After full three weeks of fast-paced poker action, the PokerStars World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) is entering its final phase. Friday will be an off-day, but the upcoming weekend is jam-packed with some great tournaments.

This is the last WCOOP weekend in 2020 so it is quite likely that a great number of players will be flocking to the tables to take advantage of the opportunity. If you are unsure as to what to play or how to organize your personal time around the MTT schedule, we are bringing you some suggestions for the events that are worth getting involved with.

Final WCOOP Saturday Offering Great Value for the Money

Provided you have enough time on your hands, you can start firing up tournaments as early as 15:30 WET on Saturday and keep going for a while. The first event of the final WCOOP 2020 weekend is the Afternoon Deep Stack available across all three tiers featuring prize pools of $250K, $150K, and $40K, respectively.

Kicking off at 18:05 WET is Event #68 – a Progressive KO tournament featuring buy-in levels for every bankroll and some big guarantees:

WCOOP-H: $1050 buy-in & $600K Guaranteed

WCOOP-M: $109 buy-in with $400K Gtd.

WCOOP-L: $11 tournament with $150,000 Guaranteed

If you like to keep busy and have a bankroll to cover it, all three of these tournaments are well worth it. Of course, the one in the high tier may be out of the scope of most players’ average buy-ins but with a $600,000 guarantee and the possibility of some overlay, it should offer decent value.

WCOOP 2020 Main Event Sunday

Sunday, September 20, is easily the biggest day of WCOOP 2020 as this is the day when the Main Event kicks off. Leading up to it are a couple of tournaments, namely the Sunday Kickoff SE at 13:05 WET and the Sunday Warm-Up SE that will see cards in the air at 15:30.

All three Main Events start at 18:05 WET promising good action and big prizes for the top finishers.

2020 WCOOP Main Events

There are quite a few players registered to play already who either bought in directly or won their way into the events through satellites and various promotions. To meet the guarantee, the High Main Event will need to attract at least 2000 entries but it is more than likely the guarantee will be shattered by the end of the registration period.

Players will be allowed to late-register for all Main Events up to 24 hours after the play begins. Two reentries are allowed during the registration period for the WCOOP-H and WCOOP-M Main Events, while players in the Low tournament can reenter up to three times.

With blind levels of 20, 25, and 30 minutes and starting 250 big blinds deep, all three tournaments will offer plenty of play, which is to be expected from PokerStars’ largest online poker event of the year. Because of this, the play will be paused late at night and will resume on September 21.

Still Time to Qualify

Although the Main Event will be kicking off soon, there is still more than enough time to try and get your seat. There are numerous satellites running right now at PokerStars and you can also take advantage of different promotions to win a ticket at a discount or even for free.

Get Lucky with WCOOP Sweepstakes

PokerStars is running special WCOOP sweepstakes, awarding three $5200 WCOP tickets every day. The promotion is active through September 19 so you can still get lucky and win a seat. And, to get involved, all you need to do is play some tournaments.

You’ll receive tickets for the daily sweepstakes based on the number of tournaments played and the buy-in of the event (one, two, or three tickets are awarded per tournament played). Make sure to manually opt-in for the promo in your PokerStars Challenges to be eligible for the draws.

Spin Your Way to WCOOP Main Event Tickets

Special WCOOP 2020 Spin & Gos are still running on PokerStars. Find these in the lobby and get involved for your chance to win all sorts of WCOOP tickets, including those for all three Main Events. Given these tournaments don’t take long to finish, you can get a fair number of them in before the weekend.

Get Involved with Pokerfuse Scavenger Hunt

If you don’t have an account with PokerStars as of yet, you have a chance to get started in style and win one of the Main Even tickets with the Pokerfuse Scavenger Hunt.

You need to sign up with PokerStars and make the minimum deposit of $10. Once done, answer three scavenger hunt questions. Three lucky players can receive $530 tickets for the WCOOP #72-M Main Event.

Questions:

1. What is the minimum number of characters for a Stars Account username?

2. Are you required to use a special character (such as @, #, $, %, &, etc.) in your password?

3. What text is on the subject line of the PokerStars Welcome email? (This will be sent once you have successfully created a new account.)

Important: You need to send your answers no later than 17pm ET on Thursday, September 17.

WCOOP 2020 So Far

Despite a somewhat shaky start to WCOOP 2020, the series is looking like it will be a huge success for the operator. As expected, with the WSOP Online wrapping up, player numbers on PokerStars sky-rocketed. Last Sunday saw the biggest turnout for WCOOP 2020 so far with more than 90,000 entrants across the board, bringing in $1,000,000+ in rake for the operator.

High buy-in events continue to struggle a bit with meeting guarantees as at least 15 of these failed to meet the announced prize pool. Total overlays have thus come close to $700,000. At the same time, smaller events attract very strong numbers, easily surpassing and crushing guarantees left and right.

When everything is said and done, WCOOP 2020 is looking good to eclipse the $100 million mark. This means the operator continues the positive traction from the last year when both SCOOP and WCOOP series managed to cross the nine-figure threshold in terms of prizes paid.