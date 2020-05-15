888Poker’s popular online poker tournament series, XL Inferno has gotten underway and the series is off to a promising start.

Having kicked off on May 14 with three “Opening” events, the XL Inferno series runs for another nine days through to May 24 with total guaranteed prize money of over $1.5 million.

The $1.5 million in guaranteed prize money is spread across 34 tournaments with very accessible buy-ins starting at $5.50 and going up to $320. Each of the tournament guarantees are between $10,000 and $500,000.

The series is packed with plenty of interesting formats such as rebuy/add-ons, progressive knockouts, 6-max, turbos, deepstacks, etc.

The majority of the events allow re-entries something that has become a common trend across operators today. Each of them is played in No Limit Hold’em format.

The series culminates with three Main Events on May 24: a $5.50 Micro, a $33 Mini and a $250 High with guarantees of $20,000, $50,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Other key events on the remaining schedule include a $109 buy-in Tune Up event promising a guarantee of $150,000 on Sunday, May 17; a $320 buy-in High Roller on Tuesday, May 19, boasting $100,000 guaranteed prize money.

Satellites for the XL Inferno are already running for as little as 1c including the Main Event. In addition, 888 is also running free qualifiers daily to the Main Event giving away eight seats every day. However, these qualifiers are only available to players who make a deposit.

The #XLInferno 🔥🔥🔥 Daily Freeroll kicks off in 20 minutes giving away 2x $250 #MainEvent tickets for FREE! 💸💸💸



Che… https://t.co/aDjv1kRCtx— 888poker (@888poker) May 14, 2020

Four XL Inferno Events to be Live Streamed

For the first time ever, 888 will be live streaming four of its top XL Inferno events including the $500,000 guaranteed Main Event on social media.

These events will be hosted by 888Poker commentators David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall with live commentary and webcam video feed on YouTube and Facebook.

XL Inferno Live Streaming Events:

14 May – *Event #1: $75K Opening Even*t – stream starts at 10pm GMT

17 May – Event #10: $150K Tune Up – stream starts at 10pm GMT

19 May – Event #17: $100K High Roller – stream starts at 10pm GMT

24 May – Event #32: $500K Main Event – stream starts at 10pm GMT

Furthermore, on each of the live-streaming days, 888 will run a special XL Inferno Live Stream Daily Freeroll at 11 PM GMT. Players will be able to access the password during the stream, and each of those freerolls will give away two seats to the XL Inferno Main Event worth $250.

On May 24, the same freeroll will give away a ticket to the Sunday Mega Deep tournament worth $215.

The 2020 #XLInferno 🔥🔥🔥 kicks off today with live streaming of the Opening Event on https://t.co/GQ7VZCnutK &… https://t.co/iku1Idj8GG— 888poker (@888poker) May 14, 2020

XL Inferno Events to Look for this Weekend

Seven events are scheduled this weekend with combined guarantees of nearly $300,000. Events to look forward to include a $30,000 guaranteed 8-Max event on Saturday, May 15 at 18:00 GMT. It comes for a buy-in of $109. This event is accompanied by a $10,000 guaranteed Mini version with a buy-in of $8.80 and a Late version guaranteeing $15,000 for a buy-in of $55.

On Sunday, XL Inferno #10 kicks off the proceedings with a $150,000 guaranteed Tune Up event. It is scheduled to run at 18:00 GMT for a buy-in of $109. There are also Mini, Micro, and Late Tune Up editions with guarantees of $50,000, $15,000 and $20,000 respectively.

XL Inferno Weekend Schedule (May 16-17)