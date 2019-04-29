Phil Hellmuth Getting Roasted, Sunday’s Continued Experiment, and More Jewelry for Maurice Hawkins

Lance and Donnie are back with another episode of The Fives to discuss the latest from the Sunday Million, Maurice Hawkins winning another gold WSOP Circuit ring, and Phil Hellmuth set to get roasted.

Episode 12: HUDS on Party, Aurora on Stars, Bots on WPN and a PA go-live

Back after another week’s unplanned break, Mike and Nick talk the planned ban of HUDs on partypoker, PokerStars’ new Aurora game engine and the operator’s ramp-up to 200 billion hands. Mike then takes us through the latest from Pennsylvania, and they wrap up on the latest on the bot issue at WPN.

Satellite Tournament Strategy Shortcuts

Dara O’Kearney, Irish pro and satellite specialist, has teamed up with poker media mainstay Barry Carter to literally write the book on STTs. They both drop by for our first double-guest episode to discuss some of the secrets they’ve sealed in this tome of satellite poker wisdom.

You never lose in love

If the game of poker was love, what would it look like? Hear Andrew’s musings on this question. Busi and Andrew discuss at length whether their relationship is maturing and what that means to them.

The post You never lose in love appeared first on Tells Podcast.

099 – Stories From A-Game Players Part 2

In this episode, I have conversations with two students of my A-Game Poker Masterclass. Patrick Testoni and David Jeffres discuss the course, how they’ve implemented what they’ve learned, and the specific results they experienced. Patrick is a semi-professional player who plays both live and online MTTs, and David is an “enthusiastic amateur.” Both experienced tremendous growth since completing the course – in poker and in life. Get access to the course here: PokerMindCoach.com/class Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

‘Poker Satellite Strategy’ by Dara O’Kearney and Barry Carter | Podcast #233

Poker Satellite Strategy Review (3:40) 3 Favorite Quotes (11:45) My 3 Favorite Strategies and Action Steps (16:20) 1. Play with Purpose: Double or Nothing SNG Grinding (16:20) 2. Play with Purpose: All shoves on the stone bubble (17:50) 3. Play with Purpose: label the players as Nits, Maniacs or Stations (19:00) Challenge (20:05)

Ep 127 – Matt Stout & Lexy Gavin with CSOP

Steve Fredlund chats with Matt Stout & Lexy Gavin about their start in poker, the beginnings of the Charity Series of Poker (CSOP), and what lies ahead. This episode is also available on video at https://youtu.be/BOjseJlhdFo

PokerNews Podcast: Ryan Laplante, Tana Karn

Three interviews fill out a jam-packed episode of the PokerNews Podcast! Sarah Herring kicks things off, then sends it to Jeff Platt, who is in Kansas City for the RunGood Poker Series. He chats with RunGood President Tana Karn about the Global Poker Award the series won, his team of ambassadors, and what he has planned for the future. Then, Sarah brings on poker tournament professional Ryan Laplante for an in-depth conversation on backing, staking, and the “Markup Police.” Sarah also talks with Phil Sabbah from Playground Poker about what the Montreal casino has planned for the upcoming partypoker MILLIONS North America stop!

Druff & Friends Show – 04/25/2019 – It’s a Razzle Dazzle Day

Major, long-running scam occurring at Dominican Republic casino of international hotel brand Riu (segment features attorney Eric Bensamochan — starts at 0:18:34 mark). Colonel Fabersham and Chico Loco attempt to call Riu hotels in order to get to the bottom of the situation (1:38:24). Shaun Deeb and Daniel Negreanu going at it hard on Twitter (2:06:32).

098 – Stories From A-Game Players Part 1

In this episode, Elliot talks with two students of the A-Game Poker Masterclass. Andrew Lok and Lara Eisenberg discuss the course’s content, how they’ve implemented what they’ve learned, and an insider’s perspective on what to expect when you enroll.

Ask Alex Episode 204 “Back By Popular Demand”

This is Episode 204 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. We have returned….. In this episode we catch up for the first Episode in 3 months. We talk about an amazing discount for all you Oneouter podcast die hards. Alex is offering crazy discounts on ALL his products if you use the coupon code ONEOUTER […]

Poker cruise stories

The poker cruise is over and Scott said it went flawless, plus Pennsylvania is ready to launch online poker in July.

Weekly Poker Hand #248

Two pair runs into an open-ended straight draw. Would you have played either of these hands differently?

100 – Becoming An A-Game Player

Episode 100 of The Mindset Advantage Poker Podcast is here! This is a massive milestone for the show, and more importantly, the poker community who have embraced the mental game and are always striving to become the best versions of themselves. Today’s episode isn’t about any guest; it’s about you. Here you’ll discover what it means to be an A-Game Player, and how you can use the A-Game Poker Masterclass as a shortcut to get from where you are now to A-Game Player status. Get access to the course here: PokerMindCoach.com/class Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

205 – WSOP Warm Up

This week, Steve is flying solo coming to you from Brazil! In preparation for the upcoming WSOP, he is going over some poker exercises to keep him on top of his game.

097 – The Untold Story of Fedor Holz’ Epic Run

We are back with another special episode, celebrating the launch of Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass in partnership with Phil Galfond’s Run It Once Training. In Today’s episode, Elliot is joined by Fedor Holz as he recounts the events leading up to them working together and how he was able to go on his epic high-roller run so soon after. It’s a great story, and to our knowledge one that he’s never shared publicly before today.

096 – Introducing The A-Game Poker Masterclass w/ Phil Galfond

In this episode, Elliot and Phil Galfond discuss their exciting new partnership. They are releasing Elliot’s A-Game Poker Masterclass through Phil’s Run It Once training site because they recognize how important it is for truly dedicated poker players to master their mindset. Elliot and Phil discuss why a strong mental game is more critical than ever – especially now that solutions are more available and studied.

THE REAL The Harbormaster w/ Just Hands Coach Jon Metz – Episode 153

More Great Poker Content!

‘Poker’s 1%’ by Ed Miller | Podcast #232

Poker’s 1% Review (2:45) My Favorite Quote (11:15) My 3 Favorite Strategies and Action Steps (15:25) Challenge (18:40) Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod232 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

Episode 293: Thomas Pinnock

Thomas Pinnock Thomas Pinnock is a poker player and coach, a contributor to Upswing Poker, and a medical student at the University of Western Australia. He is the founder of Zenith Poker. Link Thomas Pinnock is a master of balance. ... Read more…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-23-19 with Guest Kevin Mathers

Bernard Lee chats with the Social Media Manager for the World Series of Poker, Kevin Mathers.

Poker Action Line 04/22/2019

BIG Dave interviews Maria Ho, Eric Afriat and WPT Vice President Angelica Hael. The guys put a bow on the excellent WPT Seminole Hard Rock Showdown Main Event which played down to the final table and is slated for Las Vegas on May 30th. They also discuss the announcement of online poker set to get underway in Pennsylvania on July 15th.

