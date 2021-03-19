Unibet Offers Raft of Promotions for Pennsylvania Players This March

Unibet Pennsylvania is up there with the best when it comes to rewarding its players. The online gaming operator has a reputation for pioneering player perks. It has always valued its customers and prides itself on the promotions it offers to players.

And indeed, this week Unibet Casino PA is currently running several juicy promotions that gaming fans will want to take advantage of.

There are leaderboard competitions and deposit bonuses available, and the promotions cover both slots and table games, so players will have no trouble finding an offer that suits them.

New players of course, can always claim a generous welcome package at Unibet. The casino offers a two-part program, consisting of a $10 no-deposit bonus and 100% Deposit Match offer, up to a maximum of $500.

But Unibet Casino PA does not restrict its largess to newcomers—it also offers up peerless promos to its existing player pool.

Unibet PA March Promotions: Key Facts

Promotion How it Works Valid Until Luck of the Irish Pool Slots leaderboard race with prizes of $50 to $2000 March 21 Table Games Race Tables games leaderboard with prizes of $25 to $3000 Ongoing weekly Thursday Casino Deposit Bonus 25% up to $100 deposit bonus with 10x wagering requirement Every Thursday

Luck of the Irish Prize Pool

Unibet casino PA is celebrating St Patrick’s Day in style, with this tasty prize pool promotion. Every dollar wagered on eligible games will earn one point on the leaderboard.

The games included in this promotion are:

Finn & the Swirly Spin

Irish Magic

Eagles Slot

Eagles Blackjack

There is no registration necessary. Players wagering $1 or more on the qualifying games will automatically be entered into the leaderboard contest. There are 50 prizes up for grabs and a payout of $2000 for the first-place finisher.

Prizes are awarded as follows:

Rank Prize Amount 1 $2000 2 $1500 3 $1000 4-10 $500 11-25 $100 26-50 $50

The promotion runs from March 15 to March 21. And here, the good news just gets better! There is no wagering requirement on these prizes, meaning players can cash them out as soon as they land in their accounts.

Table Games Race

The Table Games Race is another fuss-free leaderboard promotion—and as the name suggests, this one is aimed at fans of casino table games. Again, there is no need to register—players simply need to wager on any qualifying game in order to take part in the competition.

The games that are eligible for this promo are Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat—and that includes Live Dealer games as well as digital versions. The top 25 finishers get paid with the top prize a cool $3000.

The full prize list is set out in the table below:

Rank Prize Amount 1 $3000 2 $1500 3 $1200 4 $1000 5 $900 6 $800 7 $700 8 $600 9 $500 10 $100 11-18 $50 19-25 $25

This promotion runs weekly from Monday through Sunday and is ongoing until further notice. The wagering requirement for withdrawing bonus funds is just 1x for casino games (x10 on sportsbook markets).

Thursday Casino Deposit Reload

Once again, this is an offer that is pretty much summed up in the title. Make a deposit on any Thursday and receive a 25% casino bonus up to a maximum of $100. It is a straightforward enough promotion but there are a number of key points that participants should be aware of: