FOX Bet Michigan FAQ

FOX Bet, the sports betting site that came to be as a result of the partnership between the Stars Group and Fox Sports, is one of the major players in the regulated betting market in the US, with the presence in New Jersey, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and, as of recently, Michigan.

Fans of sports betting in Michigan now have another quality app they can use to place their wagers with ease and in a completely safe and regulated environment.

On this page, you will find answers to some of the most common questions about FOX Bet Michigan with regards to legality, deposits, withdrawals, bonuses, betting options, and more.

What Bonuses Does FOX Bet MI offer for First-time Depositors?

At this moment in time, FOX Bet features two interesting offers for new bettors. You can only claim one of these two promotions, so choose based on your general betting preferences and the money you have available for betting.

Risk Free Bet up to $500

Register with FOX Bet MI, make a deposit, and place your first real money bet. If your bet loses, the bookie will make you whole with a free bet matching the total value of your initial wager up to $500.

To qualify for this offer, your initial bet must be placed on a single event or a slip with odds of at least -200 (1.50).

If the bet loses, you will receive a free bet covering 100% of your loss that you can use to place a different bet. The new bet must also have total odds of at least -200.

Get 10 Times the Money Betting on the Big Game

Another option available to new bettors at FOX Bet MI is the New Player Sign Up Special. To be eligible, you need to verify your account, make a real money deposit, and place a wager on the Superbowl game on February 7, 2021, before the kickoff.

The bet needs to be on both teams to score and you can bet up to $10. If the bet comes in, you will receive 10 times your wager, i.e. the maximum of $100.

The bonus will be credited in the form of free bets within 24 hours from the bet settling. You can use free bets on all available betting options and withdraw any winnings, but bet themselves are not available for a withdrawal.

What Other Promos Are There on FOX Bet MI?

On top of new bettor offers, FOX Bet Michigan also features a variety of special promotions and bonuses for existing customers, such as:

Bet Boost Offer for specially selected events and matches

Saturday Super Boost

Free Bet Fridays offering a chance to win $100 in free bets via FOX Bet social media pages

What Are Legal Requirements to Be Able to Place Bets on FOX Bet Michigan?

First of all, to use FOX Bet MI to place real money wagers, you will need to be physically located within the state borders. The operator uses the geolocation technology to make sure all players comply with this requirement.

Other important legal requirements are:

You have to be at least 21 years of age

You need to have a physical address in the US to register

You have to successfully undergo the account verification process

What Types of Bets Are Available at FOX Bet Michigan?

FOX Bet Michigan offers a variety of betting options. Depending on the particular sport or the sporting event, you can have the following options:

Straight Bets

Teasers

Parlays

Round Robins

Custom Bets

Enhanced Odds Bets & Parlays

What Sports Are Covered by FOX Bet MI?

FOX Bet covers a wide range of sports and popular leagues and competitions within these sports. You have options like:

Basketball ( NBA , NCAAB , international matches, various European leagues)

, , international matches, various European leagues) Hockey ( NHL , local leagues)

, local leagues) Football ( NFL )

) Rugby

Tennis

UFC

Boxing

Aussie Rules Football

Soccer (Europa League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League)

Cycling

Motor Sports

Does FOX Bet Offer Live (In-play) Betting?

Yes, you can bet live on FOX Bet Michigan on a variety of matches, events, etc. When betting live, you will have access to all sorts of markets to give you more options, as well as real-time statistics and event coverage.

What Is the Maximum I Can Win on a Single Bet?

FOX Bet has set the maximum win from a single bet to $1,000,000. This does not include your stake, though. So, if you were to bet $20,000 to win $1,000,000, your final payout would be $1,020,000.

Is the Cash Out Option Available at FOX Bet Michigan?

Yes, the bookie offers the Cash Out option, allowing you to cash out your winnings early, without having to wait for the match or the event to end. Of course, the option is not guaranteed, and FOX Bet reserves the right to remove or block it at any time for any events they deem appropriate.

Do I Need a New Account for Sports Betting if I Already Have One for Poker or Casino?

No, you do not. In fact, FOX Bet has a very strict one-account policy, so you should never open another account with the site. If you already have an account with FOX Bet that you used for poker or casino games, you can also use it to bet on sports.

Latest News on FOX Bet MI:

FOX Bet Michigan FAQ Everything you need to know about PokerStars’ legal and regulated sportsbook in Michigan, Fox Bet MI. Sun, Feb 07, 2021

PokerStars Michigan Celebrates Its Launch with a Variety of Promotions and Bonuses Special bonuses and promotions are now available for PokerStars, Stars Casino and FOX Bet in Michigan. Sat, Jan 30, 2021