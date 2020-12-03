The start of December always marks the beginning of the festive season with all sorts of promotions and giveaways popping up left and right. Global Poker will be doing its part to add some joy for the upcoming holidays through its 25 Days of Christmas promotion.

Starting on December 1 and culminating with the big SC 100,000 guaranteed tournament on December 27, the promo will give away more than SC 100,000 in prizes as well as unique Santa avatars.

New Challenges Every Day

Every day there will be a new challenge at Global Poker, giving players a chance to win valuable prizes. Before it’s all said and done, the room will have given away six-figures worth of Sweeps Coins, which players can redeem for cash prizes.

To keep up with the promo, players should follow the room’s social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Global Poker will be posting regular updates about new challenges so this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss out.

Boast Your Santa Avatar

Global Poker has always put a lot of focus on the fun aspect of poker, and its Santa Avatar promotion is no exception. They are keeping this attitude throughout the month of December by giving players a chance to win unique Santa avatars to use at the tables.

If you happen to win one of these, you’ll be able to show it off and stand out from the rest – but that’s not all there is to it.

All Santa Avatar winners will also be included in the special secret promotion where the room will give out even more Christmas gifts.

For the time being, Global Poker is keeping details about these presents a secret to create that feeling of anticipation that one gets when they see a wrapped gift under the Christmas tree, but they don’t know what’s inside until the time comes to remove the wrapping.

SC 100,000 Santa Scrimmage Tournament

Taking place on December 27 is the Santa Scrimmage event featuring SC 100,000 in guaranteed prizes.

For all fans of tournament action, this will be a great way settle down after a few days of festivities and get back on the grind.

Qualify for the SC 20,000 on December 29

All players who play at least 5000 cash hands at Sweeps Coins tables before Christmas Day will qualify for the special Ringle Bells freeroll event taking place on December 29. The tournament will feature a SC 20,000 prize pool, and winning a seat in this one shouldn’t be too difficult.

Bringing Holiday Spirit to Global Poker

Global Poker is open to players from almost all states in the US, and players can participate for SC coins which can be exchanged for cash prizes. The site uses the sweepstakes model, which allows it operate legally in the current market.

Join the action on the tables, bring your best game, and you’ll have a good shot at winning one of many presents hidden under the virtual Christmas tree. Great poker, big tournaments, and surprise gifts every single day – it doesn’t get much better than that.