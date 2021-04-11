Online gambling was made legal in Michigan with the passage of bill HB 4311, also known as the Lawful Internet Gaming Act. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into a law in December of 2019, creating a legal environment for the creation of online casinos, poker rooms, and betting sites.

However, as is of often the case, it took some time between the enactment of the law and operators actually entering the market. When it comes to online Michigan casinos, the first sites opened their virtual doors in January of 2021.

It may have been a long wait, but on January 22, 2021, players were overwhelmed with options, as 10 of 15 operators that were granted provisional licenses by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) went live on that day.

Online Casino Operators in Michigan

Fans of casino gambling certainly do not lack options in Michigan. There are almost a dozen operators accepting MI casino players, including several of the biggest names in the iGaming sector.

PokerStars Casino MI is one at the very top of the list of choices. The casino offers a great range of video slots and RNG table games such as blackjack and roulette. Live dealer games are not available as of yet, but this will probably change soon, as these are available in other states.

Another great choice for the players is BetMGM MI Casino. Featuring an excellent welcome bonus consisting of $25 in freeplay and a 100% match up to $1000 on the first deposit, the casino makes it very appealing for new players to join and try their luck.

In the gaming department, they offer popular slots from top providers as well as electronic table games. Live games are still not available, but since they are offered at BetMGM Casino PA, they will likely become available to Michigan players in the near future as well.

BetRivers Michigan is an interesting wildcard for those who know what they want from their online gambling experience. The operator offers a seemingly modest welcome bonus up to $250, but there is a catch. Wagering requirements are just one time the bonus, so it is almost as good as getting free money on your first deposit. No other casino offers so favorable and easy-to-meet conditions.

If these three do not do it for you, there are quite a few additional options to choose from, such as:

DraftKings Casino

Wynn

Rush Street

Golden Nugget

TwinSpires

William Hill

FanDuel

Michigan Online Casino Laws and Regulations

As mentioned all forms of online gambling in Michigan are ruled by the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and overseen by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Gambling licenses can only be issued to existing land-based casino license holders. Because of this, all operators have to have a land-based partner in the state. Internet gaming supplier licenses are issued for the period of five years, after which they can be renewed at the request of the applicant and if the gaming board determines that the applicant continues to meet the required criteria to continue offering remote gambling services.

When it comes to the players, the minimum legal age for gambling in the state of Michigan and this extends to online casinos as well. You have to be 21 years or older to legally register with any licensed casino, and the operator is bounded by law to ensure you are, in fact, of age. This is one of the reasons for identity verification that all new players have to undergo.

Players are allowed to create their accounts, make deposits, and request withdrawals even when not within MI borders. However, to play any games on any licensed casino for real money, you will need to be physically present in Michigan. Operators use geolocation checks on players’ devices to make sure this rule is followed.

Michigan Online Gambling Taxes

When it comes to taxes and gambling anywhere in the US, we must warn you that we are by no means experts on the subject. The information here is provided as a reference only, but if you need help reporting taxes on your gambling winnings, you should consult a lawyer or an accountant.

Gambling winnings are taxable in Michigan and you should report them on your annual tax returns. Only the first $300 you win in any given year is tax-free. The rest is subject to both the state and the federal tax.

The federal tax amounts to 25%, while the state tax in Michigan is 4.25%, so the total you will need to give away is around 30%.

Michigan online casinos adhere to the same practice as land-based operators, which means that they will only report and automatically withhold federal taxes on winnings exceeding $5000. Smaller wins will be paid to you with no deductions and it will be up to you to report them accordingly.

The state tax is never withheld automatically. That 4.25% is entirely your responsibility when the time comes to file your taxes.

Keep in mind that even though a casino did not automatically keep the tax, you are still legally required to pay it. Failure to do so can create problems for you if you are ever audited by the IRS.

Downloading Casino Apps in Michigan

If you are playing from your desktop computer or laptop, you will not need to download or install any software to access MI online casinos. All operators offer instant-play casino sites that can be fully accessed via numerous web browsers.

Using this web interface, you can play all the different games, make deposits, request withdrawals, and do whatever else you need to do. This is very convenient and in line with what other internet casinos are doing to make themselves more accessible.

When it comes to playing from your phone, the situation is slightly different.

You will need to download the relevant casino app to your phone and install it onto the device before you can access the games.

In this aspect, iPhone users are at a slight advantage because they can download casino apps straight from the App Store and install them just like any other phone app. The process is very simple and straightforward.

If you use an Android device, you will likely need to download the app from a “non-trusted” source, i.e. not from Google Play. Instead, the app is stored on the operator’s server, so you will need to take an extra step. Before you can download the app, you will be asked to allow files from unknown locations. Just confirm and proceed with the download.

Licensed operators in the state are allowed to offer their services via mobile platforms and a majority of MI online casinos takes full advantage of that possibility.

Online Casino Michigan Sites: Safety and Fairness

Safety is one of the biggest concerns for the players who decide to play at an online casino. Unlike physical venues, where you can at least see what is going on around you, here everything happens in a virtual environment. Therefore, there needs to be a certain degree of trust between players and operators.

