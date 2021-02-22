DraftKings Casino MI represents one of several legal options for Michigan players looking to try their online luck. The operator has applied for and received the gaming license from the Michigan Gambling Control Board (MGCB), adding its Michigan online casino to their existing portfolio of regulated sites in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Although the company is better-known for their fantasy sports and sports betting offers, DraftKings’ casino is a solid option for all types of players. Combining a nice welcome offer with a solid gaming portfolio, this online casino keeps up with the competition.

If you are new to DraftKings or online gambling in MI in general, you will find a lot of useful information and answers on this page.

Is DraftKings Casino MI really legal?

Yes, it is a completely legal online casino licensed by the MGCB. The company has partnered up with Bay Mills Resort and Casino as their land-based partner in the state, fulfilling all the legal requirements to cater to Michiganders wanting to play online.

Do I have to be physically present in Michigan to play at DK Casino?

To be able to play casino games for real money, you will need to be physically present within the state borders. The site and the mobile app will require you to allow the geolocation functionality before you are allowed to play.

That said, you do not need to be physically present in Michigan to access your account, make deposits, or request withdrawals. If you happen to find yourself in Michigan and play for a little while, you do not have to worry about cashing out immediately. You will still be able to do it when you get back home with no issues.

Is there a welcome bonus for new players joining DraftKings Casino Michigan?

Of course there is a welcome bonus for new players. First off, you will qualify for $10 free, no deposit required. The free cash will be added to your account as soon as you register and verify your identity with the site. Then, there is the standard welcome offer on your first deposit.

Get up to $1500 in Bonus Cash

When making your very first deposit with the site, you will qualify for a generous 100% bonus giving you up to $1500 in extra cash. You do not need to use any special codes. As soon as your deposit of at least $5 goes through, the casino will issue the extra funds to your account.

As is always the case, the DraftKings Casino MI welcome bonus comes with certain wagering requirements. In this particular case, you will need to wager the total amount (bonus + deposit) 10 times before you are allowed to request a withdrawal.

There is the 30-day window within which you will need to beat the wagering. DK casino allows players to play all games on the site while the bonus is active, but their contributions to the wagering differ:

Slots, virtual sports, keno, and lottery – 100%

Blackjack and RNG table games not mentioned below – 20%

table games not mentioned below – 20% All live dealer games, baccarat, and roulette – 10%

Video poker games – 10%

Is there a VIP program?

All casino players in all regulated states where the operator is present can qualify for their special VIP program. However, the membership is by invitation only. If the casino takes notice of you and your play, you can expect to receive an invitation.

It promises “exclusive benefits and enhanced promotional offers, top-tier customer support, and access to personalized contests and more.” It suggests that if you have VIP status of equivalent at another casino or sportsbook, you should get in contact.

What games can I play?

DraftKings MI offers a solid selection of gaming options, with more than 400 titles in total. Slots account for over 80% of the entire gaming library, but there are also video poker machines, keno games, and live dealer tables.

Slots

There are some 350 video slots featured on the site. The operator has partnered up with some top-tier game developers like NetEnt, IGT, Amaya, WMS, Lightning Box, as well as some in-house developed games not available on other sites.

There are a few jackpot slots as well from the IGT Mega Jackpot series, regularly featuring solid six-figure amounts up for grabs. The most popular ones are Siberian Storm, Cleopatra, and Golden Goddess.

RNG Table Games & Video Poker

If slots are not your cup of tea, the casino offers a few dozen electronic table games as well as a few of the most popular video poker variations. For the fans of table games, there are options such as:

Blackjack

Baccarat

Roulette (European and American)

Let It Ride

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Three Card Poker

3 Card Stud

While the selection of video poker variations is somewhat modest, you will still find a few decent options like Five Play and Ten Play Draw Poker, Triple Play Draw Poker, and Game King Video Poker.

Live Casino

The live casino section of is powered by Evolution Gaming and offers a great number of options. However, these still are not available to players in Michigan.

This is expected to change in the near future at which point you will be able to try your luck with games such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Dragon Tiger, Three Card Poker Live, Dream Catcher, and more.

What banking methods does DraftKings Casino MI support?

You can use a few convenient methods to fund your casino account and withdraw your winnings at any time. These include:

ACH/e-check

PayPal

Major credit cards (MasterCard, Discover, Visa)

Bank transfers

In-person (casino cage) deposits and withdrawals

How good is the DraftKings Casino MI website?

The site features a very modern and eye-pleasing design, so you will be able to enjoy a pleasant and glitch-free gaming experience here. Games are distributed into several main categories to make the navigation easier, although we feel that a few extra filters would make everything even smoother.

As mentioned, you will need to allow geolocation in your browser to play here. It is one of the requirements to play for real money on DraftKings MI. The procedure is very simple, though, as you will simply need to make a single click to agree to it.

Can I play from my phone in Michigan?

DraftKings MI offers mobile apps for Android and iOS users alike. Both versions of the casino app will give you full access to the gaming library as well as banking options, so you do not need to compromise on your gaming experience when playing on the go.

For Android users:

Visit the site from your device

Use the available link to download the mobile app

When prompted, allow download from unknown sources

Once the download is finished, run the installation, and you will be good to go

Those playing on iPhones and iPads have it somewhat easier as Apple Store allows real-money gambling apps. Simply find the DraftKings Casino app in the store and proceed to install it onto your device just like any other app.

What other legal requirements should I know about when registering and playing at DK casino?

Here is a quick breakdown of legal and regulatory requirements that you need to be aware of when playing at the casino: