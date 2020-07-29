The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online 2020 Bracelet Series on the WSOP.com North American network, spanning New Jersey and Nevada has come to its final phase.

Only three bracelets remain including the crown jewel of the series: $1000 NLH Championship event on the final day, July 31.

Having kicked off on July 1, these bracelet events on the WSOP.com network have amassed massive prize pools of $23 million, averaging about $825,295 across 28 events, despite none of them sporting any guarantees.

Four events have produced over $1 million in prize money (Events #10, #12, #14 and #26) while three came close to exceeding seven figures (Event #9, #17 and #25).

Event #14 $3200 NLH High Roller 8-Max drew the biggest prize pool of the series. It attracted 496 total entries to swell its prize pool to $1.5 million, making it the fourth biggest in WSOP.com online bracelet history in terms of the total prize pool.

Event #25 $500 Summer Saver drew over 2100 entries, falling just $30,000 shy of reaching $1 million in prize money. The same event last year drew $836,550 prize pool.

Event #26 $500 Grand Finale attracted 2502 total entries, making it the fifth-biggest online bracelet event in the WSOP.com history. 1677 of those were unique players while 825 re-bought to build a prize pool of $1.1 million.

Top Five Largest WSOP Online Bracelet Events (Prize Pool)

Year Event Prize Pool Total Entries Buy-in 2019 #74 NLHE High Roller $1,802,720 593 $3,200 2019 #68 NLHE Championship $1,662,500 1750 $1,000 2018 #61 NLHE Championship $1,553,250 1635 $1,000 2020 #14 NLHE High Roller $1,507,840 496 $3,200 2018 #63 NLHE High Roller $1,459,200 480 $3,200

Event #19 $400 NLH last Sunday attracted the biggest crowd. It pulled in 1757 unique players and 788 rebuys to produce a prize pool of over $900,000.

Top Five Largest WSOP Online Bracelet Events (Entries)

Year Event Total Entries Prize Pool Buy-in 2018 #10 NLHE 2972 $974,816 $365 2019 #7 NLHE 2825 $1,017,000 $400 2020 #19 NLHE 2545 $916,200 $400 2017 #8 NLHE 2509 $752,700 $333 2020 #26 NLHE Grand Finale 2502 $1,125,900 $500

The series has thus far, attracted over 40,000 total entries, with 29,751 of them being unique.

Each of the 28 bracelet events has been won by different players, 26 of which won by Americans while two events won by a Russian and a Canadian.

The WSOP 2020 Online bracelet series has created some wonderful stories such as Ryan “joeyisamush” Depaulo winning the bracelet literally from the inside of a car in the parking lot of a Whole Foods grocery store in New Jersey.

A veteran live grinder Ron McMillen, who never played online poker before, managed to take down event #9 for his first bracelet.

A few players have received their gold bracelets already and a couple of them even posted their unboxing videos on social media.

WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events to Look Forward to Over the Final Three Days

Not all is over as there are still a couple of big events remaining, one of which has the potential to draw one of the biggest prize pools.

Event #29: $2000 NLH Deepstack takes place today at 18:00 ET. This event allows up to a maximum of two re-entries.

There is also a $500 NLH Seniors online bracelet event taking place for the first time. Only players 50 years or older are allowed to play this event.

But the star of the schedule is the $1000 NLHE Online Championships event taking place on the final day of the series, July 31. This event is known to produce a massive prize pool. Last year, it attracted 1750 runners, creating a prize pool of $1.66 million. Prior to that, it drew 1635 entries to push its prize pool to $1.55 million.

With over $23 million in prize money already generated, this exceeds all previous WSOP Online Bracelet events over the previous five years combined.

Supporting the spectacle online bracelet events is a massive $6 million guaranteed Online Championships series also running until July 31. Unlike the bracelet events, it is available network-wide, accepting players from all three states where WSOP currently operates in: New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

There are some bracelet side events and second chance events running alongside the bracelet series too.

WSOP .com Online Bracelets Schedule (July 29 – 31)