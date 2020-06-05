Online poker tournament players enjoyed a thrilling period of action in May, making it one of the biggest months in online poker history.

Almost every major online poker room hosted massive online tournament series, as over $300 million in guaranteed prize money was up for grabs last month across nearly a dozen series in multiple jurisdictions.

But it was PokerStars' SCOOP festival and GGPoker's WSOP Super Circuit Series that grabbed the headlines with their jaw-dropping nine-figure guaranteed festivals. Both series came to an end last Sunday, with records smashed across the board.

Between SCOOP and GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Series, players were paid out a staggering $320 million in just one month.

Let us take a detailed look at how both the series performed in comparison to each other:

GGPoker’s $100 Million Guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Series

The GGPoker WSOP Super Circuit Series ended in a grand style after nearly a month of action.

A monstrous $100 million was guaranteed across over 500 tournaments that also included 18 WSOPC Ring events, each giving away official WSOP gold rings.

In total, over $134 million in prize pool was generated, making it the operator’s biggest online tournament series and the second biggest in the history of online poker.

Each of the 18 WSOPC Ring events smashed their guarantees as nearly $50 million in prize money was paid in these events.

The $5 million guaranteed Main Event was the biggest highlight of the series. The tournament with a $1000 buy-in almost doubled its guarantee to amass a prize pool of $9.2 million.

But the $25,000 buy-in, High Roller Championship event was the star performer of the series. Boasting a record-breaking guarantee of $10 million, the tournament attracted 505 entries for a prize pool of $12.3 million, the second biggest of this year.

The series created four millionaires, three of which came in the prestigious WSOPC Ring Event #8 High Roller Championship, while one came in the $5 million guaranteed Main Event.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

“Over 500 events, more than 485,000 tournament entries and of course over $134 million in prizes awarded – the GGPoker community fully embraced and supported the WSOP Super Circuit Series.” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker Network. “It was thrilling to witness all of the action, and to see every single Ring Event guarantee exceeded was something all players could be happy about!”

GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Series By the Numbers

Total Guarantees : $100,000,000

: $100,000,000 Tournaments Ran : 515

: 515 Total Prize Pool Awarded : $134,706,274

: $134,706,274 Total Prize Pool Across 18 Ring Events : $47,059,927

: $47,059,927 Total Entries : 485,851

: 485,851 Guarantee Surpassed by : 34.7%

: 34.7% Biggest Tournament Prize Pool : $12,372,500 WSOPC Ring Event #8: HR Championship $25,000 buy-in

: $12,372,500 Ring Event #8: HR Championship $25,000 buy-in Cash Game Traffic: Global #3 and dot-com #2

ONE HELL OF A RIDE.

Here are some highlights from the month-long @WSOP Super Circuit on #GGPoker 🤯🤯

Full details… https://t.co/K9GidAfwXB— GGPoker - $2,000,000 ACROSS OUR JUNE LEADERBOARDS! (@GGPokerOfficial) June 02, 2020

PokerStars’ $135 Million Guaranteed SCOOP

PokerStars’ Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) concluded last Sunday with it becoming the biggest series in online poker’s history.

After over a month of play, the series paid out a staggering $185 million prize money across 371 tournaments.

The series attracted nearly 3 million entries and created multiple millionaires.

Almost all of the tournaments easily surpassed their guarantees with only a handful of tournaments falling short of their guarantees.

The three Main Events amassed prize money of over $17 million, with the $1050 buy-in Medium Main Event drawing the biggest prize pool of the series: $6.4 million.

Sign up to PokerStars today and enjoy $30 FREE »

SCOOP 2020 By the Numbers

Total Guarantees : $135,000,000

: $135,000,000 Tournaments Ran : 371

: 371 Total Prize Pool Awarded : $185,136,133

: $185,136,133 Total Entries : 2.9 million

: 2.9 million Guarantee Surpassed by : 37.14%

: 37.14% Biggest Tournament Prize Pool : $6,475,000 SCOOP-74-M: $1050 NLHE Main Event

: $6,475,000 SCOOP-74-M: $1050 Main Event Cash Game Traffic: Global and dot-com #1

Key Points of Comparison Between SCOOP and WSOP Super Circuit Series

The $100 million WSOP Super Circuit Series by GGPoker became the first-ever online tournament to guarantee a nine-figure prize pool for a single series.

SCOOP paid out $185 million whereas GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Series paid out $134 million.

SCOOP’s biggest guarantee was $5 million whereas the WSOP Super Circuit Series by GGPoker had a $10 million guarantee.

SCOOP’s biggest prize pool had $6.4 million in prize money whereas GGPoker’s biggest prize pool was nearly double that of PokerStars: $12.3 million.

The $25,000 buy-in event in SCOOP attracted 89 entries for a prize pool of $2.18 million.

The same buy-in event in GGPoker’s series attracted a whopping 505 runners for a prize pool of $12.3 million.

The average prize pool per tournament in SCOOP was nearly $500,000 whereas, in the GGPoker’s series, the average prize pool per tournament was $261,565.