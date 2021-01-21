Starting today and running through the end of this month, PokerStars will host FOX Bet’s Winter Series for players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The two series will run concurrently on PokerStars’ NJ and PA clients, offering more than $1.5 million in combined guaranteed prizes.

Pennsylvania Players to Compete for Over $1,000,000

The Winter Series in Pennsylvania will feature 45 individual events and offer more than $1 million in prizes. Buy-ins for the series start as low as $10 and go all the way up to $1000, so there will be plenty of action for all players.

When compared to the last year, the PokerStars PA Winter Series has grown both in the number of tournaments and in terms of guarantees.

In 2020, the series featured only 30 events and the guaranteed prize pool was significantly lower. PokerStars has upped the overall guarantee for 2021 by $325,000.

PokerStars PA Winter Series 2021 Main Event

The Main Event of the Pennsylvania leg of the series is scheduled for the last day, January 31. It will feature a buy-in of $300 and a guarantee of $200,000. It will be played as a 2-Day event, with Day 1 pausing after approximately 7 hours 30 minutes of play. Day 2 will resume a day later at 17:00 ET.

On the same day, there will be the $50 Mini Main Event, offering a guaranteed prize pool of $35,000.

Players can win their seats for the Main Event playing various satellites, while both PokerStars NJ and PA will also host a Depositor Freeroll awarding $10,000 worth of Main Event tickets as well as the Second Chance All-in Shootouts for those players who bust before making money in any of the events.

Additionally, PokerStars New Jersey players can also qualify for the $300 Main Event via a special Spin & Go costing $3 to enter.

PokerStars PA Winter Series Highlight Tournaments

In addition to the Main Event, the Winter Series will offer many interesting tournaments for Pennsylvania players. Although most tournaments feature No Limit Hold’em, there are some options for PLO and mixed-games experts as well.

• January 21 – $200 PKO with $40,000 guaranteed

• January 23 – $100 8-max deep stack event with $30,000 guaranteed

• January 24 – $100 Sunday Special featuring a guarantee of $100,000

• January 25 – $50 5-Card Draw tournament

• January 27 – $1,000 High Roller with a $50,000 guarantee

• January 29 – $20 Heads Up Zoom tournament

$500,000 up for Grabs in New Jersey

PokerStars players in New Jersey will compete for the prize pool of $500,000, which is an increase of $200,000 in comparison to last year. There is a total of 40 events, with buy-ins from just $10 up to $750.

Winter Series NJ History

Winter Series Total GTD No. of Tournaments Avg GTD Main Event 2017 $275,000 10 $27,500 $400 buy-in, $75,000 GTD 2018 $325,000 12 $27,083 $400 buy-in, $100,000 GTD 2019 $300,000 15 $20,000 $400 buy-in, $80,000 GTD 2020 $300,000 21 $14,286 $400 buy-in, $60,000 GTD 2021 $500,000 40 $12,500 $300 buy-in, $100,000 GTD

PokerStars NJ Winter Series 2021 Main Event

The Main Event of the New Jersey Winter Series will also take place on January 31. The buy-in is also $300, promising $100,000 in prize money. The Mini Main Event will offer $20,000 in guaranteed prizes for the buy-in of $50.

In addition to freeroll events offered on both sites, players on PokerStars NJ can also win Winter Series tickets through special $3 Spin & Go tournaments.

Other Notable Tournaments

With 40 events spread across 11 days, players will have no problems finding some tournaments to their own taste, both in terms of buy-ins and game formats. Beyond Main Events, these are a few tournaments that are likely to generate some traction:

• January 21 – $20 PKO Mini Thrill guaranteeing $15,000

• January 22 – $50 8-Max Turbo featuring a guarantee of $12,500

• January 23 – $75 HORSE event

• January 24 – $100 Marathon with $25,000 prize pool

• January 26 – $250 Super Tuesday with $50,000 guaranteed

• January 27 – $1000 High Roller

• January 29 – $50 5-Card PLO tournament

Both NJ and PA Winter Series will offer a lot of quality tournament action and big prizes, so grinders and poker fans alike have their work cut out for them for the final third of January.

If you are interested in playing the Main Event, make sure to take advantage of the Depositors Freeroll as a deposit of $30 will get you an entry into a tournament where $10,000 of Main Event tickets will be awarded.