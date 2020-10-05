The Caribbean Poker Party (CPP) from partypoker will now take place online in mid-November.

The annual live stop that takes place in the gorgeous Caribbean island nation of The Bahamas has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FYI: Dates for Caribbean Poker Party Online @partypoker confirmed 15th – 24th November

Passport Holders can buy-in

Consultant for parent company GVC, Rob Yong, had first taken to Twitter to confirm the event was moving online a few days prior to this announcement, saying that the venue, Baha Mar, would not be reopening in time for the event to run.

FYI: Caribbean Poker Party postponed but will run online @partypoker



Spoke to Baha Mar, still not open

The Main Event will carry a $5 million guarantee with a buy-in of $5300. Day 1A will commence with the start of the series on November 15 and Day 1B will take place a week later. Days 2 and 3 of the event will take place on November 23 and 24 respectively, and a winner will be crowned on November 25 when the Final Table takes place

The complete schedule for the CPP has yet to be published.

Partypoker passport holders can buy-in rake free to the CPP. Those that won their seats into the CPP can use it for MILLIONS Online or keep it for when the event runs next year, whenever that may be.

Registration for Phase 1 qualifiers is already open.

The Caribbean Poker Party will now run online November 15 to 24, 2020.

In the meantime, players can get excited for the return of the low-stakes Monster Series, slated to start on October 25. Again, details remain scarce but looking at last years event, total guarantees around the $2 million mark can be expected.

FYI: Just a heads up that Monster Series $2.2 – $55 buy in is coming @partypoker 25th October



Apologies that it’s… https://t.co/Q0jjzznwmz— Rob Yong (@rob_yong_) September 29, 2020

Recently, we also saw the conclusion of the audacious WPT World Online Championships (WOC). The series ran over 68 days, attracting 285,000 entrants and paying out $100 million in prize money.

Nine of the players at the WOC Main Event final table made their way into the event via satellites; having turned small buy-ins into a coveted seat at the $10 million guaranteed event.

Phil Mighall took the title and the $1,550,298 first place prize. Despite the Main Event not being won by a satellite qualifier, over 45,605 tournament seats were won via the satellite route, with 19,655 unique players qualifying that way.

And if that wasn’t all, partypoker has also been investing into its daily tournaments with a new Boosted Daily Legends schedule that has seen partypoker plow in an extra $400,000 to proceedings.

The Boosted Daily Legends tournaments have buy-ins between $5.50 and $77, limited late registration, and only allow one single re-entry.

Prizes on offerinclude $1000 Daily Freeroll tickets, $5000 Weekly Freeroll tickets and a tournament ticket worth between $2.20 and $55. Only one reward per person per day can be won.

Eligible Boosted Daily Legends Tournaments Schedule

Time ( CEST ) Name Buy-in Guarantee 18:05 The Masters $55 $10,000 18:05 The Triple Barrel $33 $20,000-$30,000 18:30 The Terminator $11 $15,000-$20,000 18:35 The Five Diamond $5.50 $5,000-$7,500 19:05 The Gladiator $55 $40,000-$75,000 19:05 The Classic $22 $10,000-$15,000 19:30 The Headhunter $5.50 $10,000 20:05 The Predator $22 $25,000-$40,000 20:05 The Ocean’s $11 $5,000-$7,500 21:07 The Magnificent 77 $77 $15,000-$20,000 21:07 The Magnificent 7 $7.70 $7,000-$10,000 21:30 The Blade $22 $10,000-$15,000 22:05 The Flash $5.50 $4,000-$5,000

Boosted Daily Legend Prizes

Remember only one reward per day, per person can be won.