The oldest and longest running tournament series on Global Poker kicks off today. Eagle Cup IV will feature more than 200 events between Sweeps Coins (SC) and Gold Coins (GC) tournaments with more than 1.2 million in guaranteed Sweeps Coin prizes.

As a reminder, Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes in the Store, so the Eagle Cup series offers plenty of opportunity for players to pad their bankroll.

Eagle Cup Freerolls and Unique Prizes

Officially running between October 26 and November 15, Global Poker Eagle Cup IV will give all players a chance to compete in a variety of events, including a number of freerolls offering SC prizes and tournament tickets.

In addition to regular prizes, all Eagle Cup IV tournament winners can also look forward to exclusive Global Poker merchandise, exclusive avatars, and more. Champion Packs even include custom-made trophies that will be sent out to all winners, including those triumphant in GC events.

The series will also see a number of themed tournaments. On October 31, Global Poker will run six spooky Halloween tournaments with 47,000 SC in guarantees while November 11 will see a Veterans Day Special tournaments with guarantees of 100,000 SC and 2,400,000 GC.

Giving players more chances to qualify for Eagle Cup IV tournaments for free, Global Poker has announced popup freerolls taking place on October 30 and 31 and again on November 6 and 7. There will be three events every day, but the start time will be kept secret up until one hour before the tournament kicks off.

Players who happen to be around and get their seat in one of these events will get to compete for a variety of tournament tickets allowing them to enter Eagle Cup IV events featuring SC prizes.

104 Sweeps Coins Events

Throughout the series, Global Poker will offer over 100 Sweeps Coins tournaments offering prizes that can be converted to real money and cashed out. The schedule contains a variety of events, covering a wide range of buy-ins and game formats and offering 1,200,000 SC in guaranteed prizes.

Using the old and verified formula, all tournaments are offered in three tiers: high, medium, and low. Thanks to this, there is plenty of action on offer for players with different bankroll sizes. Of course, those who so choose are free to play in two or all three tiers of the same tournament.

It’s a long list of events but some of the highlight tournaments at this year’s Eagle Cup include:

Event #1 on October 26 with buy-ins of 11, 33, and 110 SC and guarantees of 5000, 10,000, and 17,000 SC

Event #5 on October 30 – Progressive KO with buy-ins of 11, 33, and 110 SC and guarantees of 5000, 10,000, and 17,500 SC

Event #8 on November 1 – Deep tournament with buy-ins of 22, 110, and 218 SC and guarantees of 10,000, 25,000 and 50,000 SC

Event #16 on November 7 – PLO double-chance tournament

double-chance tournament Event #21 on November 11 – 100,000 SC Guaranteed Veterans Day Special with the buy-in of 327 SC

Event #26 – The Main Event – taking place on November 15 featuring buy-ins of 22, 110, and 218 SC and guarantees of 10,000, 40,000 and 100,000 SC

There is plenty of action ahead for all tournament fans out there and plenty of opportunity for those with smaller bankrolls to earn their seats for free via one of many freeroll tournaments scheduled for the duration of the series.

Special Hometown Heroes Promo

Once all the dust has settled and all tournaments have been completed, Global Poker still has more in store for those who do well in Eagle Cup IV. All winners will have a chance to win extra prizes by showing off their GP merchandise and sharing it with the rest of the world.

GC event winners will have an opportunity to get some free Gold Coins by sharing photos and videos of them wearing their Global Poker gear and posing with their Eagle Cup trophies. Winners from SC tournaments will have the same opportunity but their prize packages will also include Sweeps Coins in addition to Gold Coins.

All Winners in One Place: Tournament of Champions

Once the series is completed and all tournaments have found their respective winners, Global Poker will hold the Tournament of Champions on November 22. There will be two events, one for GC event winners and one for SC tournament champions.

Winners in both events will walk away with a special ToC trophy, Global Poker merchandise, and an exclusive avatar. The GC event winner will also receive 5,000,000 GC while the player who takes down the SC Tournament of Champions will get their hands on a $5000 live tournament package.

