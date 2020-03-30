GGPoker’s flagship online tournament series, Good Game Series is back on the calendar for its spring edition starting April 5.

Once again it is set to guarantee a massive $50 million in prize money, making it one of the largest online tournament series of the year. The series runs for over three weeks.

The number of events in the schedule is at an all-time high, with 375 events spread in four different tiers for the first time: Low, Mid, High and High Rollers. This totals over 1000 individual tournaments — the most ever to be scheduled in a single series.

Buy-ins start at $1 and go up to $5000, catering to all types of players.

Good Game Series April 2020 Highlights

Dozens of events are scheduled every day starting at 12:00 UTC, with events running at the top of every hour. This includes Daily Main Events, with buy-ins at $5, $50, $500 and $500 and guaranteeing $7500, $50,000, $100,000, $200,000 respectively.

There is also a daily $210 buy-in Bounty special tournament guaranteeing at least $100,000 every day at 17:30 UTC.

The same line-up of tournaments is followed every day including Sundays, when their guarantees are boosted.

There are also plenty of Phased events with multiple day 1 flights boasting huge guarantees. This includes a $250 buy-in event guaranteeing half a million, running every day multiple times a day. The $500 buy-in Phase event guarantees $750,000 and the $100,00 buy-in guarantees $1 million — the largest of the series.

The fastest-growing online poker tournament, GGMasters, is also part of the schedule, guaranteeing $500,000—though the operator may end up bumping its guarantee, should its guarantee be met.

The schedule also includes dozens of Omaha events as well as bounty tournaments, hypers and turbos.

Each of these tournaments is being charged tournament fees ranging from 5% to 8%. Recently, the operator slashed rake on tournaments, cutting their fee from 10% to 8%. Bounty tournaments are now raked just 5%—one of the lowest fees in the industry.

Satellites and qualifiers to GGS events are likely to be rolled out on GGPoker’s platform in the coming days.

$300,000 Good Game Series Leaderboard

Accompanying the series is a huge value $300,000 guaranteed leaderboard, with the winner taking $37,500. This is in addition to the $50 million guaranteed prize money.

The leaderboard will use the same formula as the one used for the GGMasters tournament. It will be based on the tournament buy-in and the amount the player wins. Extra points will be awarded to players that finish in 1st place and those who reach the final table. More details on the leaderboard are expected to be announced soon.

Key Information for Good Game Series 4

Takes place from April 5 – 26

$50 million in guaranteed prize money

$1 million guaranteed Phase event included

Buy-ins range from $1 to $5000

375 events spread in four different tiers: Low, Mid, High, and High Rollers

Both No-Limit Hold’em and Omaha events come in various formats including bounties, turbos and hypers

$300,000 Leaderboard prizes accompany the series

History of Good Game Series

Good Game Series by GGPoker has grown incredibly over the last two years. When the series first made its debut in November 2018, GGS had just a $3.5 million guaranteed prize pool spread across just 129 tournaments. In May 2019, the series grew to $10 million and quintupled to $50 million last year.

Good Game Series History

Good Game Series Start Date End Date Tournaments Total GTD GGS Fall 2018 Nov 18 Dec 2 129 $3,500,000 GGS Spring 2019 May 12 May 26 158 $10,000,000 GGS Fall 2019 Sep 8 Sep 29 482 $50,000,000 GGS Spring 2020 Apr 5 Apr 26 1000+ $50,000,000

Compared with the previous series, the average buy-in per tournament has come down significantly. Previously, a majority of the events had buy-ins of $5000 or higher. Now the buy-ins are capped at $5000.

Early Scheduling of Good Game Series

May is traditionally the busiest period on the MTT annual calendar, with PokerStars leading the pack with SCOOP. However, this year, with many people staying at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus, multiple online poker rooms have increased their activity following the huge spike in the online poker traffic.

GGPoker is doing the same by scheduling GGS much earlier. Last year, the same series was held in May.

Other operators have also ramped up tournament series in April. PokerStars has scheduled a $25 million Turbo Series, partypoker has extended its Powerfest series by a week and will be running back to back online series during April and May. 888Poker has scheduled a knockout series starting April 5 guaranteeing over $1 million.