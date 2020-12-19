Winter holidays are now upon us and the number of exciting promotions is on the uptick. One of the major online gaming and poker operators, 888, has come up with a couple of special offers that will help you boost your bankroll while having fun.

Enjoy Double Prize Pool Freerolls

To celebrate the launch of its new app, 888poker prepared a series of freeroll tournaments offering $30,000 in prizes every week, but in the spirit of the holidays, players now have a chance to win even more money through 888 freerolls.

With holidays just around the corner, the room has decided to boost the prize pools of all of its celebratory freerolls running December 18 – 27, adding $40,000 worth of prizes across the board.

All celebration freerolls, i.e. cash and BLAST events, will have their prize pools doubled for the duration of the promo, giving players plenty of reason to join the action.

The best part is that these tournaments are open to everyone. You do not need to collect points or qualify for the tickets to get involved. All 888poker players are welcome, provided they have made their first deposit already and wagered at least $1.

Freeroll winners stand to win cash prizes, bonuses for sports betting and casino, and tickets for BLAST tournaments – lottery-style sit and goes featuring prizes up to 10,000 times the original buy-in.

Special Xmas Cross-deposit Offer

Make a deposit of $30 or more and receive an instant bonus boost on the product of your choice between December 22 and 27.

10% casino bonus up to $20 (use bonus code XmasCBonus when depositing)

10% poker bonus up to $20 (XmasPBonus)

$3 sports betting tokens (XmasSBonus)

You can take advantage of the bonus of your choice once a day and up to two times during the entire promotional period.

Both poker and casino offers are instant bonuses, meaning you will be able to use the funds immediately. Once issued, a bonus will remain active for 60 days during which you will need to meet the wagering requirements.

For the casino, you will need to wager $30 for every $1 in bonus funds (30x). To release the poker bonus, you will need to pay $1.5 in rake or tournament fees for every $1 of the bonus.

The betting token needs to be used within two weeks from being issued, on the bets with odds of over 1.5. You will have to use the token in one go and it cannot be combined with real money funds.

If you do not have an 888 account as of yet, this is a good time to open one. In addition to these special Christmas promos, you will also qualify for the generous welcome bonus offering a free $88 bonus plus a 100% deposit match bonus up to $400.

To use this offer, simply click on the button below to register with 888 and make a deposit of at least $10 using the bonus code ‘Welcome100’.

The funds will be added to your bonus account immediately and released to your real money account as you play. For every 100 Bonus Points you accumulate, $10 will move from the bonus balance to your cash balance.

