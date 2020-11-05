The Monster Series from partypoker is billed by the company as a series that offers players the chance to play “championship quality tournaments at a fraction of the price.” The series which boasts over $1 million in guarantees spread across 82 events is currently underway with lots of exciting action remaining.
Buy-ins start at 55 cents with many events costing $10 or less to enter.
Many of the events have two versions – low-stakes events with buy-ins between $5 and $22 and micro-stakes versions with buy-ins a tenth of the size (50 cents to $2.20).
The schedule also includes higher buy-in events including a Super High Roller with a $265 buy-in and a $50,000 guarantee.
“The Monster Series is another sign of partypoker giving great opportunities to low and mid-stakes players, and with so many formats included in the schedule, there should be something on offer for everyone during the series,” team partypoker’s Louise Butler said via a press release. “The key events will make the series feel like a high-quality championship, and I’m looking forward to the start of the series at the end of this month.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, there are plenty of events running to tempt you into the series.
Monster Series Weekend Highlights
- Monster #13 – Mini 8-Max Knockout Day 1A: $20K GTD
- Monster #13 – 8-Max Knockout Day 1A: $200K GTD
- Monster #14 – Hyper: $7.5K GTD
- Monster #15 – Deepstack: $20K GTD
- Monster #15 – Mini Deepstack: $2K GTD
- Monster #13 – Mini 8-Max Knockout Day 1B: $20K GTD
- Monster #13 – 8-Max Knockout Day 1B: $200K GTD
This is the first time the Monster Series has run this year and the eighth time in the last three years. Average guarantees per event are $27,778.
The schedule is much more paired back than before, with partypoker focusing on prestige of events, rather than shear volume.
Most events will play out at regular speed, with just 8 turbos and 6 hypers on the schedule. Freezeouts, one re-entry max per day events, and short late-registration periods also featured heavily.
You can go to partypoker’s Twitch page here to watch all the High Roller action that kicks off tonight at 8.30pm.
If you miss tonight’s stream, Monster Series streams will also be running November 12 and 16.
Two Main Events for the Monster Series start on November 14 and combined will guarantee $330,000.
There’s a $5.50 buy-in Main Event with a $30,000 guarantee and a $55 buy-in event which guarantees $300,000.
Monster Series At A Glance
- Running until November 16, 2020.
- Over $1 million guaranteed
- Buy-ins from $0.55 to $265
- 82 Tournaments in total
- 54 micro-stakes tournaments with most costing $10 or less to enter
- Two Main Events
- Satellites underway
Monster Series 2020: Full Remaining Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Event #
|Title
|Buy-in
|Guarantee
|Nov 5
|19:30 CEST
|9
|High Roller
|$109.00
|$50,000
|Nov 5
|19:30 CEST
|10
|Mini Mix-Max Knockout
|$0.55
|$2,000
|Nov 5
|19:30 CEST
|10
|Mix-Max Knockout
|$5.50
|$20,000
|Nov 6
|19:30 CEST
|11
|Mini PLO8
|$0.55
|$250
|Nov 6
|19:30 CEST
|11
|PLO8
|$5.50
|$2,500
|Nov 6
|20:30 CEST
|12
|Mini Turbo Knockout
|$1.10
|$3,000
|Nov 6
|20:30 CEST
|12
|Turbo Knockout
|$11.00
|$30,000
|Nov 7
|20:30 CEST
|13
|Mini 8-Max Knockout
|$3.30
|$20,000
|Nov 7
|20:30 CEST
|13
|8-Max Knockout
|$33.00
|$200,000
|Nov 7
|21:30 CEST
|14
|Mini Hyper
|$0.55
|$750
|Nov 7
|21:30 CEST
|14
|Hyper
|$5.50
|$7,500
|Nov 8
|17:30 CEST
|15
|Mini Deepstack
|$1.10
|$2,000
|Nov 8
|17:30 CEST
|15
|Deepstack
|$11.00
|$20,000
|Nov 9
|19:30 CEST
|16
|Mini PLO Knockout
|$2.20
|$1,000
|Nov 9
|19:30 CEST
|16
|PLO Knockout
|$22.00
|$10,000
|Nov 9
|20:30 CEST
|17
|Mini 6-Max
|$1.10
|$5,000
|Nov 9
|20:30 CEST
|17
|6-Max
|$11.00
|$50,000
|Nov 10
|19:30 CEST
|18
|Mini PLO Re-Buy
|$0.55
|$500
|Nov 10
|19:30 CEST
|18
|PLO Re-Buy
|$5.50
|$5,000
|Nov 11
|20:30 CEST
|19
|Mini 7-Max Knockout
|$2.20
|$10,000
|Nov 11
|20:30 CEST
|19
|7-Max Knockout
|$22.00
|$100,000
|Nov 11
|21:30 CEST
|20
|Mini PLO Turbo
|$1.10
|$500
|Nov 11
|21:30 CEST
|20
|PLO Turbo
|$11.00
|$5,000
|Nov 12
|19:30 CEST
|21
|Super High Roller
|$265.00
|$50,000
|Nov 12
|19:30 CEST
|22
|Mini Mix-Max
|$0.55
|$1,000
|Nov 12
|19:30 CEST
|22
|Mix-Max
|$5.50
|$10,000
|Nov 13
|19:30 CEST
|23
|Mini PLO8 Knockout
|$1.10
|$500
|Nov 13
|19:30 CEST
|23
|PLO8 Knockout
|$11.00
|$5,000
|Nov 13
|20:30 CEST
|24
|Mini Turbo
|$1.10
|$3,000
|Nov 13
|20:30 CEST
|24
|Turbo
|$11.00
|$30,000
|Nov 13
|20:30 CEST
|25
|Mini Heads Up
|$5.50
|$5,000
|Nov 13
|20:30 CEST
|25
|Heads Up
|$33.00
|$20,000
|Nov 14
|20:30 CEST
|26
|Mini Main Event
|$5.50
|$30,000
|Nov 14
|20:30 CEST
|26
|Main Event
|$55.00
|$300,000
|Nov 14
|21:30 CEST
|27
|Mini Hyper Knockout
|$2.20
|$3,000
|Nov 14
|21:30 CEST
|27
|Hyper Knockout
|$22.00
|$30,000
|Nov 15
|17:30 CEST
|28
|Mini Deepstack
|$3.30
|$5,000
|Nov 15
|17:30 CEST
|28
|Deepstack
|$33.00
|$50,000
The Monster Series runs until November 16, so there is plenty of action still to be had.