Emerging online poker network, GGPoker, has unveiled a new online tournament series dubbed “2020 Series” to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Scheduled to run from January 24, the brand new series consists of 92 tournaments spanning a week with all the buy-ins denominated in CNY (Chinese Yuan) to cater to Chinese players.

In total, ¥15 million is guaranteed, equivalent to over $2 million USD, with the series culminating in the Championship event boasting ¥5 million guaranteed (approx $720,000).

The tournament buy-ins start as low as ¥50 (approx.$7) and go up to ¥2020 (approx. $290) for the Championship. Buy-ins are automatically converted from room’s main currency USD to CNY when registering for the tournament at the current market rate.

Every tournament holds a guarantee between ¥20,000 (approx. $2885) and ¥5 million (approx. $720,000), though a majority of them feature guarantees between ¥70,000 (approx. $10,000) and ¥150,000 (approx. $21,500).

More than a dozen tournaments are scheduled every day, running at two-hour intervals from 06:00 UTC to 20:30 UTC.

As per the website’s promotional material, the main attractions for the 2020 Series include:

Phased: 2020 Series Championship event, guaranteeing $720,000, featuring multiple Day 1s scheduled to run throughout the series. The multiple Day 1s run daily until January 30 at 14:00, 17:00, 20:30 UTC . The buy-in is ¥2020 (~$290).

Daily Main, guaranteeing $34,330 at 12:00 UTC time slot. It comes for a buy-in of ¥388 (~$56).

Sunday Main: A $128,000 guaranteed event running every Sunday at 12:00 UTC for a buy-in of ¥888 (~$128).

The rest of the schedule is filled with the same line-up of tournaments that includes bounty tournaments, fast-structured turbo tournaments as well as a mix of both.

Satellites are running around the clock covering all the tournaments with buy-ins starting as low as ¥10.

Players looking to play at the 2020 Series can take advantage of GGPoker’s various built-in innovative features. This includes an in-house tournament staking feature, allowing players to buy or sell their tournament action with no additional fee.

Furthermore, each tournament in the series supports “bubble protection” feature that refunds players their buy-in of any tournament in which they bust out just before the money. However, players must register before the start of the tournament.

In addition to the tournament staking platform and bubble protection, GGPoker boasts various other unique features such as a built-in HUD and a poker tracking tool called PokerCraft that tracks player’s results.

There is also a “Chess Clock” feature for final tables as well as a “Switch Seats” option, allowing players to select any seat once they reach the final table starting with the smallest stack player.

$300,000 Guaranteed GG Masters Overlays for Three Consecutive Weeks

Meanwhile, GGPoker’s newly-launched weekly freezeout tournament has overlayed for three consecutive weeks in a row. Launched earlier this month, GG Masters is the network’s attempt to lure players who prefer playing tournaments with no re-entries or rebuys.

The tournament boasts a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool and comes for just a $150 buy-in. The tournament also comes with a “Player of the Year” leaderboard contest, offering the winner of the leaderboard a chance to represent GGPoker. The ambassador contract as per GGPoker is worth up to $500,000.

The remaining top ten finishers will be awarded tickets to the 2021 GG Masters tournaments, a package valued at $7800.

Unfortunately for the operator, the tournament has yet to breach its guarantee. GG Masters has run on three occasions and each of the time, the tournament overlayed.

Looking at how things have gone, there is a high possibility that the tournament could once again overlay this Sunday. The previous week, GG Masters overlayed by over $50,000.