Global Poker Eagle Cup IV SC Events

DAY/ DATE TIME EVENT SC BUY-IN Sun October 25 2:00 PM Eagle Cup IV Opening SC 5,000 Freeroll 0 Mon October 26 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 01-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed 11 Mon October 26 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 01-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed 33 Mon October 26 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 01-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed 110 Mon October 26 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 01-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed 11 Tue October 27 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 02-L PLO SC 3,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 5.5 Tue October 27 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 02-M PLO SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 11 Tue October 27 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 02-H PLO SC 6,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 22 Tue October 27 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 02-L PLO SC 2,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 5.5 Wed October 28 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 03-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [2R1A] 5.5 Wed October 28 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 03-M NLHE SC 12,500 Guaranteed [2R1A] 22 Wed October 28 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 03-H NLHE SC 20,000 Guaranteed [2R1A] 55 Wed October 28 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 03-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [2R1A] 5.5 Thu October 29 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 04-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Bounty] 11 Thu October 29 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 04-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Bounty] 33 Thu October 29 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 04-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Bounty] 110 Thu October 29 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 04-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Bounty] 11 Fri October 30 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 05-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max] 11 Fri October 30 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 05-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max] 33 Fri October 30 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 05-H NLHE SC 17,500 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max] 110 Fri October 30 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 05-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max] 11 Sat October 31 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 06-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Deep] – Halloween Special 11 Sat October 31 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 06-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep] – Halloween Special 22 Sat October 31 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 06-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [Deep] – Halloween Special 110 Sat October 31 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 07-L NLHE SC 3,000 Guaranteed [Ante Up] – Halloween Special 11 Sat October 31 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 07-M NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Ante Up] – Halloween Special 33 Sat October 31 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 07-H NLHE SC 7,000 Guaranteed [Ante Up] – Halloween Special 55 Sat October 31 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 07-L NLHE SC 2,500 Guaranteed [Ante Up] – Halloween Special 11 Sun November 1 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 08-M NLHE SC 25,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 110 Sun November 1 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 08-L NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 22 Sun November 1 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 08-H NLHE SC 55,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 218 Sun November 1 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 09-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance] 11 Sun November 1 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 09-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance] 33 Sun November 1 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 09-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance] 110 Sun November 1 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 09-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [2x-Chance] 11 Mon November 2 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 10-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, Deep Turbo] 11 Mon November 2 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 10-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, Deep Turbo] 33 Mon November 2 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 10-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, Deep Turbo] 110 Mon November 2 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 10-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, Deep Turbo] 11 Tue November 3 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 11-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Bounty, 6-Max] 11 Tue November 3 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 11-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Bounty, 6-Max] 33 Tue November 3 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 11-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Bounty, 6-Max] 110 Tue November 3 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 11-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Bounty, 6-Max] 11 Wed November 4 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 12-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 3.3 Wed November 4 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 12-M NLHE SC 9,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 11 Wed November 4 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 12-H NLHE SC 16,500 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 33 Wed November 4 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 12-L NLHE SC 3,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy, 6-Max] 3.3 Thu November 5 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 13-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty] 11 Thu November 5 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 13-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty] 33 Thu November 5 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 13-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty] 110 Thu November 5 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 13-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty] 11 Fri November 6 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 14-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [6-Max] 11 Fri November 6 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 14-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [6-Max] 33 Fri November 6 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 14-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [6-Max] 110 Fri November 6 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 14-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [6-Max] 11 Sat November 7 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 15-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 11 Sat November 7 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 15-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 22 Sat November 7 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 15-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 110 Sat November 7 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 16-L PLO SC 3,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 11 Sat November 7 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 16-M PLO SC 4,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 33 Sat November 7 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 16-H PLO SC 6,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 55 Sat November 7 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 16-L PLO SC 2,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 11 Sun November 8 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 17-M NLHE SC 25,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 110 Sun November 8 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 17-L NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 22 Sun November 8 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 17-H NLHE SC 55,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 218 Sun November 8 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 18-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [6-Max,Turbo] 11 Sun November 8 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 18-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [6-Max,Turbo] 33 Sun November 8 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 18-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [6-Max,Turbo] 110 Sun November 8 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 18-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [6-Max,Turbo] 11 Mon November 9 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 19-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [Rebuy] 3.3 Mon November 9 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 19-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Rebuy] 11 Mon November 9 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 19-H NLHE SC 17,500 Guaranteed [Rebuy] 33 Mon November 9 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 19-L NLHE SC 3,500 Guaranteed [Rebuy] 3.3 Tue November 10 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 20-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [1R1A] 5.5 Tue November 10 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 20-M NLHE SC 12,500 Guaranteed [1R1A] 22 Tue November 10 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 20-H NLHE SC 20,000 Guaranteed [1R1A] 55 Tue November 10 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 20-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [1R1A] 5.5 Wed November 11 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 21-Veterans Day NLHE SC 100,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 327 Wed November 11 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 21-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Deep Turbo] 11 Wed November 11 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 21-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep Turbo] 33 Wed November 11 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 21-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [Deep Turbo] 110 Wed November 11 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 21-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [Deep Turbo] 11 Thu November 12 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 22-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Super Bounty] 11 Thu November 12 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 22-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Super Bounty] 33 Thu November 12 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 22-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Super Bounty] 110 Thu November 12 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 22-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Super Bounty] 11 Fri November 13 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 23-L PLO SC 3,000 Guaranteed [2R1A, 6-Max] 11 Fri November 13 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 23-M PLO SC 4,000 Guaranteed [2R1A, 6-Max] 33 Fri November 13 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 23-H PLO SC 6,000 Guaranteed [2R1A, 6-Max] 55 Fri November 13 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 23-L PLO SC 2,000 Guaranteed [2R1A, 6-Max] 11 Sat November 14 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 24-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 11 Sat November 14 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 24-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 22 Sat November 14 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 24-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 110 Sat November 14 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 25-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 11 Sat November 14 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 25-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 33 Sat November 14 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 25-H NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 110 Sat November 14 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 25-L NLHE SC 4,500 Guaranteed [2x-Chance, 6-Max] 11 Sun November 15 3:00 PM Eagle Cup IV 26-M Main Event NLHE SC 40,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 110 Sun November 15 4:15 PM Eagle Cup IV 26-L Main Event NLHE SC 15,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 22 Sun November 15 5:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 26-H Main Event NLHE SC 100,000 Guaranteed [Deep] 218 Sun November 15 7:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 27-L NLHE SC 5,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max, Turbo] 11 Sun November 15 8:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 27-M NLHE SC 10,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max,Turbo] 33 Sun November 15 9:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 27-H NLHE SC 17,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max, Turbo] 110 Sun November 15 10:30 PM Eagle Cup IV 27-L NLHE SC 4,000 Guaranteed [Progressive Bounty, 6-Max, Turbo] 11 Sun November 22 2:00 PM Eagle Cup IV SC Tournament of Champions 0

Global Poker Eagle Cup IV GC Events