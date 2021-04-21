PokerStars Pennsylvania PASCOOP Kicks Off Strong, but Overlays Follow

The second running of the Pennsylvania Spring Championship of Online Poker (PASCOOP) taking place on PokerStars Pennsylvania kicked off over the weekend.

Over $2 million is guaranteed—the same as last year—thus sharing the record for the largest guaranteed series in the Keystone State.

In a first for a tournament series in PokerStars’ US regulated markets, a three-tier buy-in system has been implemented for each of the 40 PASCOOP events with low, medium and high buy-in versions, totaling 120 individual tournaments. Buy-ins range from $5 and go up to $2000.

So far, a quarter of the schedule has concluded, and based on the prize pools generated, it is fair to say the series has had a mixed start.

While PASCOOP had a strong opening day smashing guarantees by over 40%, over the next two days, players enjoyed decent value as eleven out of the 21 tournaments fell short of their advertised guarantees, though most of the overlays were small.

On Tuesday, the festival had another strong outing thanks to the operator’s marquee tournament brand Super Tuesday along with its Mini version and the Big $20 seeing an overwhelming response.

The $200 buy-in Super Tuesday attracted 258 entries to easily smash its $35,000 guarantee and end up with a $47.9k prize pool. The Mini Super Tuesday with an entry fee of $50 drew over 650 entries, turning its $20,000 guarantee into a prize pool of nearly $30,000.

At the time of writing, 30 tournaments are in the books and these have produced $528,175 in prize money. The $100 Sunday Special SE boasting a $75,000 guarantee is the biggest highlight of the series so far. This event pulled in over 1000 entries to amass over $92k in prize money.

PASCOOP 2021 Stats (Through April 20)

Tournaments Completed – 30 (25%)

Prize Money Generated – $528,175

Guarantees Exceeded – 28%

Total Entries – 15,044

Overlays – 11 (37%)

Total Amount of Overlays – $6998

First-Ever $2000 Buy-in Tournament to Run in Pennsylvania

Today, PokerStars PA will host its first-ever $2000 buy-in High Roller tournament. It is scheduled to run at 8 PM ET, boasting a massive $100,000 guarantee.

The $2000 High Roller event will be accompanied by a mid-tier $500 buy-in event which comes with a $50,000 guarantee. There is also a $200 buy-in tournament running at the same time guaranteeing $30,000.

Three more tournaments will run an hour later, with combined guarantees of over $30,000.

PASCOOP Special Promotions

Remember that PokerStars PA is running Second Chance Freerolls every day. Players busting any event before reaching the money will be entered into the following day’s Second Chance Freeroll. Each freeroll hands out $1000 worth of PASCOOP tickets.

On top of this, the operator is also offering a Main Event Depositor Freeroll giving away 50 seats to the Main Event each worth $300. Players will need to make a deposit of at least $30 between now and May 2 to gain entry by using the code PASCOOP. The top 50 players in the freeroll will win a seat to the $300 buy-in Main Event.

In addition to the above freerolls, PokerStars PA is offering two more freerolls with no special requirements or deposit necessary, one of which runs today offering the top 10 players a seat to the Main Event. The other freeroll runs on April 25.

PASCOOP Weekend Number 2

The second weekend of the PASCOOP series will see another slate of big events. The Sunday Special SE which guaranteed $75,000 on the opening weekend, will guarantee $100,000 on April 25 for a double-sized $200 buy-in.

The Sunday Warm Up will return with a slightly bigger buy-in of $50 but will promise $35,000 in prize money. The Sunday Storm which fell short of its guarantee last Sunday will have a new guarantee of $12,500 for a buy-in of $20.