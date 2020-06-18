Fast-emerging online poker network, GGPoker, continues to make periodic updates to its weekly tournament schedule.

In its latest improvement, the operator has revamped its High Rollers tournament schedule, raising guarantees of many as well as introducing a new High Rollers Super MILLION$ tournament boasting a $2 million guarantee every Sunday.

The new event features a buy-in of $10,000 and is scheduled to run every Sunday at 18:00 UTC. The tournament is structured as a 2-day event, with the final table taking place one day later on Tuesday.

It is by far the most expensive tournament on the GGPoker schedule and in the industry as a whole*. No other operator is thought to offer a tournament with such large buy-in on a regular basis.

GGPoker’s High Rollers schedule comprises tournaments with buy-ins of $500 and higher. The revamped High Rollers schedule alone guarantees over $6 million every week and $30 million per month. Previously, the High Rollers schedule at GGPoker guaranteed $10 million per month, so it represents quite a substantial increase in guarantees.

Other highlights of the revamped High Rollers schedule include a new Short Deck event, running every Sunday for a buy-in of $500 boasting a guarantee of $10,000. Also, introduced to the daily schedule is the $1000 buy-in High Rollers: Main Event, guaranteeing $100,000 every day.

GGPoker Now Offers Three Weekly Tournaments with At Least A Seven-Figure Guarantee

With the addition of the $2 million guaranteed tournament, GGPoker, now has t*hree Sunday major tournaments with at least seven-figure guaranteed prize pools*.

Just two weeks ago, the operator introduced Multi MILLION$ to its schedule featuring three phase tournaments, with combined guarantees of $3.15 million.

One of the main highlights of Multi MILLION$ is its Global MILLION$ tournament, boasting a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for a buy-in of just $100. It is one of the cheapest weekly tournaments in the online poker industry to offer a seven-figure guaranteed prize pool.

The other weekly tournament to guarantee at least $1 million in prize money on GGPoker is the High Roller MILLION$. It comes with a buy-in of $500 and guarantees $2 million. The tournament is quite audacious as no other operator offers a $2 million guaranteed tournament regularly at any buy-in level.

The only difference between these two MILLION$ Sunday majors and the newly added $10k buy-in is that the former are all phased events, featuring a dozen Day 1s and running throughout the week, all feeding through to the final day on Sunday.

The $10K buy-in Super MILLION$, on the other hand, is like any other tournament except that the final day is played one day later.

GGPoker Sunday Major Highlights

Tournament Buy-in Guarantee Time ( GMT ) High Rollers: Blade Opener $5,000 $250,000 15:00 GGMasters (Freezeout) $150 $500,000 17:00 High Rollers: Sunday Warm-Up $500 $100,000 17:00 Global MILLION$ (Phase Event) $100 $1,000,000 18:00 High Rollers: Super MILLION$ $10,000 $2,000,000 18:00 High Rollers: Main Event $1,000 $100,000 18:00 High Rollers: PLO Main Event $1,000 $75,000 18:30 High Roller MILLION$ (Phase Event) $500 $2,000,000 19:00 High Rollers: Battle Royale $1,050 $100,000 19:30 High Rollers: Blade Mulligan $5,000 $500,000 20:00 High Rollers: Blade Closer $5,000 $250,000 23:00

For an operator that is a relative newcomer, putting seven-figure guarantees on three of its Sunday tournaments is quite remarkable. To put it into perspective, the world’s leading online poker room, PokerStars, has only one weekly tournament with such a guarantee, and that is the operator’s iconic tournament, Sunday Million.

Not to forget, these tournaments are in addition to GGPoker’s signature tournament, GGMasters: a $150 buy-in freezeout tournament that doubled its guarantee from $250,000 to $500,000 in a matter of few months.

Key Points to Note:

GGPoker offers the most number of tournaments in a week with seven-figure guarantees

Over $7.5 million is guaranteed every Sunday on GGPoker

$100 buy-in Global MILLION$ is the among the cheapest tournament to offer a $1 million guaranteed prize pool

$10,000 buy-in Super MILLION$ is the most expensive tournament that is offered on a weekly basis

GGPoker’s High Rollers schedule alone guarantees $30 million every month

Huge Value for GGPoker Players Last Sunday

Players on GGPoker enjoyed quite a bit of overlay last Sunday as four of its major tournaments fell short of their guarantees.

This included the GGMasters overlaying for the first time in six weeks. The tournament gathered 3505 players missing its guarantee by over $16,000.

Both the MILLION$ tournaments (Global MILLION$ and High Roller MILLION$) also fell short.

The $10,000 buy-in Super MILLION$ in its debut just missed its $2 million guarantee. Needing 207 entries to cover, the tournament attracted 195 entries causing an overlay of $108,500.