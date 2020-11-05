The Monster Series from partypoker is billed by the company as a series that offers players the chance to play “championship quality tournaments at a fraction of the price.” The series which boasts over $1 million in guarantees spread across 82 events is currently underway with lots of exciting action remaining.

Buy-ins start at 55 cents with many events costing $10 or less to enter.

Many of the events have two versions – low-stakes events with buy-ins between $5 and $22 and micro-stakes versions with buy-ins a tenth of the size (50 cents to $2.20).

The schedule also includes higher buy-in events including a Super High Roller with a $265 buy-in and a $50,000 guarantee.

“The Monster Series is another sign of partypoker giving great opportunities to low and mid-stakes players, and with so many formats included in the schedule, there should be something on offer for everyone during the series,” team partypoker’s Louise Butler said via a press release. “The key events will make the series feel like a high-quality championship, and I’m looking forward to the start of the series at the end of this month.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are plenty of events running to tempt you into the series.

Monster Series Weekend Highlights

Monster #13 – Mini 8-Max Knockout Day 1A: $20K GTD

Monster #13 – 8-Max Knockout Day 1A: $200K GTD

Monster #14 – Hyper: $7.5K GTD

Monster #15 – Deepstack: $20K GTD

Monster #15 – Mini Deepstack: $2K GTD

Monster #13 – Mini 8-Max Knockout Day 1B: $20K GTD

Monster #13 – 8-Max Knockout Day 1B: $200K GTD

This is the first time the Monster Series has run this year and the eighth time in the last three years. Average guarantees per event are $27,778.

The schedule is much more paired back than before, with partypoker focusing on prestige of events, rather than shear volume.

Most events will play out at regular speed, with just 8 turbos and 6 hypers on the schedule. Freezeouts, one re-entry max per day events, and short late-registration periods also featured heavily.

You can go to partypoker’s Twitch page here to watch all the High Roller action that kicks off tonight at 8.30pm.

If you miss tonight’s stream, Monster Series streams will also be running November 12 and 16.

Two Main Events for the Monster Series start on November 14 and combined will guarantee $330,000.

There’s a $5.50 buy-in Main Event with a $30,000 guarantee and a $55 buy-in event which guarantees $300,000.

Monster Series At A Glance

Running until November 16, 2020.

Over $1 million guaranteed

Buy-ins from $0.55 to $265

82 Tournaments in total

54 micro-stakes tournaments with most costing $10 or less to enter

Two Main Events

Satellites underway

Monster Series 2020: Full Remaining Schedule

Date Time Event # Title Buy-in Guarantee Nov 5 19:30 CEST 9 High Roller $109.00 $50,000 Nov 5 19:30 CEST 10 Mini Mix-Max Knockout $0.55 $2,000 Nov 5 19:30 CEST 10 Mix-Max Knockout $5.50 $20,000 Nov 6 19:30 CEST 11 Mini PLO8 $0.55 $250 Nov 6 19:30 CEST 11 PLO8 $5.50 $2,500 Nov 6 20:30 CEST 12 Mini Turbo Knockout $1.10 $3,000 Nov 6 20:30 CEST 12 Turbo Knockout $11.00 $30,000 Nov 7 20:30 CEST 13 Mini 8-Max Knockout $3.30 $20,000 Nov 7 20:30 CEST 13 8-Max Knockout $33.00 $200,000 Nov 7 21:30 CEST 14 Mini Hyper $0.55 $750 Nov 7 21:30 CEST 14 Hyper $5.50 $7,500 Nov 8 17:30 CEST 15 Mini Deepstack $1.10 $2,000 Nov 8 17:30 CEST 15 Deepstack $11.00 $20,000 Nov 9 19:30 CEST 16 Mini PLO Knockout $2.20 $1,000 Nov 9 19:30 CEST 16 PLO Knockout $22.00 $10,000 Nov 9 20:30 CEST 17 Mini 6-Max $1.10 $5,000 Nov 9 20:30 CEST 17 6-Max $11.00 $50,000 Nov 10 19:30 CEST 18 Mini PLO Re-Buy $0.55 $500 Nov 10 19:30 CEST 18 PLO Re-Buy $5.50 $5,000 Nov 11 20:30 CEST 19 Mini 7-Max Knockout $2.20 $10,000 Nov 11 20:30 CEST 19 7-Max Knockout $22.00 $100,000 Nov 11 21:30 CEST 20 Mini PLO Turbo $1.10 $500 Nov 11 21:30 CEST 20 PLO Turbo $11.00 $5,000 Nov 12 19:30 CEST 21 Super High Roller $265.00 $50,000 Nov 12 19:30 CEST 22 Mini Mix-Max $0.55 $1,000 Nov 12 19:30 CEST 22 Mix-Max $5.50 $10,000 Nov 13 19:30 CEST 23 Mini PLO8 Knockout $1.10 $500 Nov 13 19:30 CEST 23 PLO8 Knockout $11.00 $5,000 Nov 13 20:30 CEST 24 Mini Turbo $1.10 $3,000 Nov 13 20:30 CEST 24 Turbo $11.00 $30,000 Nov 13 20:30 CEST 25 Mini Heads Up $5.50 $5,000 Nov 13 20:30 CEST 25 Heads Up $33.00 $20,000 Nov 14 20:30 CEST 26 Mini Main Event $5.50 $30,000 Nov 14 20:30 CEST 26 Main Event $55.00 $300,000 Nov 14 21:30 CEST 27 Mini Hyper Knockout $2.20 $3,000 Nov 14 21:30 CEST 27 Hyper Knockout $22.00 $30,000 Nov 15 17:30 CEST 28 Mini Deepstack $3.30 $5,000 Nov 15 17:30 CEST 28 Deepstack $33.00 $50,000

The Monster Series runs until November 16, so there is plenty of action still to be had.