The first-ever online poker tournament series in Pennsylvania has wrapped up and the operator should be well pleased with the results.

PACOOP, which spanned over two weeks boasting total guarantees of $1.225 million (initial guarantee was $1 million), ended up paying a total prize pool of $1.55 million, eclipsing the series guarantee by 27%.

The series ended up registering 12,612 total entries across 50 tournaments that ran from November 30 to December 16.

A majority of the events exceeded their guarantees with some even doubling and nearly tripling.

The Main Event was undoubtedly the star performer of the series.

The $300 buy-in Main Event boasting a $125,000 guaranteed prize pool—the biggest guaranteed tournament since PokerStars PA launched—easily smashed its guarantees by 43%. The Main Event attracted 640 total entries (420 unique players and 220 re-entries) to amass a record-breaking prize pool of $179,200.

After two days of action, “Gyea08” came out as the winner taking home $31,335.64—the largest payout to be awarded on PokerStars PA so far. The runner-up “lilholdem952” received $22,968.70 for their efforts.

Other events during the weekend did just as well: Event#45 replicating the Main Event structure for a buy-in of $50 saw the biggest turnout of the series, pulling in 830 runners to build a prize pool of $37,765.

The knockout tournament following the Main Event paid out $30,000 after attracting 336 entries.

The first-ever Zoom event on Saturday with a buy-in of $75 drew a field of 395 entries, easily exceeding its $15k guarantee by over $10k.

The series was capped off Monday with two events: Event 49—a Wrap-Up ended up paying out $37k while the hyper deep structured tournament awarded $17k.

However, not all tournaments met their guarantees. Ten out of 50 tournaments fell short of their guarantees, the majority of which came on the second weekend. The most notable overlay was seen in Event 26—a Big Antes tournament with a $30,000 guarantee. The tournament fell short by over $5k.

PACOOP 2019 Overlays

Date Event Entries Guarantee Buy-ins Collected Overlay Percentage Tuesday, December 3 PACOOP-13: $150 NLHE [Escalating Antes] 132 $20,000 $18,176.40 $1,823.60 9.12% Thursday, December 5 PACOOP-18: $50 NHLE [Rebuy] 208 $20,000 $19,883.50 $116.50 0.58% Sunday, December 8 PACOOP-25: $100 PLO [8-Max] 113 $12,000 $10,373.40 $1,626.60 13.56% Sunday, December 8 PACOOP-26: $150 NLHE [6-Max, Big Antes] 179 $30,000 $24,648.30 $5,351.70 17.84% Sunday, December 8 PACOOP-27: $300 NLHE [Sunday Special SE] 201 $60,000 $56,280 $3,720 6.20% Sunday, December 8 PACOOP-28: $200 NLHE [Progressive KO] 184 $35,000 $34,224 $776 2.22% Tuesday, December 10 PACOOP-32: $200 NLHE [Super Tuesday SE] 262 $50,000 $48,732 $1,268 2.54% Friday, December 13 PACOOP-39: $200 LHE [6-Max] 64 $12,000 $11,904 $96 0.80% Sunday, December 15 PACOOP-47: $100 PLO [6-Max] 122 $12,000 $11,199.60 $800.40 6.67% Sunday, December 15 PACOOP-48: $75 [Sunday SuperSonic SE] 148 $12,000 $10,434 $1,566 13.05%

In total, the overlays amounted to over $17,000. Despite the overlays, PokerStars generated $124,207 in tournament fees, netting them $107,062.90 throughout the series after accounting for the overlays.

PACOOP 2019 By the Numbers

Here is a quick summary of PACOOP:

Total Guarantees $1,225,000

$1,225,000 No. of Tournaments 50

50 Total Prize Pool Awarded $1,559,767.10

$1,559,767.10 Guarantee Surpassed 27%

27% Total Entrants 12,612 (excluding 844 rebuys and add-ons)

12,612 (excluding 844 rebuys and add-ons) No. of Overlays 10

10 Total Overlay Amount $17,144.80

$17,144.80 Biggest Prize Pool PACOOP-44 $300 [Main Event] – $179,200 prize pool

PACOOP-44 $300 [Main Event] – $179,200 prize pool Biggest Turnout PACOOP-45 $50 [Main Event Structure] – 830 entrants – $37,765 prize pool

PACOOP-45 $50 [Main Event Structure] – 830 entrants – $37,765 prize pool Last Sunday Prize Pool $302,379.20 across 6 tournaments

Even though not all the guarantees were hit, PokerStars PA can consider the series a resounding success.

PACOOP 2019 Top Line Numbers

Total Prize Pool Awarded $1,559,767 Total Rake Collected $124,207.70 Total Overlay $17,144.80 Total Profit $107,062.90

The operator will now look to host its second series in the market, possibly Winter Series in January 2020.