With the success of online bracelet and Championships series barely in the rearview mirror, the organizers of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) has scheduled yet another online tournament series.

Available to players located in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware, the August Summer Series is the latest series to run on WSOP.com, guaranteeing over $3 million in prize money.

Having kicked off on August 2, the series runs through August 23 comprising 85 tournaments including a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event on the final day of the series.

Buy-ins across the series range from $5 to a high roller priced at $1000, with an average of $182 per tournament.

A majority of the events on the schedule are No Limit Hold’em, but half a dozen events are in store for Omaha lovers as well. These events are being played in various different formats such as knockouts, rebuys, super turbo, freezeouts, deepstacks, etc.

There are a few high roller events as well with buy-ins of $1000 guaranteeing between $75,000 and $100,000.

The series climaxes in a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event. The Main Event has a $525 buy-in and allows unlimited entries. Fifteen-minute blind levels and 15k starting stack will provide for plenty of play.

As is now standard with the WSOP.com series, the winner of the Main Event will receive a Champions’ belt along with the top prize.

So far through 16 events, prize pools have totaled more than $800,000. The $150,000 guaranteed Sunday Special edition has been the star performer, attracting 412 players and 281 rebuys to build a prize pool of over $200,000.

The August Summer Series is the network’s ninth online tournament series this year, meaning that the WSOP has run a series every month and in some months two. This may well perhaps be a record for any online poker room to host that many series in just eight months.

Over $22 million has been guaranteed across these series which is staggering considering the size of the market.

Last year during the same period, WSOP.com hosted a very modest August Turbo Series, guaranteeing just over $300,000 spanning 22 tournaments.

Summer Series Follows on the Success of the WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Series

Last week saw the conclusion of the first-ever bracelet series held entirely online. Across the 31 bracelet events on WSOP.com open to New Jersey and Nevada players, the series generated a prize pool of nearly $27 million.

That is an average of $865,000 per tournament which is quite fascinating considering that none of these events had any guarantees attached.

Multiple records were broken including the record for the biggest tournament in the US regulated market.

The $1000 NLH Online Championships event drew 2126 total entries to not only become the largest tournament by prize pool in the history of WSOP online bracelet events in the US, but also the biggest anywhere in the US regulated markets.

Across the series, over 44,000 entries participated and nearly 15% of that turnout (6582) shared the $26.8 million in prize money.

Counting the WSOP online bracelet series, easily over $50 million in prize money has been generated across all the WSOP.com series held this year, and there are still four months remaining.

$200,000 Summer Sizzle Replaces Sunday $100,000 Tournament

WSOP.com players have some more good news as the organizers has added a new tournament to the monthly MTT schedule.

Called the Summer Sizzle, the tournament is set to run on the last Sunday of every month. The tournament comes with a $320 buy-in and guarantees $200,000. It replaces the $100,000 guaranteed Sunday Special on the last Sunday.

Summer Sizzle Overview: