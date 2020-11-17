To celebrate the launch of Run It Once Poker’s new Sit and Go called SNG Select, the operator is giving away €100,000 via a ticket drop promotion.

The promotion, dubbed 100k Cub3 Drop rewards all valid real money players on the site, having entered them into a random draw.

No strings attached bundles of tickets valued between €1 and €100 were then dropped into everyone’s accounts, but time is running out for players to claim their rewards because these tickets expire soon!

The tickets from this promotion “that are unused by 23:59 UTC on Thursday, November 19th will automatically expire,” according to the Run It Once website.

🎟️ €100k Cub3 Drop 🎟️

We have officially launched our new SNG offering, SNG Select! Today, we celebrated by droppin… https://t.co/iPWpQI58az— Run It Once Poker (@RunItOncePoker) November 12, 2020

“We’re incredibly excited to have launched SNG Select,” Jason Senti, CEO at Run It Once Poker told our sister publication, Poker Industry PRO. “It’s something that we’ve put a lot of thought and work into over the years.

“We believe that we have some unique elements that are great for our poker ecosystem. Increasing variance for the players who enjoy it, while providing an option for the players who don’t, will benefit all types of players. We also think they are just plain fun to play,” Senti added.

SNG Select is a new tournament concept that allows players to choose between “Classic” sit and gos or a lottery version also known as Cub3d. The two tournament formats share the same player pool, giving the format a unique twist.

According to Run It Once Poker payout table for the Ticket Drop promotion, as seen below, players won a €1 bundle of tickets (made up of four tickets to the operator’s 25-cent game) just under half the time.

Higher value bundles were distributed as follows:

€2 bundle given away 25% of the time.

€5 bundle given away 17% of the time.

€100 bundle was given out 1% of the time.

Based on this, the average value to each player is €5.64.

Ticket Drop Table

Ticket Value Frequency EV €100 0.01 €1.00 €50 0.02 €1.00 €25 0.05 €1.25 €10 0.06 €0.60 €5 0.17 €0.85 €2 0.25 €0.50 €1 0.44 €0.44 Average value €5.64

Run It Once is also laying on a new SNG Select Welcome Offer that runs until the end of November, rewarding all new depositing players with €50 in tickets.

All new players need to do it sign up to Run It Once Poker and make a deposit to receive their first €10 ticket bundle. Further €10 bundles will be given out each subsequent week for four weeks. Tickets expire within seven days of receiving them.

In addition, all new players get 20% in extra rakeback on top of the usual rewards and can take advantage of the operator’s standard 100% deposit match bonus up to €600.

The €100k Cub3 Ticket Drop happened on the SNG Select launch day, November 12, but players have until November 19 (that’s this Thursday) to use them.

“So far, it seems like our players agree, as the initial feedback has been excellent,” Senti went on to say. “We’ve added free tickets to all accounts and have a special offer for players who are new to Run It Once, so we can get as many players trying them out as possible.”