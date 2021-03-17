Play exclusive slot games like MGM Grand Millions and Book of Myths, as well as table games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.
Get in the game from your desktop, or play from anywhere in Michigan with your Android and emphasized iOS devices.
Get $25 FREEPLAY® money just for signing up.
No deposit is required – just accept the money within three days and complete the playing requirements within seven days to qualify for your free money.
Online casino fans in Michigan can now enjoy access to their favorite games thanks to the launch of BetMGM MI casino.
The site went live earlier this year, on January 22, joining the bustling newly-regulated iGaming market in the Wolverine State. BetMGM is brought to you by the online gaming and sports betting company Roar Digital, a partnership between MGM and Entain (formerly GVC), the parent company of partypoker.
Competing with the likes of PokerStars Casino MI and DraftKings Casino MI, BetMGM does have some fierce competition, but they have plenty of unique features to attract players.
The company has a strong presence in the regulated gambling space in the United States, with BetMGM Casino NJ, West Virginia, and BetMGM Casino PA, as well as sportsbook in a handful of other states like Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia.
So what can you expect from this latest addition to the online gaming world in The Great Lake State? Keep reading to find the answers to any queries you might have.
BetMGM’s FREEPLAY® program offers new players two bonuses as a welcome when they join: a $25 instant bonus and a deposit match up to the amount of $1000 on your first transaction.
This idea is a pretty standard one among online casinos but the offer from bet MGM stands out as being particularly generous. The $25 goes automatically into your account when you sign up. No deposit and no code is required to activate the FREEPLAY®.
The deposit match is again common for casinos to offer but few if any provide one quite as substantial as this. A word of warning though—the wagering requirement needed to obtain this bonus is 15 times whatever you decide to deposit and the offer is only valid for a fortnight.
So for high rollers, this process could entail wagering $15,000 in two weeks. Nevertheless, if you have the time and bankroll available to you, it is unlikely that you will find a better welcome offer than this anywhere.
This is precisely the kind of offer you need when feeling your way around a gaming site for the first time. Most online casinos provide something similar and $25 is about the standard amount you would expect from such an offer.
You do not have to make any deposits in order to receive this reward but there are a few points you should be aware of:
As with the instant bonus, deposit matches are a common way for online casinos to welcome new players but what sets BetMGM apart is the amount of money on offer. It will match whatever amount you decide to make as your first deposit up to a maximum of $1000 – and few, if any, gaming sites can equal that.
Naturally for that kind of remuneration, you will have to jump through a few hoops. The points you should be aware of are:
MGM Resorts runs the same rewards program across all its casinos throughout The United States – whether they are online or brick-and-mortar establishments. This is great news for regular players, allowing them to build up loyalty points across a wide range of outlets.
The reward scheme consists of 5 tiers and the rewards get more generous the further you progress through them. Participants earn iReward Points (iRPS) and Tier Credits whenever they play, and these contribute towards their Tier Status.
It all comes across as rather more complex than it needs to be – and the rate at which you earn points does seem to be a tad on the slow side. To progress onto the second tier, you will need to earn 25,000 credits. And with slot games for example, earning a single credit for $10 worth of wagering, one can imagine this could take a considerable amount of time.
This is a pity as an operation the size of BetMGM has everything in place to provide a reward system as good as any. And our rating would have been higher if the program had been a little more generous and a little less complicated.
BetMGM Casino MI has promotions that change by the moment, but they also offer a few ongoing promotions players can always expect to find.
Opt-in and wager $10 on Spin Bandit and Dazzling Sun slots to win $10 free play bonus.
Earn points for every dollar wagered to get a piece of the $125,000 prize pool. The more points you earn, the better your chances at a piece of the action.
Get $10 in free play bonus just by playing $50 or more in slots or table games from your mobile device.
BetMGM Casino MI has a spread of games that you would expect from such a high-profile casino operator. There are a few omissions, but this is to be expected from such a recently launched site.
Slot games are a perennial favorite among online casino fans and BetMGM MI has decent range of titles.
Popular games offered include Raging Rhino, Gonzo’s Quest and Red Hot Tamales! There are some exclusives too, such as MGM Grand Millions and Book of Myths.
There is not the widest spectrum of games available here, but it is still early days for BetMGM MI, and further titles are sure to be added soon.
All the most popular casino games can be found on the site, as well as a few more niche offerings. The games available include:
Live dealer games are not currently available at BetMGM Casino MI, although their sister site in Pennsylvania has them up and running so we fully expect to see them in the near future.
Electronic transactions are an essential part of online gaming and they need to be safe and speedy.
BetMGM meets these requirements admirably as you would expect, offering the most up to date security measures to protect your payments. There are plenty of options for depositing money although not so many for withdrawals. The majority of cashouts are processed within 48 hours which is satisfactory rather than spectacular.
BetMGM does not charge a fee for financial transactions and generally speaking neither do banks but it may be worth checking with your financial institution just in case.
The following methods are accepted for depositing money into your casino account:
As mentioned, there is a smaller selection of withdrawal methods, comprising the following:
Online casinos are placing ever more emphasis on their mobile services and BetMGM are no exception. Their app is available for both Android and iOS users alike. The Android version is not currently available in the Play Store but can be downloaded from the BetMGM Casino MI website. The iOS version is readily available in the App Store.
The app features a useful state-switcher function, allowing users to play from various states without having to download a separate app. The BetMGM website states that further tech updates are in the pipeline and we look forward to seeing what they do next.
BetMGM Casino MI has put a generous Welcome Bonus package together which consists of two parts:
$25 FREEPLAY® Bonus: When you create an account with BetMGM using the code PLAYNJFREE, you will be automatically credited with $25. This will be available immediately and can be used on any casino game, allowing you to play risk free while you familiarize yourself with the gamut of exciting games on offer.
Wagering requirements for this bonus are just 1x. However, once you complete the wagering, if you want to make a withdrawal, you will first need to make a real money deposit. Although the bonus and any resulting winnings are yours to keep, you will not be able to withdraw prior to making at least one successful deposit.
$1000 First Deposit Match Bonus: After you have signed up using the code PLAYNJFREE, navigate to the bonuses section of the site and opt in to the 100%, up to $1000 offer, make your first deposit, and whatever amount you deposit will be matched by BetMGM Casino, up to $1000.
The first deposit bonus is available to all new players from Michigan who are still to make a real money deposit, provided your account is no older than 30 days. If you do not make a deposit within the first month, you will no longer qualify for the welcome offer.
All you need to do to get the welcome bonus is deposit at least $10.
Wagering requirements for the first deposit offer are set at 15x the amount you get in FreePlay (bonus) funds. So, if you deposit $200 and get a $200 bonus, you will need to wager a total of $3000.
Different games contribute differently towards wagering, namely:
In addition to their welcome bonuses, BetMGM Casino also provides rewards for existing players. These are often “limited time only” offers, so the best way to keep up to date with them is on the Casino section of the BetMGM MI website.
BetMGM Casino MI features all sorts of promotions catering to different types of players. You will find different races, raffles, cashback offers, and much more. Since these change all the time, you should check out the casino’s promotions’ section to see what they have in store at this moment.
BetMGM MI gives players a good choice of deposit options, covering all of the popular financial transaction methods. These include:
There’s a slightly reduced selection of withdrawal methods available to players in Michigan but the most common transaction methods are still available. These are:
Do remember, when making your first withdrawal you will be required to upload an official photo ID. This is in order to prove that you are the person entitled to the pay out, and that you are of the required legal age.
|Payment Method
|Deposits
|Withdrawals
|Visa
|Yes
|No
|MasterCard
|Yes
|No
|PayPal
|Yes
|No
|Play+
|Yes
|No
|ACH/e-checl
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Yes, BetMGM Casino players can access casino games on their mobile phones and tablets.* iOS users* can download the app directly from the App Store.
Android users are also able to download the mobile version but it is not yet available in the Google Play store. They will need to download the app from the BetMGM website.
BetMGM has merged their previously discrete state apps into a single unified mobile app. It comes equipped with their state switcher function, a handy little gadget allowing users to switch smoothly between states from within the app.
The single app function is the first tech update to be added to BetMGM’s mobile facility. Further innovations are promised in the near future.
BetMGM MI offers all the games you would expect from such a trusted and long-standing operator. Whether you enjoy the challenge of Blackjack or the thrill of Slots, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for at BetMGM. Here is a list of available games on the site:
Table Games: BetMGM Casino MI already offers a range of table games to rival any other operator. There’s Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette as well as various video poker games, including both Draw Poker and Casino Hold’em options. In addition to these casino favorites, they also provide versions of Let It Ride and Casino War.
Slots: A staple of all good online casinos, Slot games remain one of the most popular types of game available. And BetMGM has plenty of them! From established favorites such as Starburst and 88 Fortunes to newer kids on the block like Triple Da Vinci Diamonds or Valley Of Fortunes.
BetMGM Casino MI players can also have a crack at over 50 exclusive games, for Instance, King Of Dragons, Galacticos and Mango Madness. Slot games are provided by trusted industry stalwarts such as IGT, NetEnt, WMS and Everi.
Jackpots: Progressive jackpot games are always very popular, offering as they do, a chance to win big bucks for very little outlay. BetMGM MI has a superb spread of jackpot games such as Divine Fortune and Mercy Of The Gods. They also offer several exclusives like Super Star or Melon Madness Deluxe.
BetMGM Casino does offer live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, with popular options such as blackjack and roulette. However, live games are still not available in Michigan. When this changes, you will be able to access the full scope of live options.
As with other sites on Bet MGM’s roster, players in Michigan are able to take advantage of the M Life Reward Program. There’s no registration necessary, no opt-in requirement – All players at BetMGM Casino are automatically entered into their award-winning loyalty program.
Players earn iRewards Points (iRPs) in accordance with the volume of play at each game. Different categories of game earn points at different rates. The following table shows the wagering amounts required to earn 1 iRP at each given category:
|Game Type
|Wagering Requirement
|Regular Slots
|$6
|Progressive Jackpot Slots
|$12
|Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette
|$25
|Video Poker
|$30
iRPs can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards. These include bonuses, cash, and Express Comps, which are redeemable for dining, hotel accommodation, entertainment and much much more at all MGM Resorts International outlets.
BetMGM players also earn Tier Credits on all of their wagers. The more credits you accrue, the greater your Tier Status. The greater your Tier Status, the more desirable your rewards. Players start off at the Sapphire level and work their way up. There are five status levels in total, each with a corresponding requirement of Tier Credits as follows:
|Tier Status
|Credits Required
|Sapphire
|Zero to 24,999
|Pearl
|25,000 and above
|Gold
|75,000 and above
|Platinum
|200,000 and above
|Noir
|By Invitation Only
It is required by law that all players playing for real money on the BetMGM site or via the mobile app are physically located within the state borders. This rule might change if the Wire Act is completely overturned at some point, but it is not likely to happen in the immediate future.
You should know that regulated online casinos in the state use geo-location trackers to make sure players are in compliance with this regulation. Any attempts to get around the system and play from a different state could be grounds for terminating your account and seizing any and all winnings.
The online segment of BetMGM Casino MI is supported by their brick and mortar establishment in Detroit, MGM Grand. Like the rest of regulated sites, BetMGM had to go through a land-based venue to acquire the license and set up the internet casino. The physical casino has been operating since 1999.