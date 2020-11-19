The partypoker US network is running a special Black Friday promotion for players in New Jersey, giving away entry into its $50,000 guaranteed Black Friday tournament.

Available on partypoker NJ, BetMGM and Borgata Poker, the partypoker US network has boosted its $10,000 Friday night tournament into the Black Friday $50,000!

Players can buy-in directly to the Black Friday tournament on November 27 for $109. But why do that when there is a chance of playing the event for free.

New Jersey players can play four daily tournaments between now and November 26 and get rewarded with a free $109 online entry ticket for the Black Friday $50,000 guaranteed tournament.

Players who play eight or more daily tournaments will get rewarded with two free tickets into the $50K Black Friday tournament.

Sign up to partypoker NJ today to get a First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Black Friday Tournament Details at a Glance

Cards in the air at 7pm November 27

$50,000 guaranteed

Buy-in directly for $109

Win free entry by playing 4 daily tournaments before November 26

Win 2 free entries by playing 4 daily tournaments before November 26

Late Registration into the Black Friday tournament will be allowed until the end of Level 15.

Hot off the heels of the Black Friday Tournament, the Fall Online Series from the partypoker US network will get underway, running November 29 to December 6.

11 events are running with a mix of progressive knockouts, 8 max, and NLH turbo events. In total $285,000 is guaranteed. Entry fees range from $50 to $300.

The guarantees for the Fall Series are slightly up on what was seen during the October Online Series when $259,000 was guaranteed.

partypoker US Fall Online Series

After the Fall Online Series wraps up (November 29 to December 6) the Players Choice Series will get underway.

What makes the Players Choice Series (running December 13 to 20) special is that players have been polled as to how the tournament should run.

Although the polls are now closed, partypoker US and Borgata Poker sponsored pro Michael “Gags30” Gagliano took to Twitter and Discord asking players for feedback on things such as game type and whether some events should be structured as a progressive knockouts or just vanilla No Limit Hold’em tournaments.

Gags30 did say that “the results of these polls will not be the 100% final schedule, we reserve the right to substitute some events if similar events are chosen multiple times, but we will be HIGHLY influenced by this vote so choose what you want to see” – so time will tell as to how the final event will look.

The Black Friday tournament kicks off November 27 at 7pm EST.

Sign up to partypoker NJ today to get a First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

partypoker US Fall Online Series 2020