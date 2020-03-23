PokerStars High Rollers Series is offering poker players the chance to win their share of $6 million. The online poker tournament series stretches over the next week and features 19 events.

As the name indicates, this series is geared towards those with bigger bankrolls as the buy-ins range between $215 and $10,300. However, with high buy-ins usually comes big prize pools and this series is no exception.

Every one of the 19 tournaments comes with a guaranteed prize pool of at least $100,000, but most events will award far more than that, as 15 of the 19 events have guaranteed prize pools of at least $150,000.

The highlight of the series is undoubtedly the $1.5 million guaranteed Main Event. Taking place on Sunday March 29, the Main Event will be played as 8-Max NLHE and carry a buy-in of $5200.

The High Rollers Series kicks off on Monday with $750k guaranteed across two tournaments: the $5,200 buy-in NLHE 6-Max which guarantees $250K and the $215 buy-in NLHE 8-Max PKO event which guarantees $500K.

But if your bankroll isn’t big enough to enter theses tournaments with their massive prize pools, there is no need to worry as PokerStars is running satellites that allow players to win their way into the High Rollers Series.

PokerStars High Rollers Series Important Information

$6 million guaranteed

19 events spread from March 23 – March 30

Buy-ins range from $215 – $10,300, but a wide range of satellites are running for those with smaller bankrolls

The Main Event guarantees $1.5 million and takes place Sunday March 29

More than just NLHE, the series includes Pot-Limit Omaha events along with Turbos and Hyper-turbos

PokerStars High Roller Tournament Series History

PokerStars has been holding its High Roller series since 2017. The first running of the series was in November and featured 22 tournaments with a total series guarantee of $11 million. The series was so popular that PokerStars brought it back in March 2018.

Last year however, PokerStars decided to roll its November big buy-in tournaments into its regular weekly schedule under the “High Roller Club” brand.

Event High Roller Series 1 High Roller Series 2 High Roller Series 3 High Roller Series 4 Start Date 26-Nov-17 18-Mar-18 1-Dec-19 23-Mar-20 End Date 4-Dec-17 26-Mar-18 9-Dec-19 30-Mar-20 Tournaments 22 27 27 19 Total GTD $11,400,000 $10,900,000 $11,700,000 $6,000,000 Avg GTD $518,182 $403,704 $433,333 $315,789 Avg Buy-ins $2,982 $2,294 $3,227 $3,314

PokerStars High Rollers Schedule (March 2020)