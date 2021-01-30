As a “thank you” to all players who participated in the first-ever World Series of Poker to fully take place online, WSOP officials have launched the Player Appreciation Tournament Series.

Running through January 31, the series features over $275,000 in guaranteed prizes as well as $15,000 in added money spread across 24 individual events.

Freerolls, Added Cash, and Rake-free Tournaments

WSOP.com has gone out of its way to create an interesting tournament schedule that speaks to all tournament fans. There are plenty of events with added value and rake voided for serious grinders, and there are freeroll tournaments for those looking to kick-start their bankrolls.

The Player Appreciation Tournament Series has been running for a few days now, so some tournaments are already in the books. However, there is plenty of action still to come over the weekend for those looking to get involved.

Sign up to WSOP today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Relaxed Saturday Action

On Saturday, players will have a chance to get involved in a freeroll and a couple of low buy-in events.

The first up is the Player Appreciation Freeroll, offering an opportunity to play for real money without actually having to post a buy-in.

After this one, you can get involved with two more tournaments, namely:

• $5 event with $1000 guaranteed, and

• Another $1 BIG Buck event with $100 added for the winner

Big Money Sunday

The WSOP Player Appreciation Series wraps up on Sunday, January 31, so it is no surprise the stage has been set for some fierce action on the virtual felt.

First up is the $100,000 Guaranteed tournament featuring a buy-in of $100 and $5000 in added cash prizes. This is a big buy-in compared to most other events in the series, but there should be no lack of interested players, given the fact the WSOP is adding $5000 on top.

An hour later, the $55 tournament with $55,555 guaranteed and five individual $555 added to the prize pool will kick off.

If you have the bankroll for it, these two tournaments are definitely worth getting involved with due to all the extra money thrown in the mix. Also, both takes place on Sunday, and everybody knows that Sundays are reserved for poker tournaments.

The series will wrap up with the final $1 BIG Buck tournament, so you can still find some valuable action even if you are on the small bankroll.

Get Involved with the Player Appreciation Series This Weekend

There is still plenty of time to get your plans in order and arrange your schedule so you can take part in some (or all) of the remaining WSOP Player Appreciation tournaments.

With a lot of added prizes in the mix, you have every reason to get involved. So, clear your weekend, put your grinding pants on, and get ready for the action-filled weekend ahead.