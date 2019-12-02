The inaugural Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker, part of PokerStars’ famed “COOP” series, is in full swing and the number of entries in the tournaments thus far should encourage the operator.

PACOOP kicked off on Saturday, and with just two days under its belt, already more than 25% of the $1 million guaranteed prize pool has been distributed, but there is still plenty of action remaining.

Exactly $1 million in prize money is guaranteed over two weeks and 50 tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $30 to $750.

Thus far, eight tournaments have run and each of them covered their guarantees comfortably, and in some cases, the prize pool doubled the guarantee.

Sign up today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus»

PACOOP Starts Off With a Bang

Kicking off the proceedings, the opening event: $100 buy-in PACOOP Warm-Up event, replacing the Nightly Stars edition from the daily schedule, got off in grand style. The event boasted a guarantee of $20,000 and attracted the largest turnout so far, smashing its guarantee by 2.5 times. It ultimately drew a combined field of 546 (177 of which were re-entries) to build a prize pool of over $50,000.

Participation in Event 2—a $200 buy-in Turbo—was lower, but it comfortably went $6000 over its $15,000 guarantee. The tournament attracted 90 unique players and 25 re-entries.

The big day, Sunday, kicked off with an eight-max $100 buy-in Deepstack tournament boasting a $15,000 guarantee. The event ended up paying more than double its guarantee as it saw an impressive 377 total entries, growing a prize pool of nearly $35k.

The marquee event of PokerStars PA’s Sunday schedule, the $200 buy-in Sunday Special with a boosted guarantee of $50,000, drew 341 runners (247 unique and 94 re-entries) for a $63,426 total prize pool.

Other events also did just as well. Event #4 with a Big Antes format paid out $18.5k; the $100 buy-in PKO awarded $38.1k in prize money; the Omaha event paid out $16.7k and the Sunday SuperSonic exceeded its $10k guarantee by over $3k.

In total, the first two days registered 2340 total entries, building prize pools totaling over $250,000.

Key PACOOP Tournaments This Week

There are still 15 days of action remaining on the schedule as PACOOP runs all the way through December 16. Satellites are available for every PACOOP event including SNGs and Mega Sats starting at just $3.

Monday will play host to two events: A $50 buy-in 6-max Battle Royale at 19:00 ET guaranteeing $10,000 and a $75 buy-in rebuy Pot Limit Omaha Hi/Lo tournament scheduled an hour later and also featuring a $10,000 guarantee.

at 19:00 ET guaranteeing $10,000 and scheduled an hour later and also featuring a $10,000 guarantee. The biggest tournament on Tuesday and perhaps on this weekday’s schedule is the PokerStars’ flagship Super Tuesday carrying a buy-in of $250 and promising $40,000 in prize money. There is also a Mini version for a buy-in of just $30 that guarantees a modest $10,000.

carrying a buy-in of $250 and promising $40,000 in prize money. There is also a Mini version for a buy-in of just $30 that guarantees a modest $10,000. Wednesday will see the biggest tournament of the schedule in terms of the buy-in. A $750 buy-in 6-max NLHE High Roller is scheduled at 21:00 ET with a guarantee of $40,000.

is scheduled at 21:00 ET with a guarantee of $40,000. If you like progressive knockout tournaments, then you should surely not miss the $200 buy-in Thursday Thrill tournament scheduled to run at 19:00 ET. The event guarantees $25,000—half of which goes to the bounty prize pool and the other half to the regular prize pool.

tournament scheduled to run at 19:00 ET. The event guarantees $25,000—half of which goes to the bounty prize pool and the other half to the regular prize pool. Mixed game lovers will surely not want to miss the 8-Game tournament that is scheduled to run on Friday at 19:30 ET. The event comes with a buy-in of $300 and guarantees $15,000.

PACOOP Schedule Monday to Friday (December 2 – 6)

Day Event Time Buy-in Guarantee Monday PACOOP-09 [Battle Royale SE] 19:00 ET $50 $10,000 Monday PACOOP-10 PLO Hi/Lo 20:00 ET $75+R $10,000 Tuesday PACOOP-11 [Super Tuesday SE] 19:00 ET $250 $40,000 Tuesday PACOOP-12 [Mini Super Tuesday] 19:30 ET $30 $10,000 Tuesday PACOOP-13 [Escalating Antes] 20:00 ET $150 $20,000 Wednesday PACOOP-14 [DeepStack] 19:00 ET $100 $20,000 Wednesday PACOOP-15 [High-Roller] 20:00 ET $750 $40,000 Wednesday PACOOP-16 6-Max 21:00 ET $150 $12,000 Thursday PACOOP-17 [Thursday Thrill SE] 19:00 ET $200 $25,000 Thursday PACOOP-18 Rebuy 20:00 ET $50+R $15,000 Thursday PACOOP-19 [BigStack Turbo] 21:30 ET $100 $12,000 Friday PACOOP-20 8-Game 19:30 ET $300 $15,000 Friday PACOOP 21 6-Max 21:30 ET $150 $12,000

Daily Second Chance Freerolls

Remember that PokerStars PA is running special promotions including daily freerolls awarding a total of $20,000 in tickets and entries to PACOOP events.

Players who get knocked out of a PACOOP event without reaching the money will automatically qualify for a PACOOP Second Chance freeroll that runs daily until December 16 at 18:00 ET. Each freeroll awards $1250 and pays out dozens of players.

Additionally, PokerStars PA has scheduled a Main Event Depositor Freeroll on December 15 at 2:00 PM ET, which will give away 25 seats to Main Event worth $7500 in total. To qualify for this freeroll, players will need to make a deposit of $50 or more using the bonus code PACOOP before 1:59 PM ET on December 15.