Online poker’s largest guarantee to date, MILLIONS Online, returned last Sunday with yet another jaw-dropping $20 million guaranteed tournament.

Returning for its third edition with a double-sized buy-in of $10,300, the tournament will need 2000 total entries to cover its massive guarantee.

The first starting flight Day 1A held on Sunday December 1 drew a field of 709 players to build a prize pool of a little over $7 million. This means that the tournament has already covered 35% of the $20 million guaranteed in prize money.

A total of 115 players progressed to Day 2 with “jiggidyjigjohn” taking the chip lead. “jiggidyjigjohn” now stands a chance to win an additional $1 million cash bonus should he go on to win the tournament, thanks to partypoker’s announcement last week of its $1 million chip leader bonus promotion.

Try partypoker’s New Mobile App! Sign Up Today » Play MILLIONS Online for a shot at life-changing prize money!

Online for a shot at life-changing prize money! New Players Get $30 Worth of Free SPINS Tickets with $20 Deposit.

with $20 Deposit. Get up to 40% Casback Every Week.

Try the New Player-Friendly Mobile App!



MILLIONS Online Could Create Another Record

There are three more Day 1’s left so there is still plenty of time to grab a seat in what promises to be another massive event.

Day 1B takes place this Sunday December 8 at 20:30 GMT, and the final two flights happen on Monday December 9 at 13:00 GMT and 17:00 GMT.

With 709 players already haven taken their shot on the first flight, MILLIONS Online now requires a total of 1291 entries across its remaining three Day 1 flights—an average of around 430 entries per flight—to avoid an overlay.

Considering that one of these flights take place on Sunday, which could see an inflow of another 700 odd entries, achieving another $20 million prize pool should not be too difficult for the operator.

Even if the tournament overlays, the tournament’s $20 million guarantee would ensure it to be listed among the top two richest tournaments in the history of online poker.

Sign up to partypoker today and enjoy $30 FREE »

Top Five Biggest Online Poker Tournaments

Tournament Operator Year Guaranteed Prize Pool Buy-in Entrants MILLIONS Online partypoker December 2018 $20,000,000 $21,835,000 $5,300 4367 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars December 2011 $10,000,000 $12,432,200 $215 62,116 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars April 2019 $10,000,000 $12,268,400 $215 61,342 WCOOP Main Event PokerStars September 2010 $10,000,000 $12,215,000 $5,200 2443 Sunday Million Anniversary Edition PokerStars March 2011 $5,000,000 $11,825,600 $215 59,128

In 2018, MILLIONS Online set a record for the largest single online poker tournament ever held. The tournament attracted 4367 total entries to its $5300 buy-in to build a prize pool of $21.8 million.

To break last year’s record, the tournament would need to attract 2184 in total entries, meaning it would need another 1475 entries in the remaining three flights.

Like last year, the tournament is set to create another four millionaires this month. Players who finish in the top 4 are guaranteed to take home a seven-figure payday with the winner receiving life-changing prize money of $2.5 million.

Day 2 resumes on Monday, December 9 and the final day will be played on Tuesday, December 10.

MILLIONS Satellites Running

To make it easier for players to qualify for the massive event, partypoker is running dozens of Mega Satellites giving away hundreds of seats to MILLIONS Online.

There are two direct satellites running around the clock: $530 and $1050 buy-ins with each of them guaranteeing between five and 50 seats.

Players can also qualify for these Mega Satellites through multiple feeders running throughout the day starting at just $5.50 buy-in.

Mega Satellites run until December 9.

partypoker Adds MILLIONS Online Side Events

Although initially the operator had planned to accompany the MILLIONS Online event with an online festival, that plan was dropped ahead of the start of the tournament. Instead, the operator has added three MILLIONS Online side events including a $25,500 buy-in Super High Roller after listening to player’s feedback.

These three run on December 8 and 9 with a combined guarantee of $2.5 million.

MILLIONS Online Super High Roller, $25,500 buy-in: $1M Gtd on December 8 at 19:00 GMT

Online Super High Roller, $25,500 buy-in: $1M Gtd on December 8 at 19:00 MILLIONS Online PLO , $5200 buy-in: $500K Gtd on December 8 at 20:00 GMT

Online , $5200 buy-in: $500K Gtd on December 8 at 20:00 MILLIONS Online Finale $5200 buy-in: $1M Gtd on December 9 at 20:00 GMT