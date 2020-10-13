Ever since partypoker rebranded its NJ division to the “US Network” earlier this year, the network has been on a hosting spree, running tournament series in the Garden State on a monthly basis.

This month too, the partypoker US Network has scheduled an online tournament series for New Jersey players boasting $259,000 in total guarantees. The prize money is spread over 11 events with entry fees ranging from $20 up to $535.

The tournament series is being hosted on the partypoker US network, comprising of partypoker NJ itself, BetMGM and BorgataPoker with all online poker rooms sharing the same player pool.

The series is already well underway after having kicked off this past weekend starting with the $50,000 guaranteed NLHE event on Sunday. The tournament attracted nearly 300 entrants to easily surpass its guarantee and produce a final prize pool of $58,400.

Three more events ran over the last two days and each of them eclipsed their advertised guarantees. The PKO event on Monday saw 69 entries which was enough to just breach its $20,000 guarantee. Borgata’s ambassador Katie Stone came close to winning the event as she finished third taking home over $2500.

Still Plenty of Action Remaining in the Partypoker US Network Online Series

There are still six days remaining with seven events to play out across four different buy-in levels ranging from $109 to $535. Of the $259,000 in total guarantees across the series, $185,000 will occur between today and Sunday.

This includes Event #5, a $109 buy-in rebuy/add-on tournament with $15,000 in guarantees. On Wednesday and Thursday, bounty events with buy-ins of $215 and $535 – the biggest of the series – are scheduled with guarantees of $20,000 and $25,000 respectively. A turbo event runs on Friday costing $215 while on Saturday, a $320 buy-in NLHE event takes place sporting a $20,000 guarantee.

The series winds down this Sunday with a $75,000 guaranteed event. This event comes for a buy-in of $215 and like other events, it permits unlimited re-entries.

Overview of the partypoker US Network October Series:

11 events in total

$259,000 in combined guarantees

Buy-ins range from $20 to $535

Highlighted by a $75,000 guaranteed Sunday NLHE event

event Knockouts, Rebuy and Turbos make up the schedule

WPT Borgata Online Series Was a Massive Success

The ongoing partypoker US Network Online Series follows the successful WPT Borgata Online Series held last month. Across the 11 events, the series paid out over $900,000 with the Main Event producing the largest prize pool in the history of partypoker US network.

there was close to 450 entries for the $1060 buy-in WPT Online Borgata Series Main Event, amassing a prize pool of $432,700. As per the operator, almost half of the tournament field (44% to be exact) earned their seat in the Main Event through qualifiers and satellites.

In the end, it was Tony “ToNiSiNzz” Sinishtaj from New York who bested the Main Event field to claim his second WPT-related title and a first-place prize of over $77,000.

