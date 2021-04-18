888 is Giving Away $5000 Every Day in New Blast Leaderboards Promo

888poker has announced a new ongoing Blast Leaderboards promotion, paying out $5000 every day to the top performers across the site’s ultra-popular lottery-sit and go format, BLAST.

The concept is simple: The higher you climb the ladder, the higher your prize. There are four leaderboard levels to suit all bankrolls.

There is a $1 leaderboard with a top prize of $70 daily; a $5 contest with $150 up top; $10 and $20 players compete together in a leaderboard with $400 for first; and the $50 and $100 buy-ins combine into one with a whopping $800 prize for the winner.

The three lower levels are played out over the course of the first 10 games played on a day; while the $50 & $100 leaderboard takes place over 30 games.

Taking part in the daily leaderboard is a straightforward process. Simply navigate to the Blast arena in the 888poker client and click on the $5000 Daily Leaderboard tab on the right of the window. Then select whichever Leaderboard you wish to join and away you go. Players can play in all four of the contests every day and leaderboards are updated in real time.

888poker BLAST Leaderboards Cash Prizes

BLAST Stakes First Games That Count Daily Total Daily Prizes Top Prize $1 10 $300 $70 $5 10 $700 $150 $10 and $20 10 $1500 $400 $50 and $100 30 $2500 $800

A Fair Chance for All Players

Once registered for that day’s leaderboard, only your first 10 or 30 games will count towards the competition, which makes the game fairer by leveling the playing field for anyone that does not have the time or bankroll to grind hundreds of games and cherry-pick their best results.

That said, the average game lasts less than five minutes, so even the most casual players can be competitive. And there are 50 places paid on each leaderboard so there are plenty of chances to win.

The scoring system is easy to understand. Players are awarded two points for 1st and one point for 2nd or 3rd, which are then multiplied by whatever Blast Multiplier you receive for the game. For example, a 3x multiplier in a $1 Blast game, gives you $3 for the win and 6 points towards the leaderboard, with 3 each for 2nd and 3rd.

A Million Dollar Multiplier

888’s Blast game hit the headlines recently when a $100 game hit the maximum multiplier and paid out $1,000,000 in prizes. The tournament was won by player Mikaxe, who pocketed a cool $700,000 in the process.

Leaderboards for so-called “lottery” sit and gos like BLAST are certainly not a new idea in the industry. Both PokerStars and partypoker have been running them for some time. PokerStars’ competition also has $5000 in daily prizes. Its version has three buy-in levels—up to $25—and the volume options of 10 or 50 games.

Partypoker’s variation has $8500 up for grabs each day and offers five buy-in tiers. The one big difference here is that there is no limit on volume. Players can play as many games as they wish to earn points in any 24-hour period.

For those unfamiliar with 888s Blast format, they are more or less like regular Lottery SNGs—three competitors playing for a randomized top prize. However, the twist is that, after a certain predetermined point, every player is put all-in for every hand. It is a fun, fast and exciting format which has proved extremely popular with players and is particularly suited for mobile play.

888’s Blast Leaderboard promotion is ongoing and as such will run until further notice.