the total number of iRPs they earned at the end of the day.

So for instance, players who earn 20 iRPs, they will receive a $1 tournament dollar. Similarly, players who generated 100 points will be credited with a $5 tournament dollar and for 200 points, they will win $10.

Sit & Go satellite tournaments are not eligible for this promotion. See the Borgata website for more details.

Reload Bonus (February 3-24)

Every Sunday of this month, players will have a chance to receive a bonus of up to $200. In order to qualify for this promotion, players must make a deposit of $25 or more using that Sunday’s bonus code and Borgata will match it 100% up to $200.

The Reload Bonus will be released in 10% increments of the amount deposited by the player. For example, if a player deposits $25, they will receive ten slabs of $5. In order to release a 10% portion of the bonus, players must earn ten times the amount of the slab in reward points. For example, to release $5, players must earn 50 reward points.

Players have 15 days to release the bonus.

Deposit Bonus Codes

Deposit Date Earn Out Bonus Code 02/03/19 2/03 – 2/18 BDRFEB3 2/10/19 2/10 – 2/25 BDRFEB10 2/17/19 2/17 – 3/4 BDRFEB17 2/24/19 2/24 – 3/11 BDRFEB24

Borgata Almighty Stack (February 16-19)

After recently being featured in the Borgata Winter Poker Open, the Almighty Stack will return as a stand-alone event from February 16 with a guarantee of $50,000.

The tournament will cost $350+$50 and there will be four starting flights from February 16-18. Players will be able to re-enter as many times as they want and may choose their best stack for start of Day 2. Each player will receive 100,000 chips to play in the tournament. Blinds will start with 100-200 and will adopt the Big Blind Ante structure from the second level. Day 1 will play from Level 1 to Level 17, with each of them featuring 30 mins. Day 2 begins on Tuesday at 12 PM with Level 18 onwards.

Day 1A: Saturday, February 16 11AM

Day 1B: Sunday, February 17 11AM

Day 1C: Monday, February 18 10AM

Day 1D: Monday, February 18 6PM

Day 2: Tuesday, February 19 12PM

An $80+$20 Almighty Stack qualifier has also been scheduled a day before the start of Day 1A event on February 15 at 6 PM.

DeepStacks Challenge Tournament Series (February 20 – March 1)

Right after Almighty Stack event concludes, Borgata will host its next DeepStacks Challenge tournament from February 20.

Over the course of ten days, there will be a total of ten tournaments with each of them featuring a five-figure guarantee. In total, the series guarantees $270,000 and culminates in a Deepest Stack NLH tournament boasting $40,000 guarantee. Buy-ins range from $120 to $400.

DeepStacks Challenge Tournament Series Schedule