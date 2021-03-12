BetMGM Casino Launches Huge $250,000 Leaderboard Promotion in Pennsylvania

BetMGM PA is wasting no time establishing itself as a market leader in Pennsylvania. The operator has already made a big splash in The Keystone State and it does not look like taking its foot off the gas anytime soon, with one of the largest promotions run in the market so far.

In total, the operator has earmarked $250,000 to be given out to the top casino players over the course of the next month. All money comes in the form of bonus dollars, but they only have a 1x wagering requirement in order to withdraw.

The top prize-a cool $100,000—will obviously be very hotly contested, but with a total of 1000 spots that award a prize, even casual players should be in with a chance.

Its online casino went live a few short months ago, on December 1, 2020, and its Sportsbook opened just a couple of weeks later. This coincided nicely with their The Steelers, their official partner, with their run to the play-offs.

There is currently no BetMGM PA Poker room. However, it seems very likely that one will be launched in the not too distant future.

BetMGM PA Casino just launched one of its biggest giveaways the market has seen: The $250K Leaderboard. This promo is open to all players and the premise could not be simpler: earn points by playing casino games. The more points you earn, the further up the leaderboard you go.

One Month to Compete for Prizes

The $250K Leaderboard runs on BetMGM PA for 31 days, starting from March 10 and running through to April 9.

A promotion of this size is sure to attract a huge amount of interest. A top prize of $100,000 will generate some fierce competition. If you have your eyes on the top spots, you will not want to waste any time.

The promotion is open to all players with a BetMGM Casino account. As ever, players must be over 21 and located within the State of Pennsylvania. There is an opt-in requirement so be sure to register yourself by visiting the casino promotions section of the BetMGM site and complete this condition of entry.

Once you have opted-in, you will automatically earn leaderboard points on games you play at BetMGM Casino PA. All slots and table games are valid this promotion, including Live Dealer. Leaderboard points are accrued at the following rates:

Slots: 1 point for every $1 wagered.

Table Games: 1 point for every $5 wagered.

The $250K Leaderboard is updated in real-time, so players can track their progress as they play and there is no limit on how many points you can earn during the promotional period.

If you are a new player, you can also take advantage of their generous welcome package: a $25 instant reward and $1000 deposit match. Check out our full BetMGM PA Casino review and FAQ to learn more.

But what’s important is you can be working on your welcome bonus while also vying for a spot on the leaderboard, and you will be working towards the VIP program—basically triple the credit for your play.

Prizes for High Rollers and Casual Players Alike

BetMGM PA has definitely brought the big guns to bear here. There are a whopping 1000 prizes up for grabs, ranging in size in from $10 for the player finishing in 1000th place, all the way up to the top three prizes: $20,000 for 3rd; 30,000 for 2nd and an extraordinary $100,000 for the overall winner.

Prizes will be awarded as a FREEPLAY® reward meaning players will have a playthrough requirement to fulfill before they can cash out any winnings. However, the stipulation in this case is just 1x the reward. So, if a player receives a $100 FREEPLAY® bonus, then you only need to wager $100 before they can withdraw any of that bonus.

However, there is one caveat to this: All games contribute to the wagering requirement but table games are only worth 20% and non-live dealer Blackjack is only worth 10%.

Players will receive their prizes 24 hours after the promotion ends and must complete the playthrough conditions within 14 days.

It is rare to see a promotional giveaway of this magnitude and the race to bag the top prize will no doubt be hotly contested. However, with so many prizes on offer, even those with limited time and budgets have a good chance of bagging a worthwhile reward for their efforts.

