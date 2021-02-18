Online gambling was initially regulated in Pennsylvania in October of 2017 with the passage of a new act regulating different forms of gambling activities on the internet such as:

Online casino games (slots and table games)

Online poker

Lottery

Daily fantasy sports

Sports betting.

The first online casinos launched in Pennsylvania in mid-2019. Since then, the market has grown significantly, and PA players can now choose from about a dozen different options.

On this page, you will find answers to some usual questions regarding PA online casinos, covering legality, available options, and anything else you should know about before trying your luck in the virtual environment. As always, we will regularly update this page with the new and relevant information as it becomes available.

Is online gambling legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, the H 271 Act signed by Governor Tom Wolf on October 26, 2017, made online gambling legal in Pennsylvania. In the next couple of years, many online casinos and sportsbooks have launched in the state, giving players a host of options to choose from.

Who regulates online casinos in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is the official body in charge of regulating all online casinos in the state.

Every casino operating legally in PA needs to get a license from the PGCB after the Board is satisfied that the operator meets all requirements prescribed by the law.

Do I have to be physically present in PA to play at online casinos?

Yes, you do need to be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for real money on any of the currently available PA online casinos and any sites that might come in the future.

Current laws do not allow operators to cross state lines, which means they can only cater to the players while they are on the state territory. That said, you do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to play legally – you just need to have an SSN and a physical address anywhere in the US.

How many legal online casinos are there operating in Pennsylvania at the moment?

As of right now, there are almost a dozen online casinos offering their services in PA, all fully licensed and regulated by the PGCB. These are:

BetMGM Casino PA

PA PokerStars PA Casino

Unibet PA

Caesars Casino Pennsylvania

DraftKings PA

Hollywood Casino PA

Fox Bet Casino PA

BetRivers Casino PA

FanDuel Casino PA

Sugarhouse Casino Pennsylvania

What games are offered at online casinos in PA?

Online casinos in Pennsylvania offer a variety of gaming options. The most popular choice for the players are, of course, video slots powered by companies such as:

NetEnt

SG

Win Studios

AGS

IGT

Lightning Box

In addition to slots, PA online casinos also host a decent number of live dealer games such as roulette and blackjack. These games are predominantly powered by Evolution Gaming, one of the absolute leaders in the live casino niche.

What banking options do PA online casinos support?

Casino players in Pennsylvania have access to a variety of banking methods to easily fund their accounts and withdraw their winnings with no hassle. The most popular ones are:

Major credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Discover

PayNearMe

ACH

Online banking

PayPal

Not all casinos support all banking methods, especially when it comes to withdrawals, so this is something to keep in mind when choosing where you want to play at. In general, though, you should have no problems moving money to and from regulated PA online casinos.

Do online casinos in Pennsylvania have to have a land-based partner?

In Pennsylvania, only licensed brick and mortar venues are allowed to launch online casinos. This means that all online casinos do have land-based partners/owners that have entered partnerships with companies that have a lot of experience in the online gambling realm, such as PokerStars, Unibet, and Entain (formerly GVC Holdings).

What kind of bonuses are available at Pennsylvania online casinos?

Online casinos in PA offer a variety of bonuses for all sorts of players. You should have no problems finding a welcome bonus that works for you regardless of what kind of an online gaming budget you have.

BetMGM Casino PA, for example, gives all players $25 completely free just for registering and completing the verification process.

If you like what the casino has to offer and want to keep going, there is also the first deposit bonus, offering a 100% match up to the maximum of $1000.

Are there any taxes on online casino winnings in Pennsylvania?

Winnings from the online casino play are taxable in Pennsylvania, just like those resulting from the play in brick and mortar casinos.

You will need to pay taxes on:

Slot machine wins exceeding $1200

Other casino winnings exceeding 300 times the wagered amount

The taxation rate is 25% for the federal tax and 3.07% for the state (income) tax.

Please refer to this tax advice as a guideline only, and double-check with a professional to make sure you are doing everything by the book, especially if you play at higher stakes and have relatively frequent big wins.