What helps provide that layer of trust in Michigan is the fact that legal operators are licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board . This is a state organization tasked with ensuring casinos are doing things by the book and players’ rights are respected.

Unlike offshore operators that illegally cater to US residents, licensed MI online casinos have to abide by the MGCB rulings. If they fail to do so, they will probably have their license suspended and will have to shut down their operation.

Players who have a dispute with a casino have access to mechanisms to file a complaint and state their case.

The process begins by submitting a formal complaint with the casino in writing. The casino has 10 days to respond and they have to provide their answer in writing as well.

If the dispute cannot be resolved internally and the player is not happy by the casino decision, they can then escalate their complaint to the MGCB. You can even do this online, but your complaint must contain the answer from the casino to ensure all procedures were observed.

Banking Options for Michigan Online Casino Sites

Online casino operators in MI understand the importance of providing their players with a variety of convenient deposit and withdrawal options. It is one of the most important things in the iGaming environment as players do not want to spend too much time on the “boring” part, i.e. figuring out how to fund their account or, even more importantly, withdraw their winnings.

That said, online gambling is still fairly new in the state of Michigan so it is all still work in progress to some degree. While there is currently a decent number of banking options available across casino sites, this is likely to further improve with time.

Some of the most popular options available at the moment are:

ACH / e-check

/ e-check MasterCard

Visa

Discover

PayPal

Skrill

Paysafecard

Online banking

Casino-specific methods like Play+ or M life Rewards MasterCard

It is important to mention that at this point in time, it is much easier to get money into your casino account than it is to withdraw it. Credit and debit cards, for example, can only be used for deposits, so players have to come up with a different method to withdraw their funds.

When it comes to e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, the situation varies from one operator to another. While most will let you deposit via e-wallets, not all of them allow withdrawals via these methods.

The best and safest options for Michigan online casino players, for the time being at least, are ACH and bank transfers. The good thing is that these are very safe and secure methods. The only downside is that withdrawals via these methods usually take a few days to complete.

FAQ

Is online gambling legal in Michigan?

Yes. Online gambling in Michigan was legalized in December 2019 when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bill HB 4311, the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, into law, legalizing several forms of igaming in the state including online casinos, online poker, and sports betting.

When did online gambling go in Michigan?

Just over one year after online gambling was legalized in Michigan, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) went live on January 22, 2021 with its first online casinos and sportsbooks.

Initially, there was hope that online casinos in Michigan would launch before the end of 2020, but this did not happen due to certain legal complications and obstacles. So, the date was pushed forward a couple of months.

Which online gambling operators are available in Michigan?

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued provisional licenses to 15 online gambling operators. Ten of those have been given the green light to begin online sports betting or both online gaming and sports betting at noon on Friday, January 22.

Authorized operators in the state include:

BetMGM – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

PokerStars Michigan Casino (The Stars Group US Interactive/ FOX Bet)- Internet Gaming, Online Poker and Sports Betting

Bet)- Internet Gaming, Online Poker and Sports Betting Rush Street – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

DraftKings – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

William Hill – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Penn Sports/Barstool – Sports Betting

TwinSpires – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Golden Nugget Online Gaming – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

FanDuel – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Wynn – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

PointsBet – Sports Betting

The remaining five operators are expected to be approved soon. These include:

GAN Nevada

Nevada NYX Digital Gaming

Digital Gaming Parx Interactive

Kambi

What games can I find at Michigan online casinos?

Most Michigan online casinos offer a decent selection of video slots, with some operators featuring more than 100 titles to choose from.

There is also a wide range of electronic table games available if slots are not your game of choice.

Of course, as the iGaming industry develops in the state, we will likely see the operators expand to add even more titles to their gaming portfolios, partnering up with new providers and incorporating new games.

Live dealer games are not available in the state as of yet. Although many licensed casinos offer these in other states, Michigan is still to join.

What payment methods can I use to deposit and withdraw?

Licensed MI online casinos offer a good variety of banking options players can use to fund their gaming accounts in an easy and safe manner.

Some of the most popular payment methods for online casinos in Michigan include ACH, PayPal, eChecks, e-wallets, PayNearMe, Prepaid card and Bank transfers.

When it comes to withdrawals, MI players might have fewer options than those in other states as credit and debit cards are still not available for cashouts. As far as e-wallets are concerened, some casinos do offer them for withdrawals, but others only allow ACH and bank transfers.

Do I have to pay taxes on my wins at Michigan Online Casinos?

According to current laws, you need to pay taxes on all your gambling wins, regardless of the size. The federal tax on gambling winnings is 25%, while the state tax in Michigan is 4.25%.

When it comes to online casinos, the operators will only withhold federal taxes on winnings exceeding $5000. Smaller wins are paid to you and you are responsible for the taxes.

As for the state tax, online casinos will not withhold it regardless of the size of the win and it is entirely your responsibility to report it.