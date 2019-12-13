The first-ever online tournament series in Pennsylvania, PACOOP, is about to come to a close.
Having kicked off late last month, the series got off to a promising start, covering 25% of its initial $1 million guarantee with just two days under its belt.
Following a successful first weekend, PokerStars PA increased guarantees on dozens of PACOOP events to bring the series total to $1.225 million.
Out of 50 events that are part of the series, 38 have concluded and these have generated over $1.1 million in prize pools.
But there is a lot to look forward to this final weekend. We expect another $375,000 to be paid out in the final three days This would bring the series total prize pool close to $1.5 million, which would be quite impressive given that its the first-ever series in the Keystone State.
Get Ready for the Biggest Online Poker Tournament in Pennsylvania
This Sunday, PokerStars PA will host its first-ever six-figure guaranteed prize pool and its a big one. The $125,000 guaranteed Main Event will kick off on Sunday at 17:00 ET, with a $300 buy-in. Late registration will be open for 5 hours and 30 mins and players will be able to re-enter up to a maximum of five times.
The event will be played for two days, with Day 1 pausing after 7-8 hours of play and resuming on Monday, December 16 at 19:00 ET.
To avoid an overlay, the tournament will need to attract 447 entries. Already more than 50 players are registered for the tournament, and the operator is running a plethora of satellites to the Main Event guaranteeing dozens of seats.
If you’re looking to qualify for the Main Event cheaply, the following two are the must-play satellites:
- December 15, 15:05 ET: Mega Satellite, $50 buy-in, guaranteeing 25 seats
- December 15, 16:10 ET: Deadline Satellite, $50 buy-in, guaranteeing 10 seats
In addition to these satellites, PokerStars PA is also hosting a Main Event Depositor Freeroll that is giving away 25 seats worth $7500 in total prize money.
To qualify for this freeroll, players must make a deposit of $50 or more using the bonus code PACOOP before 1:59 PM ET on December 15. The Main Event Depositor Freeroll takes place on December 15 at 2:00 PM ET.
Other Weekend Highlights:
- Like the previous weekend, there are two events scheduled on Saturday including a first-ever Zoom event at 21:00 ET. The event has an affordable buy-in of $75, guaranteeing $15,000.
- The Sunday schedule starts in the early afternoon at 14:00 ET with a $100 buy-in Big Antes. The tournament guarantees $20,000.
- Accompanying the Main Event, a $50 buy-in tournament is scheduled replicating the Main Event structure. It runs one hour later after the $300 buy-in Main Event boasting a guarantee of $35,000.
- A $100 buy-in Progressive Knockout tournament runs at 20:00 ET guaranteeing $25,000.
- Sunday culminates with a $75 buy-in hyper-format Sunday SuperSonic with a guarantee of $12,000.
PACOOP Final Three Days Schedule [December 14-16]
|Day
|Event
|Time
|Buy-in
|Guarantee
|Saturday
|PACOOP-41 6-Max
|18:00 ET
|$300
|$30,000
|Saturday
|PACOOP-42 [Zoom] 6-Max
|21:00 ET
|$75
|$15,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-43 [Big Antes]
|14:00 ET
|$100
|$20,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-44 [Main Event, 2-Day Event]
|17:00 ET
|$300
|$125,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-45 [Main Event Structure]
|18:00 ET
|$50
|$35,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-46 [Progressive KO]
|20:00 ET
|$100
|$25,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-47 PLO
|21:00 ET
|$100
|$12,000
|Sunday
|PACOOP-48 [Sunday SuperSonic SE]
|22:00 ET
|$75
|$12,000
|Monday
|PACOOP-49 [Nightly Stars SE – PACOOP Wrap-Up]
|19:00 ET
|$100
|$25,000
|Monday
|PACOOP-50 [Deep] 6-Max
|21:00 ET
|$100
|$15,000