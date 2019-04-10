Last week, pokerfuse and Poker Industry PRO exclusively reported that partypoker will bring back its record-breaking MILLIONS Online tournament with yet another ultra-ambitious $20 million guaranteed prize pool. The source of information for the reports was partypoker’s website.

However, it appears that the room has made changes to MILLIONS Online webpage and has deleted the mention of the $20M GTD prizepool. The new information simply states the tournament will return, but a guarantee is no longer mentioned suggesting that the company is reconsidering the guarantee for the tournament.

Other details such as the tournament dates remain unchanged. It is set to run for twelve days from November 24 through to December 4, but these are only provisional dates as the room has stated that these dates are subject to change near the start of the event.

The State of the Online Poker Industry Spring 2019 Get Your Copy » Trends Expected to Drive the Industry in 2019

Operator Financial Data and Analysis

Regulated Market Developments and Outlook

Significant Events to Follow in the Coming Year

Knowledge and Expertise Backed by Our Best-in-Class Data Platform

Special Features and Interviews with the Some of the Online Poker Industry’s Most Important Decision Makers

The Latest Addition to Our Library of Reports Featuring Unparalleled Analysis of the Online Poker Industry

The room has also yet to finalize the buy-in for the third edition of MILLIONS Online. The first two runnings had a buy-in of $5300, however, this year, it is possible that the buy-in might double. The operator had previously announced that its 2019 MILLIONS Live tournaments will all have 10,000 buy-ins in the local currency including MILLIONS Online. Furthermore, partypoker’s VIP program information reveals that members of the new Diamond Club Elite level will receive a seat to the $10,300 MILLIONS Online.

The latest information also hints that the MILLIONS Online event will be a part of an online tournament series which may possibly end up being a new high roller series. Last year, the room had similar plans, but ultimately the tournament ran on its own.

“We plan to run MILLIONS Online as part of an online festival featuring tournaments across a wide range of buy-ins, with some massive guarantees,” it is stated on the website.

Pokerfuse reached out to partypoker for clarification and was told that a full statement on the upcoming schedule will be revealed soon.

While the full details have yet to be announced by partypoker, the company is obviously hoping that MILLIONS Online 2019 will repeat the success of its previous edition held in December 2018. The 2018 edition became the largest single online poker tournament ever held by attracting 4367 entries to its $5300 buy-in event and generating a prize pool of almost $22 million.

It ended the decade-long dominance of PokerStars which had held the record for the top ten largest online tournaments, including the tenth anniversary of Sunday Million which drew over 62,000 players to create a prize pool of well over $12 million.

In the run-up to last year’s MILLIONS Online event, partypoker kicked off promotions for the event way back in March. However, this year, no similar promotions have been announced yet, although the room has started giving away tickets to MILLIONS Online worth $10,300.

The operator is expected to publicize the details of MILLIONS Online 2019 soon, as a multi-month satellite schedule for the event can be expected. It remains to be seen whether the guarantee will stay the same, see a drop or perhaps even be increased.

$30 Million Powerfest Underway

While there is still more than seven months remaining until the start of MILLIONS Online, players looking to build a bankroll ahead of the event can do so by participating in the operator’s flagship series, Powerfest which the room is currently running. The series kicked off on March 31 and runs through Sunday, April 14. It boasts $30 million in guarantees. The series culminates in five championship events guaranteeing a combined $6.5 million in prize money.

So far, the room has awarded over $20 million across 170 events which have been completed.

The room has also announced the dates for its next online MTT series, KO Series. Although dates have yet to be officially announced, according to partypoker’s website, it is set to run alongside PokerStars’ SCOOP starting May 12. It will also guarantee $30 million.

Next on the slate is Monster Series, the operator’s low-stakes series. partypoker ambassador, Patrick Leonard has hinted that the room will also be running a PLO-exclusive tournament series soon.