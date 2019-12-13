The first-ever online tournament series in Pennsylvania, PACOOP, is about to come to a close.

Having kicked off late last month, the series got off to a promising start, covering 25% of its initial $1 million guarantee with just two days under its belt.

Following a successful first weekend, PokerStars PA increased guarantees on dozens of PACOOP events to bring the series total to $1.225 million.

Out of 50 events that are part of the series, 38 have concluded and these have generated over $1.1 million in prize pools.

But there is a lot to look forward to this final weekend. We expect another $375,000 to be paid out in the final three days This would bring the series total prize pool close to $1.5 million, which would be quite impressive given that its the first-ever series in the Keystone State.

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

Get Ready for the Biggest Online Poker Tournament in Pennsylvania

This Sunday, PokerStars PA will host its first-ever six-figure guaranteed prize pool and its a big one. The $125,000 guaranteed Main Event will kick off on Sunday at 17:00 ET, with a $300 buy-in. Late registration will be open for 5 hours and 30 mins and players will be able to re-enter up to a maximum of five times.

The event will be played for two days, with Day 1 pausing after 7-8 hours of play and resuming on Monday, December 16 at 19:00 ET.

To avoid an overlay, the tournament will need to attract 447 entries. Already more than 50 players are registered for the tournament, and the operator is running a plethora of satellites to the Main Event guaranteeing dozens of seats.

If you’re looking to qualify for the Main Event cheaply, the following two are the must-play satellites:

December 15, 15:05 ET: Mega Satellite, $50 buy-in, guaranteeing 25 seats

December 15, 16:10 ET: Deadline Satellite, $50 buy-in, guaranteeing 10 seats

In addition to these satellites, PokerStars PA is also hosting a Main Event Depositor Freeroll that is giving away 25 seats worth $7500 in total prize money.

To qualify for this freeroll, players must make a deposit of $50 or more using the bonus code PACOOP before 1:59 PM ET on December 15. The Main Event Depositor Freeroll takes place on December 15 at 2:00 PM ET.

Other Weekend Highlights:

Like the previous weekend, there are two events scheduled on Saturday including a first-ever Zoom event at 21:00 ET. The event has an affordable buy-in of $75, guaranteeing $15,000.

The Sunday schedule starts in the early afternoon at 14:00 ET with a $100 buy-in Big Antes. The tournament guarantees $20,000.

Accompanying the Main Event, a $50 buy-in tournament is scheduled replicating the Main Event structure. It runs one hour later after the $300 buy-in Main Event boasting a guarantee of $35,000.

A $100 buy-in Progressive Knockout tournament runs at 20:00 ET guaranteeing $25,000.

Sunday culminates with a $75 buy-in hyper-format Sunday SuperSonic with a guarantee of $12,000.

PACOOP Final Three Days Schedule [December 14-16]