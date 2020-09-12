Hot on the heels of the hugely successful WSOP 2020 Online series on GGPoker, the operator’s most successful tournament brand, GGMasters, gets an expansion, now running daily with total guarantees of over $1.8 million every week.

The GGMasters is the operator’s signature freezeout tournament that runs every Sunday at 17:00 GMT for a buy-in of $150. Since its debut in January this year, the tournament has turned out to be a resounding success as it grew its guarantee from $250,000 to $500,000 in under three months.

Now, following its massive growth, GGPoker has upgraded it to run it daily at the same time with a very affordable buy-in of $25 (except the Sunday edition which has maintained its original $150 buy-in) that promises an impressive $50,000 guarantee.

The $150 buy-in GGMasters on Sunday that guarantees $500,000 remains unchanged, but a new High Rollers edition, now accompanies it, guaranteeing a massive $1 million for a $1000 buy-in.

Curiously, all of them count towards the same exiting GGMasters Player of the Year Leaderboard so players that play the High Rollers edition will have a significant advantage.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

The GGMasters High Rollers with a $1000 buy-in is quite ambitious as no other operator is known to have a $1 million prize pool guarantee on a freezeout tournament. The last time any online poker room offered a seven-figure guarantee for a freezeout tournament on weekly basis was PokerStars with its Sunday Million in mid-2018.

Put together, there are now eight GGMaster tournaments every week with total combined guarantees of nearly $1.9 million.

Tournament Day Structure Buy-in Guarantee GGMasters Daily Monday-Saturday Freezeout $25 $50,000 GGMasters Sunday Freezeout $150 $500,000 GGMasters High Rollers Sunday Freezeout $1000 $1,000,000 Total weekly guarantee $1,890,000

The $25 buy-in GGMasters made its first appearance earlier this month. Unlike the $150 buy-in that had a rocky start, the daily version of GGMasters has exceeded its $50,000 guarantee every time it has run so far.

Again, the tournament is quite a bold undertaking, given that even the world’s leading online poker room, PokerStars, doesn’t offer such guarantees on freezeout tournaments. The closest PokerStars offer is the $22 buy-ins Hot and Big versions, with guarantees ranging between $25,000 to $35,000.

Clearly, the success of the recent GG WSOP series and the rapid growth of GGPoker has given the operator the confidence to expand its fastest-growing tournament.

The freezeout tournament has been also featured as a bracelet event during the WSOP series. Both the $150 buy-in and the High Roller $1500 edition performed exceedingly well. The $150 buy-in with a boosted guarantee of $1 million smashed its guarantee to finish with a $1.3 million prize pool. The High Roller edition produced just over $3 million in prize money.

Since its inception, the GGMasters tournament has generated over $17 million across 35 runs.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

MILLION$ Returns with Almost Doubled-Sized Guarantees

Another tournament brand that gets revamped is the MILLION$, making a comeback with $6 million in combined guarantees.

Per the operator, it is “the biggest weekly online tournament series.”

MILLION$ features a line-up of phase tournaments with multiple Day 1s running throughout the week. Ahead of the WSOP series, there were four MILLION$ tournaments in total with combined guarantees of $5 million.

All those tournaments return despite them creating massive overlays previously. In fact, the $10,000 buy-in Super MILLION$ now guarantees $3 million instead of $2 million. It is known to be the biggest weekly Super High Roller tournament in the online poker industry.

The $100 buy-in Global MILLION$ and $500 buy-in High Roller MILLION$ retain their guarantee of $1 million and $2 million respectively.

Tournament When Structure Buy-in Guarantee Zodiac Million$ Weekly Phased $75 $150,000 Global Million$ Weekly Phased $100 $1,000,000 High Roller Million$ Weekly Phased $500 $2,000,000 Super Million$ Weekly Phased $10,000 $3,000,000 Total weekly guarantee $6,150,000

Now with four tournaments guaranteeing a seven-figure sum every week, GGPoker can lay claim to the largest online poker tournament on the weekly schedule.

Both the GGMasters and MILLION$ tournament brands are featured in {n:211690-fresh-record-shattering-wsop-2020-ggpoker-announces-65:GGPoker’s upcoming series, GGSOP, starting Sunday, September 12}. The series features a $100 buy-in Mini Super MILLION$ with a $500,000 guarantee and a $100 buy-in GGSOP MILLION$ featuring a $2 million guarantee. The $150 buy-in GGMasters boasting a $500,000 guarantee is also part of the series.

Beat the Pros $5000 Freeroll

Another new addition to the weekly schedule is the $210 buy-in Beat the Pros [Bounty Hunters]. The tournament is filled with various pros and personalities and whoever knocks them out gets to play the $5000 Beat the Pros Winners’ Freeroll.

The tournament is held at 17:00 GMT every Saturday