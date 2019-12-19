Partypoker has rolled out a major software upgrade to its online poker platform, adding in new features to its games offering including the most asked for feature, Run It Twice (RIT).

Run It Twice also referred to Deal It Twice is a practice commonly used in cash games whereby the remaining community cards are dealt twice. This occurs when two players are effectively all-in and there are cards still to come. When both players agree, the remaining board is dealt twice, and the winner is determined based on the outcome of both boards. If each player wins one board, the pot is split in half.

The idea behind such a feature is to reduce the player’s all-in variance. It has long been used in live cash games, after being first popularized in televised shows like High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark.

Today, many online poker rooms offer this feature including PokerStars, GGPoker, and a few others.

Run It Twice at partypoker is currently available on Windows and Mac desktop versions at FastForward cash game tables only. The operator plans to roll out this feature to the mobile app and regular cash games in the near future.

Try partypoker’s New Mobile App! Sign Up Today » New Players Get $30 Worth of Free SPINS Tickets with $20 Deposit.

with $20 Deposit. Get up to 40% Casback Every Week.

Try the New Player-Friendly Mobile App!



New Useful Tournament Feature

Another important feature that partypoker has added is the ITM Indicator. This new feature displays some of the key information useful for tournament players such as their position and the number of players remaining in the tournament, places paid, cashed in amount, the next pay jump, and bounties earned—all these appear while at the table itself instead of a player needing to go to the tournament lobby.

The ITM indicator changes its color depending on the tournament’s stage.

King of the Hill Policy at Heads-up Tables

Although not yet live, partypoker will soon switch its heads-up table policy to King of the Hill to protect recreational or weaker players being preyed upon by regular players—something that is considered a predatory behavior.

This new policy will prevent players from sitting at multiple heads-up tables that are empty, they will only be allowed to join a new table if he or she is already playing a table. This is being done to prevent regulars who refuses to play other regulars but wait for weak players to turn up.

FastForward Gets a New Look

Alongside the Run It Twice feature and ITM Indicator, the new software update also includes a completely revamped look for the FastForward lobby, moving away from the traditional lobby look of listing tables in spreadsheet format and switching to a modern look that displays only the buy-in and table stakes. This makes it much easier for players to get to the appropriate table.

Additionally, the operator has rolled out new FastForward table themes.

The site’s official blog lists several new and upcoming additions including restricted high-stakes cash game tables, progressive knockout tournaments for Pot Limit Omaha, Hi/Lo (PLO8), and No Limit Omaha Hi/Lo (NLO8), new bounty table themes, a new hand strength feature, a play another table option, visual improvements and several bug fixes.

$100K Freerolls Scheduled for Next Two Weeks

Sign up to partypoker today and enjoy a $30 Free Play bonus »

Partypoker recently revamped its daily MTT schedule, introducing new deepstack and progressive knockout tournaments.

To celebrate the new schedule launch, partypoker is running a $500K Tournament Special promotion, featuring several freerolls and leaderboard prizes until December 28.

The promotion includes Daily Early Bird Freerolls offering tournament tickets as prizes; a couple of $100K freerolls and $50K worth of Blue Ribbon Leaderboards.

The operator already ran one $100K freeroll last week on Saturday, but there are still two more scheduled. The second $100K freeroll takes place this Saturday, December 21. The freeroll is open to all players who play in $5 or more worth of tournaments from December 14 to 21.

A week later, there is another $100K freeroll scheduled to take place on December 28. This one is open to all who play in $10 or more worth of tournaments from December 14 to 28.