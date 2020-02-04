GGPoker, one of the fastest growing online poker rooms, has announced a slate of promotions for February that add $700,000 in value for players.

In addition to its innovative software features, generous rewards program and its world-class Sunday tournament, GG Masters, GGPoker is making a name for itself with its lucrative promotions.

New players will want to take advantage of the 200% first deposit match bonus and the Honeymoon Challenge which gives players a chance to earn up to $300 in prizes by completing daily missions, but all players (including new players) are free to vie for the $700k in monthly promotional prizes being given away by GGPoker this month.

Sign up to GGPoker today to play GG Masters & enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

$300K All-In or Fold Gacha Giveaway

More than $10k in freeroll prizes are available every day this month at GGPoker. In all, a total of $300,000 will be awarded in the February All-In or Fold Gacha Giveaway promotion.

To qualify for one of the 4 daily freerolls, players are required to play 150 AOF hands in a single day at the stake level that corresponds to the freeroll they are trying to enter. But players are not limited to a single freeroll, they can play and win prizes in all 4 freerolls by completing the required number of hands at each stake level. Both Hold’em and Omaha are available at AOF tables.

AOF tables have stakes starting at $0.10/$0.25 for Hold’em and $0.25/$0.50 for Omaha—both requiring a $2 buy-in. There are 5 stake levels for each variant including a Super High Roller level with a $1000 buy-in.

An interesting feature for the AOF freerolls is that prizes are distributed at random. So, unlike other freerolls where you have to best the entire field to get the top prize, those that play the AOF freerolls at GGPoker can score big even if the bust out on the first hand.

That means no matter how bad you run or play, you’ll have the same chance of winning a share of the $300k in cash, tournament dollars and tournament tickets as if you were on a massive heater. In fact, GGPoker boasts, “the player finishing first might not win a prize at all.”

Prizes for the freerolls include cash, tournament dollars, and tournament tickets, and the tournaments kick off at 0:15 UTC each day.

Here is our list of important details about the $300K All-In or Fold Gacha Giveaway:

More than $10k a day will be awarded across 4 daily freerolls

To qualify, players must log 150 raked hands at in a single day to qualify for the next day’s freeroll

You can qualify at multiple stakes and play all 4 freerolls if you qualify

Freeroll prizes are completely random

Prizes are in the form of cash prizes, tournament dollars, and tournament tickets

Sign up to GGPoker today to play GG Masters & enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Rush & Cash Weekly Race

Rush & Cash is GGPoker’s fast-fold game in which you are whisked off to a new table with a new hand as soon as you fold, and GGPoker is providing extra rewards for its Rush & Cash players.

Those familiar with the Rush & Cash promotion will notice that it received a $25k increase this month bringing the total up for grabs to $400,000.

Here is how it works. Players earn special points for each raked Rush & Cash hand they play. At the end of each week during the month, the top 100 players at each of 4 different leaderboards (segregated by stakes) will earn a cash prize from a minimum of $10 for those that play the micros at $0.01/$0.02 all the way up to $8000 for the first place winner at the $1/$2 level.

In addition, players ear double points on Sundays!

The Rush & Cash tables at GGPoker are famous for their 50% Cash Drops —where the equivalent of 50% rakeback is distributed directly at the tables in the form of random amounts added to the pot and sometimes into players stacks.

Playing at the Rush & Cash tables also earns players points for Fish Buffet —GGPoker’s loyalty program—which can be converted into cash.

Here is our list of important details about the Rush & Cash Weekly Race for February: