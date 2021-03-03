Online casino fans in Michigan can now enjoy access to their favorite games thanks to the launch of BetMGM MI casino.

The site went live earlier this year, on January 22, joining the bustling newly-regulated iGaming market in the Wolverine State. BetMGM is brought to you by the online gaming and sports betting company Roar Digital, a partnership between MGM and Entain (formerly GVC), the parent company of partypoker.

Competing with the likes of PokerStars Casino MI and DraftKings Casino MI, BetMGM does have some fierce competition, but they have plenty of unique features to attract players.

The company has a strong presence in the regulated gambling space in the United States, with BetMGM Casino NJ, West Virginia, and BetMGM Casino PA, as well as sportsbook in a handful of other states like Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia.

So what can you expect from this latest addition to the online gaming world in The Great Lake State? Keep reading to find the answers to any queries you might have.

What Kind Of Welcome Bonus is Available for New Players at BetMGM Casino MI?

BetMGM Casino MI has put a generous Welcome Bonus package together which consists of two parts:

$25 in FREEPLAY® that requires no deposit

100% Deposit Match Bonus up to $1000 on your first deposit

$25 FREEPLAY® Bonus

When you create an account with BetMGM, you will be automatically credited with $25. This will be available immediately and can be used on any casino game, allowing you to play risk free while you familiarize yourself with the gamut of exciting games on offer.

Wagering requirements for this bonus are just 1x. However, once you complete the wagering, if you want to make a withdrawal, you will first need to make a real money deposit. Although the bonus and any resulting winnings are yours to keep, you will not be able to withdraw prior to making at least one successful deposit.

$1000 First Deposit Match Bonus

After you have signed up, navigate to the bonuses section of the site and opt in to the 100%, up to $1000 offer, make your first deposit, and whatever amount you deposit will be matched by BetMGM Casino, up to $1000.

The first deposit bonus is available to all new players from Michigan who are still to make a real money deposit, provided your account is no older than 30 days. If you do not make a deposit within the first month, you will no longer qualify for the welcome offer.

All you need to do to get the welcome bonus is deposit at least $10.

Wagering requirements for the first deposit offer are set at 15x the amount you get in FreePlay (bonus) funds. So, if you deposit $200 and get a $200 bonus, you will need to wager a total of $3000.

Different games contribute differently towards wagering, namely:

All slots (including jackpots) at BetMGM Casino, scratch cards, and fixed odds games: 100%

Roulette, baccarat, craps, keno, and video poker: 20%

All blackjack variations: 10%

In addition to their welcome bonuses, BetMGM Casino also provides rewards for existing players. These are often “limited time only” offers, so the best way to keep up to date with them is on the Casino section of the BetMGM MI website.

How Good are Ongoing Promotions at BetMGM Casino Michigan?

BetMGM Casino MI features all sorts of promotions catering to different types of players. You will find different races, raffles, cashback offers, and much more. Since these change all the time, you should check out the casino’s promotions’ section to see what they have in store at this moment.

What Are The Banking Options Available For Michigan Players?

BetMGM MI gives players a good choice of deposit options, covering all of the popular financial transaction methods. These include:

VIP Preferred™ (BetMGM’s recommended ACH/e-check deposit provider)

Preferred™ (BetMGM’s recommended ACH/e-check deposit provider) Visa

Mastercard

Play+ (Prepaid account)

PayPal

Electronic Transfer (via “Bill Pay” function)

Online Banking (via PayWithMyBank)

There’s a slightly reduced selection of withdrawal methods available to players in Michigan but the most common transaction methods are still available. These are:

VIP Preferred™

Preferred™ Online Banking

Do remember, when making your first withdrawal you will be required to upload an official photo ID. This is in order to prove that you are the person entitled to the pay out, and that you are of the required legal age.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Visa Yes No MasterCard Yes No PayPal Yes No Play+ Yes No ACH/e-checl Yes Yes Yes Yes

Can I Play At BetMGM Casino MI On My Mobile Device?

Yes, BetMGM Casino players can access casino games on their mobile phones and tablets. iOS users can download the app directly from the App Store.

Android users are also able to download the mobile version but it is not yet available in the Google Play store. They will need to download the app from the BetMGM website.

BetMGM has merged their previously discrete state apps into a single unified mobile app. It comes equipped with their “state switcher” function, a handy little gadget allowing users to switch smoothly between states from within the app.

The single app function is the first tech update to be added to BetMGM’s mobile facility. Further innovations are promised in the near future.

What Games are Available at BetMGM Casino MI?

BetMGM MI offers all the games you would expect from such a trusted and long-standing operator. Whether you enjoy the challenge of Blackjack or the thrill of Slots, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for at BetMGM. Here is a list of available games on the site:

Video slots

Progressive jackpot slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Casino Hold’em

Let It Ride

3 Card Stud

Casino Stud

Video poker games

Table Games: BetMGM Casino MI already offers a range of table games to rival any other operator. There’s Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette as well as various video poker games, including both Draw Poker and Casino Hold’em options. In addition to these casino favorites, they also provide versions of Let It Ride and Casino War.

Slots: A staple of all good online casinos, Slot games remain one of the most popular types of game available. And BetMGM has plenty of them! From established favorites such as Starburst and 88 Fortunes to newer kids on the block like Triple Da Vinci Diamonds or Valley Of Fortunes.

BetMGM Casino MI players can also have a crack at over 50 exclusive games, for Instance, King Of Dragons, Galacticos and Mango Madness. Slot games are provided by trusted industry stalwarts such as IGT, NetEnt, WMS and Everi.

Jackpots: Progressive jackpot games are always very popular, offering as they do, a chance to win big bucks for very little outlay. BetMGM MI has a superb spread of jackpot games such as Divine Fortune and Mercy Of The Gods. They also offer several exclusives like Super Star or Melon Madness Deluxe.

I do not See Any Live Dealer Games – Why is That?

BetMGM Casino does offer live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, with popular options such as blackjack and roulette. However, live games are still not live in Michigan. When this changes, you will be able to access the full scope of live options.

Is There a Loyalty or Rewards Program For Regular Players at BetMGM Casino?

As with other sites on Bet MGM’s roster, players in Michigan are able to take advantage of the M Life Reward Program. There’s no registration necessary, no “opt-in” requirement – All players at BetMGM Casino are automatically entered into their award-winning loyalty program.

Players earn iRewards Points (iRPs) in accordance with the volume of play at each game. Different categories of game earn points at different rates. The following table shows the wagering amounts required to earn 1 iRP at each given category:

Game Type Wagering Requirement Regular Slots $6 Progressive Jackpot Slots $12 Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette $25 Video Poker $30

iRPs can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards. These include bonuses, cash, and Express Comps (which are redeemable for dining, hotel accommodation, entertainment and much much more at all MGM Resorts International outlets.

BetMGM players also earn Tier Credits on all of their wagers. The more credits you accrue, the greater your Tier Status – The greater your Tier Status, the more desirable are your rewards. Players start off at the Sapphire level and work their way up. There are five status levels in total, each with a corresponding requirement of Tier Credits as follows:

Tier Status Credits Required Sapphire Zero to 24,999 Pearl 25,000 and above Gold 75,000 and above Platinum 200,000 and above Noir By Invitation Only

Do Players Have to be in the State to Play at BetMGM Casino MI?

It is required by law that all players playing for real money on the BetMGM site or via the mobile app are physically located within the state borders. This rule might change if the Wire Act is completely overturned at some point, but it is not likely to happen in the immediate future.

You should know that regulated online casinos in the state use geolocation trackers to make sure players are in compliance with this regulation. Any attempts to get around the system and play from a different state could be grounds for terminating your account and seizing any and all winnings.

Who is BetMGM Casino’s Land-Based Casino Partner in Michigan?

The online segment of BetMGM Casino MI is supported by their brick and mortar establishment in Detroit, MGM Grand. Like the rest of regulated sites, BetMGM had to go through a land-based venue to acquire the license and set up the internet casino. The physical casino has been operating since 1999.