As the Global Poker Eagle Cup enters the homestretch, with just over a week of play left in the series, there is still plenty of online poker action for those in the US and Canada. Of course, everyone’s eyes are set on the Main Event scheduled for November 15 but there are quite a few events worth playing leading up to it.

The Eagle Cup has been running since October 26 and more than 40 events on the Sweeps Coins schedule have been completed. With almost all tournaments featured in three separate tiers, low, medium, and high, the series has thus far provided opportunities for all players to get involved, even the ones with smaller bankrolls.

An Action-packed Weekend Ahead on Global Poker

The upcoming weekend will provide all fans of tournament poker action with plenty to get excited about and rich prize pools worth fighting for.

Saturday, November 7, GPC Eagle 15: A deepstack event featuring SC 5000, 10,000, and 15,000 prize pools across the three tiers with buy-ins of SC 11, 22, and 110

These nine tournaments (three in each tier) coupled with a few other events running during the weekend will ensure there is more than enough action for everyone, whether you are looking to just a play a couple of tournaments or you are up for a full on grinding session.

SC 100,000 Veterans Day Special

On November 11, Global Poker will be hosting the GPC Eagle 21 event, a Veterans Day tournament with the guaranteed prize pool of SC 100,000.

The buy-in for this one is 327 SC, making it a bit more expensive than most other events on the schedule, but the big guaranteed prize pool and a deep structure should be more than enough to justify the high participation cost.

The Main Event on November 15

Sunday, November 15 is the last day of Global Poker Eagle Cup IV and this is the Main Event day. Just like other tournaments, the Main Event is featured in three separate tiers:

Event 26-L: SC 22 buy-in and the guaranteed prize pool of SC 15,000

Event 26-M: SC 110 buy-in and the guaranteed prize pool of SC 40,000

Event 26-H: SC 218 buy-in and the guaranteed prize pool of SC 100,000

As expected, all Main Event tournaments will feature a deep structure so there will be plenty of quality play. Different tiers will kick off with more than hour between them. The 26-M event will commence first, followed by 26-L and 26-H.

Coming Back for the Tournament of Champions

A week after the last event of Eagle Cup IV is completed, all winners of the events from all tiers will once again come together to compete in the GPC Eagle Tournament of Champions. Taking place on November 22, the tournament will see one final battle between the best of the best.

The ultimate winner will walk away with a live tournament package worth $5000 and a special avatar to display their achievement, as well as a lot of Global Poker merchandise. The remainder of those who make it to the final table will get to share a total of SC 5000.

