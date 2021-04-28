Pennsylvania Online Casino Revenue Nears $100 Million

Revenue in Pennsylvania online casinos set a new record in March, nearing $100 million total for the first time.

Between all the casino operators, a total of $95,287,972 was spent on casino gaming across slots and table games last month. The biggest share of that went to Hollywood Casino, with more than $33.5 million earned.

March 2021 was the 13th straight month of growth for Hollywood Casino. They even grew in February this year when the market as a whole contracted a bit.

Revenue for Hollywood Casino in March 2021 was almost 13 times as much as their revenue March 2020, and was higher than the entire market in March of last year.

The only operator that is even close to Hollywood Casino is BetRivers, under the Rivers-Philadelphia license, who banked more than $27 million in March, an improvement of around $10 million over their February numbers.

They have also had consistent growth over the past year, but they’ve had more bumps in the road than Hollywood, with revenue drops in February of this year and June of last year.

BetRivers Wins the March Slots Game

Online slots made up the majority of the casino revenue in PA, a common theme in the market since it began in July of 2019 with more than $66 million in total revenue.

The overall revenue winner actually came second in slots revenue, with BetRivers edging them out with $22.6 million in revenue versus $22.1 million for Hollywood Casino.

Hollywood Casino’s slots revenue has been steadily increasing over the past year, though BetRivers has had a solid lead through much of the last year. Hollywood has been closing in on the leader since late in 2020, and posted the most slots revenue for the first time in February this year.

They couldn’t hold the lead this month however, after Rivers-Philadelphia had a great March, posting $7 million extra in slots revenue for March over February.

Hollywood Casino Owns the Table Games

Though smaller than slots, the table game side of the online casino market still represents nearly $30 million in total revenue. Hollywood Casino is the clear leader in table games, with more than $11 million in revenue from that part of the casino.

They were the only operator to generate more than $10 million in revenue on the tables, and it is this area that gives Hollywood Casino their overall lead. BetRivers has only a limited presence in the table game market, with less than $5 million in revenue.

The main competitor on the tables is Valley Forge Casino with just over $9.25 million in revenue on the tables. Valley Forge started as the table game leaders back in early 2020, but Hollywood began surging and took over the revenue lead in September 2020 and have held that spot ever since.

Hollywood with the Right Combination

It’s clear that Hollywood Casino is doing something right. While the slots and table game markets seem to be a bit binary for most operators, Hollywood Casino has managed to score solid results in both casino categories.

Their main competitor in the slots market, Rivers-Philadelphia, is a small player in the table game side of it, and the same is true for their table game competition, Valley Forge Casino in the slots side. Hollywood Casino is posting strong numbers in both casino areas, and have seen their share of each market, and the overall market, grow in the past year.

Based on all the available data, Hollywood Casino comes out the winner in the PA casino market right now. They are on a roll with steady growth and solid numbers across the casino floor, and they look poised to take over the market in a big way.