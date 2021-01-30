According to a press release coming from Rush Street Interactive, the company behind BetRivers.com, the site has gotten off to a great start in Michigan.

Online gambling and sports betting went live in the state on January 22, with several operators opening their virtual doors to the players on that very day.

BetRivers was there for the launch, and the numbers over the first weekend showed that there was a great interest from the players for online casino games and sports betting alike.

Big Traffic and Excellent Player Feedback

The president of Rush Street Interactive described the launch of BetRivers as “a momentous and memorable occasion for the company, as well as for the state and its economy.”

During the first weekend of online gambling in Michigan, players had a variety of options on offer, and some of them stood out as top picks:

The greatest number of wagers was placed of the NFC Championship game

Championship game The second-most wagered sport during the opening weekend was college basketball

The NBA teams covered by the biggest number of wagers were the Pistons and the Phoenix Suns

When it comes to casino games, Michigan players were most attracted to blackjack tables, which accounted for 39% of the total casino intake over the past weekend.

Out of more than 120 casino games available on the launch day, slots’ fans were most attracted to the 88 Fortunes slot by Shuffle Master (Bally), bringing in 10% of the total slot intake.

The initial player feedback was also very good. It seems most customers were particularly happy about the welcome bonus with small (1X) wagering requirements and the community chat, which adds to the overall gaming experience on the site.

Preparing for the Weekend Ahead

After the strong launch weekend, BetRivers Michigan is looking forward to the weekend ahead, seeking to keep up the momentum.

The Pistons are playing Golden State Warriors, while Phoenix Suns are up against Dallas Mavericks. Both games are taking place on Sunday, January 31.

College basketball fans will have plenty of opportunities to find some interesting wagers as well as there is an action-packed weekend ahead.

Fans of casino action will still be able to try their luck with table games like roulette and blackjack and choose from 100-odd slots featured on the site.

BetRivers.com offers games from studios such as IGT, SG Digital, NetEnt, Big Time gaming, Lightning Box, and more, so there is a quality range of options for all preferences.

In addition, BetRivers is offering a variety of promotions that can help your bottom line. To give you an idea of what is on offer, we took a snapshot depicting some of the valuable promotions. So click on the button below to get the details and sign up for a new account.

The Future of Online Gambling in Michigan

If the opening weekend is any indicator, online gambling and sports betting have a bright future in Michigan.

Players seem to love the idea of being able to place their bets from the comfort and safety of their homes, and the freedom that comes with playing from their home computer and mobile devices.

While initial BetRivers MI numbers were quite impressive, it will be interesting to see what happens over the upcoming weekend, and if there will be the level of interest for online action will remain unchanged.