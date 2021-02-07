Is Sports Betting Legal In Michigan?

Yes, sports betting was made legal in Michigan in December of 2019. It was followed by the establishment of physical sportsbooks in March of 2020, with the online segment expected to come either late in 2020 or early in 2021.

Those looking to set up shop in the state have to partner with one of licensed gambling venues in Michigan. Companies cannot apply for sports betting licenses on their own, but have to go through one of the commercial or tribal casinos.

Are There Any Online Sportsbooks In Michigan Accepting Wagers?

Although online and mobile sports betting had to wait for a while as there were certain legal obstacles that had to be dealt with, it finally went live on January 22, 2021. With that, residents of Michigan were given the opportunity to place their bets via several online platforms.

As of January 22, 2021, there are ten sports betting operators accepting remote wagers, namely FanDuel, Wynn, BetMGM, Twin Spires, Golden Nugget, BetRivers, DraftKings, William Hill, PointsBet, and Barstool Sportsbook.

What Types Of Bets Are Available At MI Online Bookmakers?

Michigan online sportsbooks offer different types of wagers, including parlays, money lines, spreads, totals (over / under), futures, and more.

As for the sports covered, Michigan bookmakers offers a variety of options, from the more popular ones like football (college and NFL), tennis, hockey, soccer, baseball, and basketball, to boxing, cricket, rugby, MMA, and even snooker.

Are There Any Bonuses Available For First Time Depositors?

Yes, almost all sportsbooks in Michigan offer some sort of a first deposit bonus for new players. These are usually issued as free bets that can be used on a single or several betting slips, depending on the particular bonus’ conditions.

For the most part, you will receive any winnings resulting from the bet placed with the bonus wager, minus the total value of the bonus. A majority of bookmakers do not place any wagering requirements on their bonuses, but bets need to have certain minimum odds to qualify.

What Other Promotions Do Michigan Sportsbooks Offer?

There are many different promotions you can take advantage of when betting online in Michigan. These will provide you with free bets, cashback on your losses, and much more.

You can find more information about offers by particular bookies right here on the site or by visiting their webpage.