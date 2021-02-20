Although Borgata Casino is not available in Pennsylvania at this moment in time, its launch is imminent.

The parent company behind the Borgata online brand (Entain, formerly GVC Holdings) has already launched BetMGM PA offering casino games and sports betting, and they have the option to launch two more brands under the same license: Borgata PA and Party Casino PA.

In New Jersey, the company operates all three brands, BetMGM NJ, PartyCasino NJ, and Borgata NJ, so it stands to reason that Borgata Casino Pennsylvania will be joining the regulated state market in the near future.

While there is no exact information as to what players can expect once Borgata PA goes live, we can make some solid assumptions based on what the company offers in New Jersey and what is available on BetMGM PA, currently the only operational PA casino brand from Entain.

On this page, you will find a variety of useful information on what to expect once Borgata Casino PA goes live in terms of bonuses, available games, payment methods, etc. We will do our best to keep the page fresh and up to date as the actual launch date is revealed and more information becomes available.

When Will Borgata Casino Pennsylvania launch?

The company is yet to give the exact timeframe for the launch, but we believe it will happen in February 2021.

What is important to note is that they already have the necessary license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), so the legal side of the matter has already been resolved. At this point, it is the matter of the technical implementation and feasibility.

In what other states is Borgata online casino available?

At the moment of writing this, the Borgata online brand specifically is available only in New Jersey. Of Entain’s brands, the most wide-spread is BetMGM, which offers online casino games in four US states, namely:

Michigan

West Virginia

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

What kind of a welcome bonus is Borgata Casino PA likely to offer new players?

Looking at the NJ site, players in Pennsylvania can probably look forward to a welcome bonus package consisting of two parts. There should be a small no deposit offer to try the games with no risk involved, and a standard match bonus on the first deposit.

$20 With No Deposit Required

The free portion of the bonus should be available to the players after they complete the registration process and verify their identities. You will most likely be able to use this money to play all your favorite casino games without many restrictions, but when the time comes to cash out (if you get lucky), you will first need to deposit.

100% up to $600 on Your First Deposit

The other part of the welcome offer consists of a 100% match on your very first deposit. Borgata Casino PA will match your first deposit in full, up to the maximum of $600, giving you extra funds to play your favorite games and get acquainted with the site.

Of course, it is entirely possible that Borgata Casino Pennsylvania comes up with a different welcome offer when they announce the launch date. We are basing this information on what we know so far.

Is there a VIP program for Borgata Casino players?

Borgata Casino NJ gives players a chance to participate in their M life Rewards program and players in Pennsylvania will likely enjoy the same benefits.

As you play online, you will collect valuable Tier points, which can be exchanged for cash and bonuses in the online store, but you can also use them at various land-based locations that belong to the same group.

M life Rewards program features four distinctive tiers, each one featuring better and more valuable rewards:

Sapphire (up to 24,999 credits)

Pearl (25,000 – 74,999 credits)

Gold (75,000 – 199,999 credits)

Platinum (200,000+ credits)

Noir – the highest VIP tier, available by invitation only

What kind of games will Borgata Casino Pennsylvania offer?

Looking at BetMGM PA and Borgata Casino NJ, PA casino players should have access to a decent selection of games from different categories.

Borgata Casino PA Slots

Slots are the most popular gaming category at online casinos and players from Pennsylvania can look forward to a colorful portfolio once Borgata PA goes live. There will be a few hundred titles on offer, featuring popular games from the likes of IGT, NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, WIN Studios, Ainsworth, Everi, and more.

Progressive Jackpot Games

Games featuring a progressive jackpot always attract a lot of attention because of their potential to produce massive win regardless of the stakes played. Borgata Casino PA will likely offer a decent number of progressive slots like IGT’s Cleopatra, NetEnt’s Mercy of the Gods, and WIN Studios’ titles such as Spin Bandit, Fire Drake, and The Win Genie.

Live Dealer Tables

Having partnered up with Evolution Gaming, the company offers an excellent range of live dealer games across its brands and Borgata PA will be no exception. Fans of live action should have access to games like roulette, blackjack, Casino Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Dream Catcher, and more.

What banking methods will Borgata Casino Pennsylvania support?

The selection of deposit and withdrawal options for the players at Borgata PA should be quite similar to what is available at BetMGM PA.

To fund your account, you will probably be able to use:

MasterCard

Discover

Visa

ACH/e-check ( VIP Preferred)

Preferred) Online banking using “Bill Pay”

PayNearMe

For withdrawals, the number of options is somewhat more limited:

Online banking

ACH/e-check

As for the withdrawal process, all requests are subject to a security review. You can expect your request to be approved within 48 hours, but it can take longer, depending on the amount and whether or not there are any additional documents you might need to send over to the casino.

Will I be able to play on Borgata Casino PA from my phone?

Since players from New Jersey can play from their phones with no problems, there is no reason to think anything will be different in Pennsylvania. The casino offers mobile apps for iOS and Android users alike and you should be able to download them from the relevant stores or straight from the Borgata site.

Will I have to be physically present in the state to play on Borgata Casino Pennsylvania?

Whether you play from your computer or your phone, you will need to be physically present within the PA state borders to play for real money. The Wire Act currently prohibits online gambling operators from offering their services across state borders.

To make sure you are adhering to the laws, regulated casinos in the States use geolocation technologies. This means that you will likely have to allow location access to the Borgata Casino PA app when playing from your phone.