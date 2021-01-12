888poker is starting the New Year with a bang by giving away $1000 in BLAST tickets, cash prizes and freeroll tickets every ten seconds until February 9, 2021!

All players need to do is play cash games, BLAST, SNAP or MTTs to have a chance of winning big, and every 10 seconds, one lucky table will be selected for the Turbo Gift Drop.

.

Players at the table have a chance of winning the following prizes:

$1000 in BLAST tickets

tickets Cash prizes

Tickets to daily freerolls

Players must have made a real money deposit on 888 to be eligible for the Turbo Gift Drops.

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

You can check out the Turbo Drop Freeroll schedule below to find out what freerolls are running when.

Time ( GMT ) Requirements Event 6am No Ticket Needed $300 Gift Drops Cash Freeroll Midday Gift Drop $500 Gift Drops Cash Freeroll 2pm Gift Drop $500 Gift Drops Blast Freeroll 4pm Wheel Spin $200 Winner Spinner Casino Freeroll 5pm Wheel Spin $200 Winner Spinner Sport Freeroll 7pm Gift Drop $500 Gift Drops Blast Freeroll 9pm Gift Drop $1090 Gift Drops Mega Deep Freeroll 11pm No Ticket Needed $200 Gift Drops Cash Freeroll

Our #MadeToPlay Gift Drops 🎁 promotion is now Made To Go Turbo! 🚀🚀🚀



From 11/1 – 9/2, we’ll be depositing a Gift Dr… https://t.co/xJtx2J6zXC— 888poker (@888poker) January 11, 2021

The Turbo Drops come hot off the heels of the a multiple-months long promotion where 888 gave away $1 million to celebrate its new poker software.

Since rolling out its new poker software on mobile and desktop at the tail end of last year, 888poker have been generously rewarding its players under the Made To Play banner.

Freerolls and prize drops have been part of the celebration, and the new Turbo Drops are an extension of what the operator has already been doing only with greater frequency.

In addition to the prize drops that happen around the clock, 888 is continuing with the Winner Spinner prize wheel where players get to spin the wheel to unlock prizes twice a day for free.

Pokerfuse was lucky to take the new poker software for a spin last year, with our resident writer Anuj Arora calling it the mobile app that is the most “fun to play and is perhaps it is the best of them all.”

High praise indeed.

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

As a reminder 888 overhauled the mobile app and desktop from the ground up, adding in portrait mode support and creating a lobby where Poker, Casino and Sports could all now be easily accessed.

In addition, Blast, Snap, Sit N Gos, and tournaments also appear in the lobby in the grid.

Players can also jump straight into games after setting a pre-defined stake range. Also, sliders are now a thing of the past, and 888 has added the ability to allow players to multi-table up to four games at once.

888poker had a busy 2020.

Not only did it roll out its mobile app, traffic on the site soared in what became an unprecedented year across the board. The operator event ran its biggest online tournament series ever, with the $8 million guaranteed Superstorm.

With a strong start to this year already, it will be interesting to see what else 888 has planned for 2021.