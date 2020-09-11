As players wait for Sit & Go tournaments to arrive at Run It Once online poker room, the upstart independent room has a bumper slate of new game features up in its sleeve which aims to bring it in line with much of its competition.

According to our investigation, some of the new game features that may make their way to Run It Once Poker include the popular Run It Twice (RIT) feature, display hand strength, player-to-player transfers and various other options that improve the gameplay experience.

We also have reason to believe that the room could be launching multi-table tournaments in the near future. In particular, rebuy and add-on tournaments could highlight the upcoming tournament offering at Run It Once.

Furthermore, features such as Stack Size in 'M’ (a useful stat in MTTs), tourney dollars, and RIO tokens (possibly tournament tickets) are all in the company’s pipeline.

The possible addition of 'Table Chat' and the ability of players to be able to upload their own avatars could mean that tournaments may not adopt the anonymized environment seen in the cash games on the site.

Sign up to Run It Once today and enjoy up to €600 in deposit bonuses! »

Having already made a name for itself by bringing some really innovative industry-first ideas to its product offering, tournaments at Run It Once could also be something very unique.

In fact, Run It Once founder, Phil Galfond, has previously stated in his blog posts that much like cash games, SNGs and tournaments will be “distinct” and “innovative.”

Another feature that could become part of tournament play at Run It Once is “Unit Cost,” though we are unsure of exactly what the term refers to, like tournament blind levels, Unit Cost is likely to increase after every 'x’ minutes of gameplay.

It could also be something that will be a replacement for antes that adds a twist to the tournament experience which Galfond referred to, or indeed, it could just be a way to refer to chips in big blinds or another variable, although the operator already has a “Show Stack in BB” option for cash games. We will have to wait and see once tournaments go live.

There are some other miscellaneous features that could be implemented including the option to share a prize (possibly a deal-making feature), product discount (possibly a consolation after losing a game), and Lucky Spin – perhaps a daily login bonus.

Hints of Triple Draw Poker Variant

Currently, Run It Once offers Hold’em and Omaha, but based on our sleuthing, it appears that the room is looking to expand its game offerings by introducing a Lowball 2-7 Triple Draw poker variant.

The format is usually played as a fixed-limit game where each player gets dealt five cards with three separate draw rounds. The goal is to make the best low hand. The format is quite popular among nosebleed high-stakes players, including Galfond himself.

The notion that Run It Once Poker may be developing a Triple Draw variant is quite intriguing. PokerStars is the only major regulated online poker room that offers this variant. Previously, Full Tilt (when it was independent) had also offered this game, and it has produced some big pots in the past.

It is possible that the Triple Draw game could be made available at high-stakes.

Sign up to Run It Once today and enjoy up to €600 in deposit bonuses! »

Run It Once Comes Out of Beta, On the Verge of Launching Sit & Gos

Having launched in early 2019, the Run It Once Poker room only recently came out of its Beta stage.

Last month, the room deployed a major product upgrade, introducing a slate of new features to the client including an all-in equity display, show stack in big blinds and other improvements. But the biggest highlight of the update was an all-new optional built-in HUD, dubbed Hero IQ.

The built-in HUD is based on the same three stats (VPIP, PFR, 3-Bet) that are used to power the Dynamic Avatars system, which has been live since the site’s launch back in February 2019.

To celebrate the poker room’s emergence from Beta, it brought back its popular 101% rakeback promotion, giving cashback to players in various forms: Daily Leaderboards, Direct Rakeback, and Splash the Pot – the operator’s unique at-the-table rewards mechanism. The promotion runs until September 20.

Run It Once Poker is also on the verge of debuting its much-awaited Sit & Gos. It is believed that the operator is already conducting play-money tests of the format, inviting recent leaderboard winners to try out the functionality.

Sit & Gos are expected to be launched on Run It Once within the coming days.